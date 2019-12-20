ISJ sports logo

Highland's Tanner Morgan and Jared Short were named to the 5A District 5-6 all-conference first team for boys soccer, announced Wednesday.

The Rams also put two players on the second team with Trey Thomas and Ben Elizarrares. All four Highland players recognized were seniors.

Senior Thunder Ridge midfielder Jerry Lopez was the conference's player of the year after scoring 19 goals and adding 11 assists.

5A District 5-6 boys soccer all-conference teams

Player of the year: Jerry Lopez, Thunder Ridge

First team

Israel Chavez, Thunder Ridge

Alexis Ayon, Madison

Evan Williams, Thunder Ridge

Brendon Behunin, Rigby

Ethan Thompson, Rigby

Adam Hernandez, Madison

Jarom Kimball, Madison

Jason Rogel, Thunder Ridge

Carlos Castro, Rigby

Tanner Morgan, Highland

Jared Short, Highland

Second team

Austin Hoopes, Thunder Ridge

Brock Fullmer, Madison

Tanner Hall, Madison

Nate Thompson, Thunder Ridge

Trey Thomas, Highland

Colby Smith, Rigby

Forest Uminski, Rigby

Mike Fisher, Madison

Ben Elizarrares, Highland

Joshua Archibald, Rigby

Mark Bird, Madison

