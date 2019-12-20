Highland's Tanner Morgan and Jared Short were named to the 5A District 5-6 all-conference first team for boys soccer, announced Wednesday.
The Rams also put two players on the second team with Trey Thomas and Ben Elizarrares. All four Highland players recognized were seniors.
Senior Thunder Ridge midfielder Jerry Lopez was the conference's player of the year after scoring 19 goals and adding 11 assists.
5A District 5-6 boys soccer all-conference teams
Player of the year: Jerry Lopez, Thunder Ridge
First team
Israel Chavez, Thunder Ridge
Alexis Ayon, Madison
Evan Williams, Thunder Ridge
Brendon Behunin, Rigby
Ethan Thompson, Rigby
Adam Hernandez, Madison
Jarom Kimball, Madison
Jason Rogel, Thunder Ridge
Carlos Castro, Rigby
Tanner Morgan, Highland
Jared Short, Highland
Second team
Austin Hoopes, Thunder Ridge
Brock Fullmer, Madison
Tanner Hall, Madison
Nate Thompson, Thunder Ridge
Trey Thomas, Highland
Colby Smith, Rigby
Forest Uminski, Rigby
Mike Fisher, Madison
Ben Elizarrares, Highland
Joshua Archibald, Rigby
Mark Bird, Madison