FIRST TEAM
Meghan Calley (Highland)
Junior goalkeeper
The lowdown: Calley, also a top basketball player for the Rams, put her athleticism to good use in goal for the Highland soccer team in the fall. Calley recorded seven shutouts in 19 games, saving 66 of 88 shots. She received first-team honors in 5A District 5-6.
Quotable: "She stepped up as our keeper this year and was very impressive. She had some amazing saves, has great hands and very athletic." — Highland coach Korbie Vaughan
Kylie Larsen (Preston)
Junior defender
The lowdown: Larsen was named all-state honorable mention in 2019, her second-straight year receiving all-state honors. The junior was the standout player on Preston's stout defense that recorded eight shutouts in 20 games. She also added five goals and three assists.
Quotable: "We've played against some good (defenders) and she stacks up against any of them. She is a strong, physical presence and is a huge weapon on set pieces, either taking free kicks or winning balls on the end of set pieces." — Preston coach Brandon Lyon
Erin Stanfill (Century)
Senior defender
The lowdown: Stanfill missed a few games for the Diamondbacks, but still finished with eight goals and two assists, impressive numbers for a centerback. More impressive was her defensive work for a Century team that posted seven shutouts in 17 games and gave up 23 goal. Stanfill also provided leadership as one of Century's captains.
Quotable: "She was kind of the motor that made things go. She wins every ball in the air. We didn't worry about anybody beating her on a ball." — Century coach Matt Shutes
Macey Morris (Marsh Valley)
Senior defender
The lowdown: Morris finished her career with a great run as the leader of a stingy Marsh Valley defense. In 20 games, the Eagles had more shutouts (13) than goals surrendered (12), a big reason why they won yet another district title, as well as the consolation championship at the 3A state tournament. Morris added two goals and two assists.
Quotable: "(Morris) is arguably one of the best defenders in the state. She has a patient and dominant presence that is difficult for any offense to attack. She's the whole package — quick, smart, and assertive with the ball. Not to mention her leg is like a cannon." — Marsh Valley coach Rachelle Gilbert
Addison Moser (Preston)
Junior midfielder
The lowdown: Playing in both the attack and midfield, Moser rolled up the stats despite missing eight of Preston's 20 games with two separate knee injuries. The junior still finished with 17 goals and six assists, leading the Indians in scoring. Like her teammate Larsen, she was honorable mention all-state.
Quotable: "We were a completely different team with Addison on the field. She is very skilled with the ball at her feet and a natural goalscorer. We lost her to a torn ACL during the first game in the district tournament, and I have no doubt our season would have finished differently if we would have had her on the field." — Preston coach Brandon Lyon
Kayzee Vaughan (Highland)
Sophomore midfielder
The lowdown: Vaughan was one of the classiest players in the area, a silky-smooth midfielder who pulled the strings for Highland with her dribbling and passing. She finished with three goals, a team-high 10 assists, and a first-team all-conference nod. A joy to watch, she combined her skill with a lot of hard work in the middle of the field as well.
Quotable: "She earned the team hustle award for her constant work rate, controlled the middle of the field, and finds her teammates well. She's really good at being composed. She's calm when she gets the ball, and she sees the field really well. Not a selfish player, she's looking to find her teammates all the time." — Highland coach Korbie Vaughan
Gabby Madrid (Pocatello)
Senior midfielder
The lowdown: Madrid was the constant in the middle of the field for Pocatello, allowing All-Area Player of the Year Adi Spillett and the other Indians forwards to work up top. Madrid finished with three goals and a team-high 16 assists.
Quotable: "She's not one of those players that's flashy. She does everything you need to do on the field to bring you up to the moment when someone else can take the ball and score. She's looking for the one-touch passes, the through balls. She's just such a reliable player that we could never take her out of our midfield." — Pocatello assistant coach Savannah Rose
Korbie Bowman (Marsh Valley)
Senior midfielder
The lowdown: It's tough for a midfielder to beat out a pure goalscorer for All-Area Player of the Year honors, but Bowman was certainly on the short list for the award after starring for Marsh Valley. After proving her scoring abilities a year ago with 31 goals as a junior, Bowman dropped back to central midfield and put up numbers that very few players could match, getting into double digits in both goals and assists with 14 and 10, respectively.
Quotable: "She was invaluable in the midfield with her ball control, speed, and prowess. Even when she has an off game, she plays reliably and contributes in huge ways." — Marsh Valley coach Rachelle Gilbert
Aubrey Hymas (Highland)
Senior forward
The lowdown: Hymas was one of three local players to break the 30-goal mark, racking up a school-record 32 in her senior season as Highland made it to a state tournament play-in game. She was named the Rams' offensive MVP and received a first-team all-conference nod before signing to play her college soccer at Westminster College.
Quotable: "She's super aggressive. When she gets the ball, she wants to turn and go to goal, so that's why she scores quite a bit. She was a target player. We tried to find her feet whenever we could. ... She was a leader, the girls looked up to her." — Highland coach Korbie Vaughan
Halle Romero (American Falls)
Senior forward
The lowdown: In terms of accomplishments, few players in the area had a year to match Romero's. The senior led all area players with 34 goals — scoring a hat trick or better in five out of 17 games — and added 11 assists. She was also the lone area player named to an all-state first team, making it in 3A. Romero led American Falls to rare heights as a team — with her as captain, the Beavers made the state tournament for the first time since 2012.
Quotable: "Halle is a very technically skilled, athletic and fast player. She's very adept at creating chances and finishing them. However, if the tactics of the game require it, she can get other specific teammates involved in the attack as well." — American Falls coach Nate Armstrong
Emma Edgley (Century)
Senior forward
The lowdown: Edgley's determination and skill keyed Century's attack in the senior's final season, as she scored 24 goals in 17 games. Add in her six assists, and she managed nearly two goal contributions per contest.
Quotable: "Emma's best quality, I think, is just that there's no quit in that kid. She just keeps going. She just wants to score, and so we would play her the ball and let her try to go through. That's really what helped us, is that she just keeps going and going and going." — Century coach Matt Shutes
SECOND TEAM
Seanee Still (Pocatello)
Sophomore goalkeeper
The lowdown: Still was a second-year starter for Pocatello, anchoring a backline that recorded six shutouts in 19 games and gave up one goal in eight other games. She made 112 saves on 140 shots for an 80% save percentage. Just a sophomore in 2019, Still has a long career ahead of her as the Indians' shot-stopper.
Quotable: "She made some really standout saves for us this year. Despite her size, she did so much for us in the air, catching crosses. People probably didn't expect it, but she'd come out of nowhere. She was a sweeper keeper and a really good soccer player, which made her more effective because she could read the game well, and when you needed her to make that big save, she would." — Pocatello assistant coach Savannah Rose
Zoie Armstrong (Marsh Valley)
Junior defender
The lowdown: Armstrong was Morris' sidekick in Marsh Valley's defense as the Eagles gave up just 12 goals all season. The junior defender added one goal and five assists.
Quotable: "Zoie is extremely consistent and will play to match anyone she plays against. She played through injuries and inspired the team with her attitude and drive. She has speed, a unique vision of the field, and a controlled fearlessness in moving into offensive territory." — Marsh Valley coach Rachelle Gilbert
Grace Fisher (Highland)
Sophomore defender
The lowdown: Fisher is the only underclassman defender on either all-area team, which speaks to how much experience helps at that position and, consequently, to how impressive Fisher's season was as a sophomore. The second-year starter was named the Rams' defensive MVP as Highland had seven shutouts in 19 games.
Quotable: "She was a constant leader in the backline. She works hard all the time. She's an aggressive player, very fast, and a smart defender. It's not very often that someone gets by her." — Highland coach Korbie Vaughan
Mikki Clark (Malad)
Junior defender
The lowdown: Clark's move from midfield to defense midway through the season energized Malad's defense. Malad gave up 31 goals in 17 games, with five shutouts. Clark also showed off her offensive skills, adding 10 goal contributions (six goals, four assists) despite finishing the season at centerback.
Quotable: "At the end of the season, they put her at the back and it made it much tougher for teams to score on them." — American Falls coach Nate Armstrong
Haylee Shawcroft (Pocatello)
Senior midfielder
The lowdown: Shawcroft was the midfield destroyer for the Indians this year. Shielding the back four, she didn't put up many stats, but was invaluable nonetheless with her physical style of play.
Quotable: "She was our stopping stone, nothing got through her. She's just so aggressive. She would be the first person to step up and take risks." — Pocatello assistant coach Savannah Rose
Sari Shutes (Century)
Sophomore midfielder
The lowdown: Shutes, just a sophomore, played well beyond her years in 2019, filling in all over the field for Century. Wherever she played, Shutes produced, coming within a whisker of reaching double digits in both goals and assists with nine apiece. That assist number was a team-high, while her nine goals were second behind Edgley.
Quotable: "There were times this year, like when Erin (Stanfill) got hurt, that I'd move her to play defense. She plays center midfield, I can move her back to play defense, I can put her a lot of different places. She's very versatile, where some other players aren't." — Century coach Matt Shutes
Katia Sanchez (American Falls)
Senior midfielder
The lowdown: Despite not playing as high up the pitch, Sanchez was nearly as productive as Romero was for American Falls, finishing with 16 goals and 15 assists. And like Romero, she was a team captain for the Beavers, helping lead A.F. back to the state tournament after a long drought.
Quotable: "Katia was very good at winning possession of the ball and keeping it for our team. She is a very good passer, especially long balls. Katia is vital to our possession game and added punch to our attack with her precision shooting and passing." — American Falls coach Nate Armstrong
Cami Harris (Marsh Valley)
Sophomore midfielder
The lowdown: Harris was the utility player Marsh Valley's utility player, playing midfield and forward and filling in wherever she was needed. Through all that, she still put together a quality statistical season, finishing with nine goals and six assists. With Bowman gone next year, Harris might be the next star for the Eagles.
Quotable: "Cami is powerful, quick, and intelligent. She is a workhorse unlike any I've seen for a while. She has mental and physical control she uses to attack defenders and open up space for the rest of the team. She is a go-to player to fill most positions, as well." — Marsh Valley coach Rachelle Gilbert
Alexis Harris (Preston)
Senior forward
The lowdown: As far as pure wingers go, Harris was near the top of the heap in the area. Blessed with blazing speed and skilled with either foot, she put up nine goals and seven assists. Harris' skills will translate to the next level, as she's committed to Peninsula College, which finished 20-1 last year and has either won or finished second at its conference tournament in each of the past four years.
Quotable: "She has great speed and athleticism that allow her to put pressure on opposing backlines." — Preston coach Brandon Lyon
Carina Hernandez (Aberdeen)
Senior forward
Hernandez joined Hymas and Romero as the only 30-goal scorers in the area, matching Highland's star striker with 32 goals. Her stats look even better in context, as Aberdeen played just 14 games — giving her over two goals a game — and Hernandez scored almost all of the Tigers' goals this season, meaning she continued to produce even as teams had no choice but to key on her.
Quotable: "She was kind of physical, good at using her body to score." — American Falls coach Nate Armstrong
Quincy Hyde (Preston)
Junior forward
The lowdown: With Moser missing some time, it fell on Hyde to step up for Preston, and she obliged with 12 goals, second-most on the team. She also led the Indians with eight assists in 20 games. Hyde was voted second-team all-conference.
Quotable: "She is a strong, physical forward who plays with a relentlessness that you need from goalscorers. She was also a huge weapon on throw-ins, as she can flip throw a ball deep into the box from almost anywhere inside our attacking half." — Preston coach Brandon Lyon