Aidan Horrocks entered the 2021 season as probably the most decorated boys tennis player in the area – which basically meant, as a senior, he performed the best as an underclassman.
Because COVID washed away last season, a year in which he was a favorite to win mixed doubles at state, Horrocks was the only member of Century’s squad who entered the year with any state experience. He took second in mixed doubles as a freshman and won a few state matches playing boys doubles as a sophomore.
“No other boy has been to state every year out of our area schools. He is a team captain as a senior and huge team leader,” Century coach Sean Kane said. “This year, one of our boys got sick and he stepped up to play No. 1 singles so the boys would win. He ended up beating a foreign player from Burley who is a top-ranked singles player in 4A. Aidan is willing to do whatever it takes for the team.”
Horrocks – the 2021 All-Area Boys Tennis Player of the Year – added to his state resume to cap his high school career, taking bronze alongside Scott Holmstead in boys doubles. The two beat Wood River in a close third-place match to win their trophy.
Horrocks and Holmstead cruised to a district title but showed their resilience in Boise, edging out a 7-7 tiebreaker set against Bonneville to advance into the third-place match.
“It was just crazy,” Kane said. “They just played really aggressive doubles. They got to the net. They’re like best friends off the court and have a good, easy-going vibe. When it’s time to go to work, they get serious.
“Their style was the most aggressive style by far and Aidan had one of the best serves in the tournament.”
With floppy blonde hair and a long frame, Horrocks uses his combination of athleticism and tennis IQ to get to and hit tough shots for the Diamondbacks. Opposing coaches have also raved about his composure, how he can stay mentally strong amidst difficult situations.
So perhaps it’s no wonder he performed so well post-pandemic.