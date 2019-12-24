The end of Coleman Sandy’s swimming career was tearful, even in triumph.
Because the state championship meet in November did much more than close a chapter in Sandy's life. It sealed a 13-year journey that constantly tested Sandy, right up to his last day of competitive swimming.
The 2019 All-Area Boys Swimmer of the Year won both of his solo events at the 4A state meet, defending his title in the 100-yard freestyle and winning the 50-yard freestyle. He broke his own 4A state meet record in the 100 free with a time of 49.56 seconds — .53 seconds faster than his previous record.
That's when the emotions flowed.
“Winning a state championship and going back and breaking my own record and that kind of stuff, definitely I feel fulfilled,” Sandy said. “It’s definitely not something I’m going to look back and regret that I never went further... because I definitely feel like I did enough.”
Burnout – not competitors or times -- had been Sandy’s biggest opponent in the pool during his high school career. But he always defeated it, finding reasons to stick with the sport year after year until the end of high school.
He said it took until early August before he talked himself into swimming this year.
Now, the Century High senior says it would have been “outrageous” had he not.
“Through the thick and thin, it was worth it to me,” Sandy said. “Looking back, it is something I’m appreciative of my parents for putting me in and making me stick through it through the earlier years and then for supporting me through my hesitation and through my ultimate decisions for everything, including playing football as well.”
Yes, he was on two teams this fall, which he called tiresome, but also exciting. After committing so much time to swimming, it made sense to seek a new adventure by experiencing Friday night lights for one season.
“The one thing I wanted out of it was just the experience of being in pads, being on a team in a uniform,” Sandy said. “I really just wanted to go tackle someone, and I definitely had a few chances of that and it was exhilarating.”
The special-teamer and second-string cornerback decided to play football in January, and it would hold priority over swimming. He said he made all but three football practices, while attending around 50 percent of his swim sessions.
He called playing the two sports an experience of contrasts as football was tenacious and humbling, while swimming was enduring yet comfortable thanks to his lifetime of experience.
One of the most grueling parts of the balancing act was a two-week stretch in August before school started, when he had football two-a-days and swimming practice packed into every day for 12 days.
His enthusiasm allowed him to push through that stretch, but managing the schedule grinded him down. As the seasons progressed, his presence at swimming practices decreased.
That tested an always-difficult situation with the swim team, as it was impossible for Sandy to be as committed to swimming as his teammates were, given his two-sport status.
He could sympathize with the predicament placed on his swim team, while also confident in his chosen path.
“I could see their side of, here they are working their hardest, they’re here at practice every night. They’re putting in their time,” Sandy said. “But how I saw it as well is, I was putting my time in, in other ways. With football, I was still lifting weights, I was still running, staying in shape. I had been swimming more than anyone else on the team. I’ve been putting years of work, so I felt like I could still be good and in shape for the team and ultimately win.”
Sandy ended up having nearly the best of both worlds, experiencing the gridiron and having success in the pool.
Even if he had committed fully to swimming, he said he would have stuck with the same two individual events -- the 50- and 100-yard freestyles.
He maxed out on each race anyway, winning state titles. He also helped lead the 200-yard medley and 200-yard free relay teams that both finished second at state.
His main regret? Century's first-round loss in the football state playoffs, when Nampa's Donavon Estrada ran 80 yards on fourth down for a last-minute, go-ahead touchdown to eliminate the Diamondbacks from contention.
“I don’t think I’ve ever had a high-to-low moment like that,” said Sandy, who watched the play from the sideline. “One more play and we would have sealed it. We were highest of high. We were so excited, and then it just blew up.”
If the Century football team would have advanced, there would have been a conflict in Sandy's schedule. The football quarterfinals overlapped with the state swimming schedule.
In that case, he would have chose swimming over football, which coaches for both Century teams knew.
But he did not have to have that weigh on his conscious with the early playoff exit, and could put complete focus on his very last week of competitive swimming.
Sandy said he knew his senior season would signify the end of his swimming career as far back as his sophomore year. As far back as eighth grade, he started learning that the sport might not be for him long-term, as the commitment level greatly expanded.
“It’s a tremendous leap. You go from an hour-and-a-half practice to two-and-a-half hour practices twice a day,” Sandy said. “I was like, this is a lot. I couldn’t keep up with it. It was definitely something that ended up becoming a chore and I slacked off a little bit, decided maybe swimming’s not the thing for me just because I’m not enjoying it as much.”
So his finale was in November.
As perfectly as it ended, the trek toward it was as important to him.
“Because it’s been so long, I honestly believe that I would be a completely different person if I didn’t have swimming in my life,” Sandy said. “There are so many life lessons that I learned through swimming that I don’t know if I would have learned otherwise. I mean, endurance, capability to tackle a challenge, to understand failure, to overcome failure, to not worry so much about the little things and focus on what you can control.”