WS football (Moser)

West Side running back Parker Moser attempts to evade a Bear Lake tackler during a game last season in Dayton.

 Lamont Doney/Preston Citizen

Over the weekend, Bear Lake did what nobody had in three seasons: Beat West Side. Bears quarterback Tyson Neal tossed the game-winning two-point conversion, and his team handed the Pirates their first loss in more than three calendar years. As a result, Bear Lake jumped to the No. 3 spot in 2A, while West Side fell to the No. 2 slot.

Elsewhere in the poll, Blackfoot dropped a spot in 4A following its close loss to Rigby, and Snake River barely missed out on the 3A rankings after its upset win over South Fremont.

 

