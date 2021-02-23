POCATELLO – Ryan Payne emerged from Century’s visitor locker room with a white t-shirt and a bright smile that lit up the hallway. There was a heck of a lot of joy in that cheeser. His words, though, offered a sense of relief.
On Saturday, with the season on the line, the pent-up anger of three losses to Century fueled Pocatello to a 58-56 win over the Diamondbacks (15-8) in the 4A District 5 Tournament. The Indians will now need to beat Preston twice to earn a berth at state. They will play at Preston on Thursday and, with a win there, Pocatello will host the district title game on Saturday.
“It was a gutsy win, it was a team win,” Pocatello coach Joe Green said. “I thought we made the little plays that we couldn’t make the previous three times we played them.”
Payne – the junior Pocatello guard – has sauntered out of that same visitor’s locker two other times in the past few weeks. The whole Indians team did – and they were dejected. With each loss, their seasonal aspirations faded. Chances of a district championship, of a state bid seemed to shrink every time Pocatello was stationed in that locker room.
“It was very frustrating,” Payne said. “I was so mad.”
There was a time when Payne thought he’d never set foot in that visitor’s locker room. He had always wanted to go to Century, always planned on being a Diamondback. Problem was, District 25 implemented the boundary rule just before he reached high school and because Payne lived in the Poky boundary, he became an Indian.
Payne tried to go through every loophole, every transfer request to get to Century. He wanted to go to school with his best friend, Bruin Fleischmann, and wear the purple and white. Those requests were denied. As a nod each other, he and Fleischmann both wear No. 11 – just for different schools.
“It’s just crazy because we went 0-3 to these guys in the regular season and I know them really well, we played together throughout little league and stuff,” Payne said. “I love those guys.”
He also desperately wanted to beat them. Three losses sting. You know what stings more? A loss that ends a season. That’s what Pocatello delivered to Century on Tuesday.
The Indians’ three losses to Century, their third seed in the district tournament, the close losses that defined their season. On Tuesday, all that was forgotten.
Pocatello chipped away after a sloppy start put it in a five-point hole heading to the second quarter. There, the Indians made some big shots but could never take over. Poky’s first lead didn’t come until almost midway through the third, when senior guard Brevin Vaughan knocked down a step-back triple to put the Indians up one.
That lead lasted 24 seconds. Behind Titan Fleishman and Emmett Holt – who combined for 35 points – doing damage in the paint, Century always had an answer. Well, it did until Pocatello guard Matt Christensen drilled 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions midway through the fourth.
Poky grabbed a five-point lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
Remember when Green said Poky did the little things on Tuesday it failed to in the Indians’ three-previous meetings against their Gate City foes? He’s talking a lot about those shots from beyond the arc. When Poky’s hitting them, it’s a tough team to beat.
But, a lot of times, it comes down to guys like Vaughan and Christensen executing, and that wasn't always fruitful. In the last few weeks, that pair wasn’t exactly on fire from deep. But, on Tuesday, they were, combining for 21 points – and that was the difference.
“We have complete faith and confidence in them,” Green said. “Yeah, they struggled a little bit but they both hit really big shots tonight. I was really proud of them.”
“It felt great. It was like I was coming back to my old self,” Christensen added. “It was the same spot both times and I just knocked them down.”
Christensen’s big-time triples, Pocatello’s do-or-die victory, attribute it all to the last week of practice.
The Indians suffered a 63-48 loss at Century last Tuesday. From there, they practiced Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Monday and “if we could have practiced Sunday, we would have practiced Sunday,” a deadpanned Green said.
Payne remembers finishing up practice on Thursday. He trekked home and watched the ending of Preston’s nine-point win over Century. He knew his Indians were going to play Century … again. Payne was still in his practice gear, about to hop in the shower before he fired off a text to the entire Poky team at 8:37 p.m.
“K boys, we’ve got Century again. Everyone needs to watch the game, it’s on YouTube if you missed it,” Payne said in the group chat. “We need to have a couple more really good practices with complete focus. There’s no goofing off on the sidelines. Everyone needs to get mental reps. I can’t wait to play on Tuesday. I love you guys and let’s go get that W!”
In their fourth try, the Indians finally got their win over Century.
POCATELLO 58, CENTURY 56
Pocatello 12 18 11 17 — 58
Century 17 15 10 14 — 56
Pocatello – Julian Bowie 16, Brevin Vaughan 11, Ryan Payne 10, Matt Christensen 10, Jaxon Williams 6, Kade Jensen 3, Hunter Killian 2.
Century – Emmett Holt 18, Titan Fleischmann 17, Bruin Fleischmann 16, Eli Williams 5.