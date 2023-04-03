How do you survive half a century of high school officiating, with coaches in your face, and fans questioning your eyesight, your judgement and your integrity, night after night?
Well, if you’re Gary Carlson, you begin with a good perspective on what it all means. When he first started officiating high school sports in 1973, he read a line in the officials’ manual that has stuck with him all these years later: “It says as an official, you’re expected to start the game, officiate the game and be perfect – and then improve with every game after that,” Carlson said.
Having never attained perfection, Carlson has learned to accept the criticism of fans, coaches and players with relative equanimity. His passion for involvement in athletics, as evidenced by the fact that’s he still officiating four different sports at the age of 71, carries him through.
“I have a love of the game that helps as an official going in,” Carlson said. “If you don’t enjoy what you’re doing, you’re not going to last very long. You have to realize when you officiate that the people are there to cheer and boo, you have to keep in mind … they’re not yelling at you – they’re yelling at the shirt – the black and white shirt.”
Well, sometimes they are yelling at you personally. After all, with 50 years of working high school football, basketball, softball and baseball under his belt, just about everybody who participates in, or watches high school athletics in southeastern Idaho has come to know Carlson. So they do occasionally get personal with their critiques of his work.
“Then you kind of have to filter it out and figure out, ‘Is this worth even acknowledging, or should I just ignore it?’ ” Carlson said. “In the long run, maybe it’s better to just let the administration take care of any problems like that.”
There was one occasion during Carlson’s officiating career, however, when the criticism got very personal, and there was no administration around to help resolve the issue. Carlson was working a state basketball tournament game in Caldwell. The game ended with a foul call, which sent a player to the line with one second left, where he hit both free throws to win the game. Afterward, Carlson and his officiating partner went their separate ways, and Carlson headed out to the parking lot — where a parent of one of the players on the losing team was eagerly awaiting him.
“He cornered me,” Carlson recalled. “He was threatening me with some severe language, and like he was going to take me out. I kind of calmly talked to him and said everything I think he needed to hear. Then he backed off, even though he walked away and came back two times and said, ‘No, I’m going to mess you up.’ I just kept agreeing with everything he had to say.
“That was difficult,” Carlson continued. “And then I drove around to the front of the gym and they (tournament officials) knew exactly who the guy was and they took care of it. That could have been a serious situation.”
Carlson says that was the second most difficult situation in his officiating career. The most difficult was much more personal.
“My oldest son (Brian) always officiated with me,” Carlson said. “He came up the ranks pretty much the same way I did, and did a really great job and I did a lot of games with him – actually worked a state tournament with him – before he passed away. That was hard for me and my wife as a family. Losing a son…you’re not supposed to outlive your children. That was hard.”
Officiating has always been a family affair for the Carlsons. Gary’s brother Doug began officiating softball around the same time as Gary, and also branched out to football and basketball. He’s still officiating, though an ankle injury may limit him to football and softball next season. Doug’s son Ben has also joined the local officiating ranks. So when the Carlson family gets together at Thanksgiving dinner, is the subject of officiating broached, or is that, like politics and religion, off-limits?
“If we do get together and talk about any of that stuff, we do have a rule that is has to be positive,” said Carlson. “Because there can be a lot of negative stuff. We only bring up positive things and good experiences that we’ve had.”
Those positive experiences for Gary have included officiating some tremendous athletes over the years. Asked to name the best he’s worked and he quickly mentions two Highland High School stars, both of whom have gone on to careers in the National Football League.
“The one that comes right to mind is Taysom Hill, who is playing in the NFL (for the New Orleans Saints) right now,” Carlson said. “He was one of those quarterback-running back combinations that, if you’re an umpire on defense and you want to out-guess which way he was going to go, you couldn’t do it. He had such great moves and ability to go in every direction, and you just had to hope he wasn’t going to run over you.”
The best defender he ever officiated was Highland defensive tackle Tommy Togiai, who went on to play at Ohio State and is now on the Chicago Bears roster.
“I would see him coming in and there were two or three guys trying to triple team him, and they were bouncing off him like flies,” Carlson said. “He is so strong and so good…”
Carlson has officiated a lot of great high school basketball players over the years, many of whom went on to college and professional careers overseas. But the most memorable basketball game he ever worked involved two small high schools from the rural Magic Valley area – Declo and Kimberly, who were playing the A-3 title game in 1998 in the Nampa Center.
Both schools were in the same district and, as a result, they had already played four times over the course of the regular season and playoffs. Declo had won all four games, but here they were, matching up again for the state championship.
Declo’s Brad Allen nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer to tie the game and send it into overtime. Near the end of the first OT, Kimberly’s Rich Arrossa hit a jumper with two seconds left to put the Bulldogs up by two. The Kimberly crowd was going nuts, thinking they’d finally broken the Declo jinx. But there were still two seconds left, and the Hornets inbounded the ball to Mike Christensen, who took a couple of steps and fired it up from the far free throw line – and drained a 75-footer to win the game -- and the state championship, 72-71.
The game-winner made ESPN’s SportsCenter, and Christensen became a folk hero in Declo.
“So you saw one crowd go down and one crowd go up,” Carlson said. “And Kimberly was disappointed again. It was quite a memorable game because of the great basketball and we (the officials) were hardly noticeable at all and that’s the way you want officials to be. I still run into people who saw that game. That’s still probably one of the better played games in the history of the state of Idaho.”
The proximity of the crowd to the floor, and the need to make instantaneous calls make basketball the most difficult sport of the four he’s officiated, said Carlson, who estimates he’s worked between 80 and 85 state tournament games, both boys and girls.
“You have to be on your toes,” he said. “You can’t wait to blow your whistle and think about a call, as opposed to football. There you can watch a play happen, you drop a flag, you blow the whistle to end the play and then you can get together as officials to decide how to handle any penalties. That (football) is one of the easier ones, you just have to be in great position.”
While high school officiating remains a challenging avocation, Carlson says the conditions have improved considerably over the past half century. While you won’t get rich officiating, the pay and travel reimbursement has gotten better in recent years. (Officials make $69 a varsity game for football and basketball, as well as mileage). The fans, administrators and coaches, meanwhile, seem to be more appreciative of the role that officials play.
“I think there for awhile, the officials were kind of like a necessary evil,” Carlson said. “But I think they’ve turned that around and every where you go, for the most part, they thank you for your time and willingness to do something that a lot of people don’t want to do – or can’t do.”
Despite that increased appreciation for officials, Carlson said he has noticed that fans are getting more demanding – in particular, parents. Many are investing a lot of time and money into developing their children as athletes, sending them to summer camps, placing them on traveling teams, investing in private coaching for their children, in the hope that they will eventually earn a college scholarship.
“There is a trickle down to the officials,” Carlson said. “If you’re not making proper calls on my son or my daughter, you might be costing them a scholarship, is what they’re thinking in their minds… Expectations are high for kids to be seen by college recruiters or whoever they want to be seen by. That’s changed the game, the expectations, a lot. They expect perfection.”
Both Carlson and his brother Doug worked for, and retired from Union Pacific Railroad. They looked into moving up to college officiating, but couldn’t mesh the travel demands of college officiating with their job requirements. “It was just too difficult for my brother and I to leave work,” Carlson said. “You have to have a job where you can do that and we just didn’t have that. Our time was better spent with high school.”
The most positive part of his half-century officiating career occurs now, when former athletes come up to him at games around the area and remind him of when he worked their games – way back when.
“And they say, ‘You know you’re doing my children’s games.’ And some of them say, ‘You know you’re doing my grandchildren’s games,’ ” Carlson said. “That’s a positive experience…. I’ve just really enjoyed the time and had some great relationships.”
Carlson said he doesn’t really have a favorite sport, but rather looks forward to the constant changing of the seasons – and the sports with them. How long will he continue to roll from season to season?
“My wife asked that the other day,” he said. “As long as I still feel good and can manage my time well. There are some other things I’m doing, watching some grandchildren here and there. I’ll do it for a few more years.”
Brad Bugger has been observing athletics in southeastern Idaho for over 40 years as a sportswriter, broadcaster and fan. He can be reached at bpbugger@gmail.com
