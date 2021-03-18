POCATELLO – The sun had already set as Bill Vasas and Camille Long assessed their team’s second meet of the year. The results and final times still hadn’t trickled into the system yet as the Century and Highland track coaches stood on Highland’s football field.
Thing was, they didn’t need to see any final results to judge their early season. Their optimism was striking, even after a small midweek meet at the season’s onset.
This year wasn’t supposed to be easy, not with everything working against progress.
Because the 2020 track season was canceled because of the pandemic, they’ve hardly seen some kids run or throw in two years. Because of COVID, the indoor season – highlighted by the Simplot Games at Holt Arena – was squashed, which meant this season kicked off later than usual. If times were slow and endurance was weak on Thursday, no one should have been surprised.
The conditioning wasn’t up to the coaches’ par, but that’s about where their complaints ended. See, high school track and field teams may be one of the lone beneficiaries of the pandemic.
Highland pole vault coach Tiffany Smith said over 100 students came out for track and field this year, which is a high over her and Long’s five years with the Rams and a boost of over 20 bodies from last season. Same thing happened at Century. Over his eight years with the Diamondbacks, Vasas said he averages 20 to 25 girls on his squad. This season, that number is in the forties.
“It’s been a lot more fun,” Vasas said, searching for an explanation on the numbers spike. “I think a lot of it was they weren’t with their friends at school for the first two trimesters. I think they just like hanging out and it’s something to do. We have a few kids who have never done track who came out.”
Track and field is one of the few no-cut sports in high school. It’s a notorious hotbed for kids seeking competition or the handful who get pushed into it by their parents – which can create a sort of apathy from kids who begin to loathe running every day.
Except, apparently, for this year.
“This is the first year since we started coaching that I don’t have kids trying to get out of workouts. It’s like they want to be here. They want to work hard,” Long said. “Not as many ‘I think I pulled my hamstring,’ and it’s like, ‘No you didn’t.’”
Time will tell if blossoming interest and more depth translate to better results. But that’s a discussion for down the road. Thursday was about assessment, about getting as many kids as possible into a heat and starting to chart times and build endurance.
Development will surely come in the next few months, but it already seems clear where the strengths of each team lie, where they’ll be able to generate points at future invitationals.
“Our girls team has a lot of depth, especially on the sprint side,” Long, the Highland coach said. “District-wise, last I checked, we were leading the district in the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 … We also have a couple really amazing (boys) distance runners (in Jacob Van Orden and Jared Harden). Those two, they have a lot of potential.”
Said Vasas, the Diamondbacks’ coach: “Our relays are looking really good and we had some great individual performances … All our sprinters like Jovan and Jonah (Sowell), Zac (Snow) and Myles (Gifford). Our throwers did really well today with Titan and Bruin Fleischmann. On the girls side, we had (sprinters) Tenleigh Smith and Allison Horsley and Allison McKinley.
“It’s just fun to see them back after losing last year.”