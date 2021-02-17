POCATELLO – Standing in the middle of Century’s post-match team picture, the most-unlikely member of its roster was front and center, hoisting the first-place trophy just below his chin.
On Wednesday, Josh Stout stood at the top of the podium and was told he was headed to state. It was the culmination of a goal about six weeks in the making, when Stout's wrestling career began.
The origin of the 98-pound senior's journey on the mat is one brought about by divine intervention.
Stout is a runner. It’s perhaps the best sport for his body type. One-hundred-pound kids standing at about five-and-a-half feet don’t often find their calling on the basketball court, so Stout runs -- both cross country and distance track.
He was in offseason training about two months ago when Mark Mansfield first spoke to the small senior. Mansfield is often running late to practice, trying to book it from work to the wrestling room. He always saw the cross country or track kids warming up, sometimes noticing a small kid with glass stretching against the wall. One day, the pair crossed paths.
“Hey you,” Mansfield shouted, using phrasing that isn’t the best to give off the impression of friendliness. “Hey buddy, I want to talk with you.”
“How much do you weigh?” Mansfield asked.
“I weigh 105 pounds,” Stout replied.
“What year are you?”
“A senior.”
“Dang, I wish you were a 98-pound freshman,” Mansfield told Stout before asking the important question. “Well, anyway, I want to tell you about a sport that is just for you. Have you ever wrestled?”
Mansfield knew the answer to that one. Yet, he persisted. He told Stout how he was a small kid in high school, how he once wrestled in the 98-pound division, how wrestling has taught him skills and tools he applies to life. Then he started to get real with Stout, to not give him the runaround of what a newcomer will face in wrestling.
“It’s going to be hard but you can do it,” Mansfield told him. “You will have a lot of bumps and bruises and we will push you to your limits. You’re going to lose a lot of matches and sometimes when you get pinned, it feels like some part of your soul just got beaten. However, if you even win one that’s not what we’re after. We just want to teach you the sport. Are you still willing?”
“Yes,” Stout replied.
That Tuesday, the small senior entered a wrestling room for the first time in his life. The season was already a month in progress. Not exactly the ideal time to join a team. But Stout knew a few kids from cross country, which helped the transition phase.
Yet, Mansfield’s description turned out to hold true.
“I got my butt whooped on that first day,” Stout said with a chuckle. “Everybody was just pinning me at practice. I’m getting flipped around. But I was learning, so it was good. I didn’t mind it.”
Century’s coaches didn’t care. They were just ecstatic they found a 98-pounder.
See, wrestling has 15 weight classes ranging from 98 to 285 pounds. Numerous high schools have trouble filling the smaller weight classes, namely the 98-pound division, because, well, there aren’t many 98-pound high schoolers. Especially 98-pounders who want to wrestle or whose parents will let them wrestle.
“It’s been awesome because they needed me,” Stout said. “We didn’t have a 98-pounder until me. It’s just great when you’re a use. I’m a use around here. A 98-pound senior isn’t really useful on the football team. It’s different here, small kids are useful.”
Mansfield wasn’t the only one giving his pitch for a small kid to join the wrestling team. A number of local wrestling coaches have done the same thing. Problem is, they rarely find a kid who’s willing to give it a shot, who’s humble enough to know it’ll be a learning experience, who works hard enough to persevere through all the pins and takedowns and butt-whoopings.
It’s why Wednesday was so cool for the Century.
After Preston’s 98-pounder failed to make weight by less than a pound, the Diamondbacks’ coaching staff knew Stout was going to state. But Preston’s 106-pound wrestler, A.J. Starks, also didn’t have a match, so he and Stout competed in an exhibition.
In the third round, the 98-pounder who has wrestled for less than two months got his first pin. The referee held his arm up to a raucous celebration.
“That was the best moment of this weekend,” Century head coach Mike Millward said. “To see him work and do all the things, it’s awesome for him.”
“When I pinned him, I came up with a big smile because I knew what I had just done,” Stout added. “It hasn’t really set in yet. At the beginning of the year, never once did the term ‘state’ go through my brain. Never thought it was possible. But I’m here now and it feels awesome.”