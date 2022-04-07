Highland’s cadre of coaches met in shallow right field, standing in a circle, chatting about all the things that led to this calamitous loss: Fielding errors. Empty at-bats. Unfocused attitudes. To head coach Christian Colonel, this 6-1 setback to Madison Thursday evening underscored more than just a disappointing start to district play.
“If you’re going to have more errors than hits and walk eight guys,” Colonel said, leaning over the first-base line fence at Haliwell Park, “that’s a recipe for disaster. You’ll never win a game.”
After the Rams’ second straight loss to the Bobcats, making Highland 1-2 to kick off 5A District 5/6 play, Colonel looked disappointed. He was a bit off on his first statement — Highland posted five hits and four errors — but his second was spot on. The Rams issued eight walks. Four came in the seventh, when Madison blew the game open with four runs, all but sealing this result.
“That was definitely the worst game we’ve played all year,” Colonel said.
To Colonel, much of this game — this series — spoke to the team’s mindset. In Wednesday’s first game, a 15-3 Highland win, the Rams took what they saw. Didn’t force things. Stayed composed in the batter’s box.
That all changed on Thursday. Designated hitter T.J. Edgington notched two hits, and three of his teammates logged one apiece, but their head coach didn’t see much else that he liked.
“Letting the game come to us instead of going and taking control,” Colonel said. “Want to be up at the plate and be the guy in the moment, instead of going up because you’re up next to bat, instead of wanting to be the guy. We’ve just gotta figure it out.”
So how do the Rams do that?
“Hopefully the boys just reflect on today and learn from it,” Colonel added. “Then eventually flush it. If they just forget about how that felt, and we don’t learn from our mistakes, then it’s going to be a long, terrible season. But if we learn from it, we can be better for it, for sure.”
This series was always going to be a rather critical one for Highland. The Rams had raced to a 9-2 start, entering with two straight wins to their names, but the real test in their season — the part that affects the postseason — arrived this week with the start of district competition. How would the team fare? Even back in the middle of March, after a blowout win over Century, Colonel chatted about how much he and the team were looking forward to playing the games that really mattered.
They all matter, Colonel clarified, but not in the way these do. Three games into this five-team gauntlet, the Rams now sit in fourth. That’s hardly the end of the world — it’s still early April, and besides, they’ll make the district tournament regardless of seed — but Highland would rather not be playing catch-up. Idaho Falls (5-1), Madison (4-2) and Thunder Ridge (2-4) lead Highland after Thursday’s games.
If there’s good news for Highland, it’s this: The pitching hasn’t been all bad. In this series finale against Madison, senior Colton Sneddon tossed five innings of two-run baseball, walking four and fanning six. In Game 1, Edgington struck out seven in five innings, allowing three runs, just one earned. The Rams have the arms to win games. Their gloves have just betrayed them. “We’ve just gotta be able to step up and make the play,” Colonel said.
To some extent, these mistakes can be understandable. The players are teenagers, Colonel acknowledged, not pros being paid obscene amounts to laser throws from third to first like Nolan Arenado. Inconsistency is part of high school sports, from California to Maine.
The part that frustrates Colonel is that these errors might be understandable, but they’re not excusable. In 2018, his first year as the head man at Highland, he’s felt like the hunted, like others teams are giving the Rams their best shots. “It’s always been like that,” Colonel said. “Highland’s got the reputation of a football powerhouse, and then it trickles down to other sports.”
That adds a dimension of frustration to this result for the Rams. Much went wrong — they fell behind in too many at-bats, Colonel said, and they aren’t taking aggressive enough approaches at the plate — but it only feels that way because of the standards they hold themselves to.
All of which prompts a question: Did anything go right for Highland on Thursday?
“I’ll let you know next week — how we respond to this,” Colonel said.
In other words, Highland’s home twinbill with Rigby on Wednesday looms rather large.