On Monday night, a meteor could have crashed into Pocatello’s gym. A ghost could have flickered the lights on and off. Heck, a reincarnated John F. Kennedy could have walked into the gym and shaken hands with everyone in the stands for the Fifth District All-Star boys basketball game.
And the story would still have been Aberdeen’s Seth Hall.
That’s because Hall won the halftime dunk contest with a slam that belonged in the NBA dunk contest. To win the honors, Hall unleashed a dunk that went like this: He started on the left wing, a step or two behind the arc, tossed the ball up to himself, let it bounce once, then sprung into action — he leapt, tossed the ball through his legs, then slammed it home with his right hand.
The Palace erupted like a Poky player had just notched a clutch bucket. Off to the other side of the court, where a group of players who weren’t participating in the dunk contest were hanging out, came one voice: Do we even have to vote?
Several coaches were appointed to judge the dunk contest, but leaving this one to a vote would have been a fool’s errand. The other remaining contestants — Highland’s Jayden Wright, Poky’s Logan Rogers, Preston’s Tate Hess — finished off with their own dunks, but at that point, the winner was clearer than cellophane.
Hall’s South team actually lost the game, 109-97, and the MVP awards went to Hess and Grace’s Ty Gilbert. The North girls won their game, 57-50, and Rockland’s Taylie Boyer and Soda Springs’ Zipaya Somsen secured MVP honors.
But again: The show belonged to Hall.
“I’d been planning it, secretly, for three weeks,” Hall said.
Turns out, Hall’s is an interesting story. He didn’t know until Sunday night — the night before the event — that he would be competing. That’s when he got an email saying he was invited, so he made the 45-minute drive to Pocatello for the evening.
Which is what makes his planning so interesting. Aberdeen’s season ended in the 2A District 5 tournament, back on Feb. 18, so since then, Hall didn’t have much to do besides practice high jumps until track season started back up. So he started practicing his dunks — without a guarantee he would be invited to this event.
Hall helped himself by putting in tons of work before that. For a year of his life, he said, he did extra plyometrics, which is a kind of exercise training that uses speed and force of different movements to build muscle power — especially for jumping. “So it really just helped my balance,” Hall said. “And of course I do high jump too, so that’s helped a lot, too.”
Oh yeah, Hall is also a terrific track athlete. Last spring, he won a district title in the high jump, clearing 6 feet, 4 inches. That’s not even his personal best, though. That would be 6’6, which he cleared a week earlier. That season, at the district meet, he also took second in the 100 hurdles (15.82 seconds) and first in the 300 hurdles (41.34 seconds) and with a second-place finish in the long jump, he earned a trip to the state meet, where he placed sixth.
All of which leads us back to the dunk contest. Hall said he’s only nailed the between-the-legs dunk four times in his life — counting the one on Monday night.
“So I just got lucky this time,” Hall said.
Monday’s event included lots of other fun stuff. Poky senior Krue Hales threw down a dunk on the boys game’s first possession, which prompted him to smile all the way back down the floor. It also prompted his head coach, Joe Green, to laugh and wonder aloud: “I think that’s the first time he’s ever dunked in a game.”
Gilbert tallied 16 points for the North team, which also got 11 apiece from Hall and Highland’s Garrett Campbell. The South team got 19 points from Century’s Luke Panttaja and another 19 from Hess. That team also got a loud 17 points from Rockland’s Brandon Neal, who poured in what felt like a zillion triples, especially toward the end of the game.
On the girls side, Somsen carded 15 points and Sho-Ban’s Brelynn Anderson added 14. The South club got 10 from Boyer and nine apiece from Highland’s Khalia Pongah and Preston’s Emma Kunz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.