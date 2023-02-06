Here are a few tidbits from the world of southeastern Idaho athletics, including a tribute to the beauty of small-town basketball.
Aberdeen 50-year reunion
This is why you need to keep newspapers alive: Elaine Blick, the editor of the Aberdeen Times, was looking through the archives of her paper not too long ago, when she realized this season marks the 50th anniversary of Aberdeen High School winning the state A-2 basketball championship. She contacted Steve Hayes, the star of that team, to see if he would be willing to come home for a reunion event. Hayes agreed, and also provided her with contact information for a number of his former teammates.
With the exception of Glen Muirbrook, who passed away, and one former teammate who was scheduled to play in a golf tournament in Arizona, all of the 1973 Tigers gathered at The White Barn reception center in Aberdeen this past weekend to celebrate. Verlyn Hoagland, who coached the team, lives in St. George, Utah, and couldn’t make the trip, but he was represented by his son Kevin.
Here’s the roster of that 1973 Aberdeen team, who beat Gooding, Wallace and Grangeville at the state tournament for the title:
• Tim Satterfield, junior, guard
• Jeff Isaak, junior, guard
• J.D. Farrens, junior, guard
• Mike Cardona, junior, guard.
• Danny Fehringer, senior, forward.
• Layton Anderson, junior, guard.
• Rick Farrens, sophomore, forward.
• David Maisch, junior, forward.
• Steve Hayes, senior, center.
• Glen Muirbrook, junior, forward.
• Coaches: Verlyn Hoagland and Mel Skeen
Hayes, who was listed at 6-9 that year, grew to be a 7-foot center who went on to lead Idaho State to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament as a senior, then played for six different teams in the NBA. He averaged 32 points a game in the state tournament, including a record 43-performance in the title game with Grangeville, where he outscored the entire Bulldog team in a 77-40 route.
In that championship game, Hayes matched up against Ken Schrom, who later went on to pitch seven seasons with three different teams in the majors, and was named to the All-Star game in 1986 while with the Cleveland Indians.
“What are the odds of having a future NBA player and major league pitcher compete in that game?” Hayes said.
Hayes’ Aberdeen teammates included Mike Cardona, who went on to a 45-year career as a basketball and football official in southeast Idaho; Tim Satterfield, who just retired from teaching and coaching in Aberdeen; and Jeff Isaak, who was a teacher and coach at Aberdeen and North Fremont.
Aberdeen’s toughest competition that season came within their own district. The Tigers played Bear Lake five times that year, twice in the regular season, and then three times in the double-elimination district tournament. Aberdeen won three of the five contests, but both teams advanced to state, where Bear Lake lost in the first round to Grangeville by two points.
Ken Parks and Earl Burdick were two of the star players for that Bear Lake team, and when they found out about the Aberdeen 50th-year reunion, both showed up to see their former rivals and relive old memories.
“How cool is that,” Hayes said. “That is what small-town high school basketball is all about. You grow up playing against the same guys in junior high and high school, and bonds form.”
Burdick was 6-foot-6 and had good hops. “He was the only guy in the districts I had to worry about blocking my shot,” Hayes said.
Parks, meanwhile, was also a football star and played cornerback and returned kicks at Idaho State. He went on to a very successful coaching career at Bear Lake in football, basketball and girls softball, winning state titles in basketball and softball. Burdick, meanwhile, coached in the North Gem and Snake River school districts.
One of Hayes’ friends captured on video a lively discussion among Hayes, Burdick and Parks at the reunion that was priceless. The highlight was Parks telling about Hayes’ first game as a freshman at Idaho State. The stands were packed with fans waiting for the local star to make his collegiate debut. ISU coach Jim Killingsworth motioned Hayes into the game and the gangly 7-footer headed toward the scorer’s table “and trips and falls right on his face,” Parks said with a laugh. “That’s the quickest I’ve ever seen him move — you should have seen how fast he got up.”
The emergence of Brayden Parker
While we’re talking about big men from small schools in southeastern Idaho, let’s turn the topic to Brayden Parker, the 6-foot-8 center from Preston who has slowly evolved into the focal point of Idaho State’s offense this season.
Four games ago, ISU coach Ryan Looney noted the problems Sacramento State 7-footer Callum McRae has defending outside the paint. He told Parker, who had been a reluctant three-point shooter to that point in his career, to get ready to pull the trigger beyond the arc against the Hornets. Parker responded by hitting 5 of 10 treys, putting up 22 points and pulling down 13 rebounds in the Bengals' win win over Sac State.
Since that game, Parker has recorded games of 17, 19, 16 and 23 points, and he’s the Bengals’ leading scorer in conference games at 14.8 points per game.
Parker, who will graduate this spring with a master’s degree, still has a year of eligibility remaining because he played during the COVID season. But he has a wife, and with a baby on the way, he’ll have two degrees — and he has to make a decision whether to return for an encore, or start a career and begin to support his family. There is no question the Bengal coaching staff wants him back.
This is just one man’s opinion, but if ever the Name, Image and Likeness program, which allows boosters and businesses to compensate NCAA athletes for endorsements and engagement opportunities, is going to be put to good use by Bengal sponsors, Parker seems like the logical choice.
Former Bengal coordinator getting national attention
Sheldon Cross, who was the offensive coordinator for the 2014 Idaho State team that put up 40 points a game in an 8-3 season, has been getting quite a bit of national publicity lately. After Cross left ISU, he eventually made his way to Kennedy High School in a suburb of Seattle, where he coached quarterback Sam Huard. Huard, a five-star prospect ranked as the No. 21 player in the nation, signed with the Washington Huskies.
Huard, whose father, Damon, and uncle Brock each started three years at quarterback for the Huskies, announced earlier that he is hitting the transfer portal after finding himself third on the UW depth chart. Cal Poly, an FCS school in the Big Sky Conference, then hired Cross to bring his Air Raid-style offense to San Luis Obispo under new head coach Paul Wulff.
Shortly thereafter, Huard announced he was joining the Cal Poly program, who suffered through a 2-9 season last year under the departing Beau Baldwin, including Idaho State’s only win of the season.
The transfer portal can taketh away — but every now and then, it can deliver big time, given the right connections.
Brad Bugger has observed athletics in southeastern Idaho for over 40 years as a sportswriter, broadcaster and fan. He can be reached at bpbugger@gmail.com.
