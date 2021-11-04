A decade ago, Peggy Kaiser remembers sitting at the state swim meet when her husband, Greg, turned to her with this look of dread.
“We have to do this 10 more years,” he said.
Those 10 years will end on Saturday, capping an incredible dozen-year stretch in which a Kaiser has swam in the state meet as John Kaiser – a senior at Century – competes in the 100-meter freestyle and 100-meter breaststroke at Friday’s prelims in Boise.
John is the youngest of the four Kaiser kids. Anna started the dozen-year streak as a freshman back in 2010. Then Steven became a Diamondback in 2012 and continued the streak through 2016. Joe, who’s now a junior swimmer at John Carroll University in Ohio, made state during his four-year tenure from 2015-2018.
And, for the last four years, John has kept the torch burning.
“Seeing that meet for that many years of my life and now realizing that I’m about to go to the last one I’ll ever go to, it’s a little weird,” John said.
John, it could be argued, is the most fortunate swimmer amongst his siblings.
Watching the last 11 state swim meets has meant John and the Kaisers have witnessed the myriad iterations high school swimming in Idaho has gone through.
It was merely a club sport until the IHSAA finally sanctioned the sport in 2017, which increased funding and gave credence to high school swimmers all across the Gem State. But, even with that change, it was still regarded as somewhat of a niche activity in the Gate City as Pocatello, Century and Highland competed as one team.
Then popularity ballooned. The super team rose to 88 swimmers, forcing the hand of School District 25 to separate the teams in 2020.
That means John will be the only Kaiser kid who will get to compete solely for Century at a state-sanctioned swim meet. Perhaps that’s the way it should be. Throughout his entire childhood, it’s been John following in the wake of his older siblings trying to top them all.
“Being the youngest gave me a lot of things to look forward to. If I didn’t have anyone before me, I’d just kind of be going and not really knowing where I was going,” John said. “Having them lead the way helped me to see where all this time I had been putting into the sport could lead me.”
Where that destination is for John is still undetermined – all because of a bunch of stuff out of his control.
John was a freshman on the Century boys team that edged out Bishop Kelly for the 2018 state championship, competing in the 200-yard medley relay with his brother Joe that year. Peggy said he was better than any of her other kids were as a freshman.
Then things soured. He began to develop shoulder discomfort in the summer after his sophomore year – a common injury for swimmers, especially those who begin the sport at 5-years old – but a brutal blow nonetheless.
His junior year was derailed because of COVID. Century swam just three meets all season, one of which was the district meet that acted as a state meet. Swimmers raced in almost empty pools and their times were just sent off to the state. During that season, too, he was out a few weeks with Appendicitis. Sidelining him even more, he had shoulder surgery in March.
“Between COVID and shoulders, it’s been a bit of a setback,” said Peggy, who has been the Century swim coach for the last two years. “But he’s hanging in there.”
The adversity has been frustrating. John was swimming well his sophomore year, well enough that a college career and family records seemed to be on the horizon. And, now, he looks back and his second high school season may have been his peak.
The what-if game is an easy one to play. But, John quickly noted, “that doesn’t do you any good.”
It doesn’t. John’s focus now can only be on his final high school meet, the last time he’ll be at the state swim meet and the bookend to his family’s miraculous 12-year run.
“That’s really been the driving force behind everything this season,” John said. “With everything I’ve gone through, it’s pretty lucky I’m even able to swim at it.”
LOCAL STATE QUALIFIERS
HIGHLAND BOYS
Jacob Floyd (100 freestyle)
Dylan Briscoe (100 breaststroke)
HIGHLAND GIRLS
Aliya Jordan (50 free, 100 free
Ruby Jordan (100 fly)
4x50 free relay team (R. Jordan, A. Jordan, Rachel Long, Mariah Satterfield)
4x100 free relay team (R. Jordan, A. Jordan, Olivia Dallon, Rachel Long)
POCATELLO BOYS
Porter Dance (500 free)
4x100 free relay team (Dance, Peyto Hirschi, Archie Hinds, Robert Contor)
POCATELLO GIRLS
Zoe Doerr (200 IM)
Ella Hinds (100 breast)
200 medley relay team (Doerr, Hinds, Tessa Hargrove, Annika Strong)
CENTURY BOYS
John Kaiser (100 free, 100 breast)
JD Heberlein (200 free, 100 breast)
Spencer Willey (50 free, 100 fly)
Richie Sheng (200 IM, 100 back)
Riley Middledorf (50 free)
200 medley relay team (Kaiser, Heberlein, Willey, Middledorf)
4x50 free relay team (Kaiser, Heberlein, Willey, Middledorf)
CENTURY GIRLS
Eloise Sandy (50 free, 100 free)
Brenna Patterson (100 fly, 100 back)
Ava Patterson (200 free, 500 free)
Kendra Broberg (100 free)
4x100 free relay team (Sandy, B. Patterson, A. Patterson,Broberg)
4x50 free relay team (Sandy, B. Patterson, A. Patterson,Broberg)