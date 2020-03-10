After leading Snake River to a conference title and state runner-up finish, Panthers players Josee Steadman and Jordyn Gilbert were first-team all-3A District 5 girls basketball selections, announced this week after being voted on by the league's coaches.
Snake River's Adia Goff and Sage Stimpson were also representatives as second-teamers.
Marsh Valley had two first-teamers in Zoie Armstrong and Valarie Vorwaller and second-teamer Taylor Argyle.
McKenzie Long led American Falls as a first-teamer, while teammates Emma Barclay and Grace Barclay were second-teamers.
3A District 5 girls basketball all-conference teams
First team
Josee Steadman, Snake River; Jordyn Gilbert, Snake River; Zoie Armstrong, Marsh Valley; Valarie Vorwaller, Marsh Valley; Mckenzie Long, American Falls
Second team
Adia Goff, Snake River; Sage Stimpson, Snake River; Taylor Argyle, Marsh Valley; Emma Barclay, American Falls; Grace Barclay, American Falls.