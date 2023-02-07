HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER 5A District 5/6 boys soccer all-conference teams JOURNAL STAFF Feb 7, 2023 Feb 7, 2023 Updated 3 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save All-conference teams are selected by coaches.Player of the year: Spencer Thompson, Thunder RidgeCoach of the year: Logan Murri, Thunder Ridge First team: Achilles Lopez (Rigby), Tyler Thompson (Thunder Ridge), Nate Dümmar (Madison), Adrian Trejo (Thunder Ridge), Marcos Acosta (Thunder Ridge), Kyler Scott (Rigby), Christian Taylor (Madison), Jace Tarelelmar (Highland), Owen Boyle (Thunder Ridge), Ashton Cichos (Madison), Michael Williams (Madison)Second team: Dallin Serr (Thunder Ridge), James Francis (Highland), Mikey Havelange (Madison), Max Thueson (Madison), Carlos Carmona (Thunder Ridge), Drake Tanner (Rigby), Jace Bailey (Highland), Preston Jensen (Highland), Ethen Peterson (Rigby), Joee Valasco (Thunder Ridge), Andrew Abeyta (Rigby)Honorable mention: Slayter Briscoe (Highland), Jared Peterson (Rigby), Brigham Ballard (Madison), Diamond Espinoza (Thunder Ridge), Landon Larson (Thunder Ridge), Andre Castaneda (Thunder Ridge) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters
