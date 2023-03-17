HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL 5A District 5/6 all-conference basketball teams unveiled By JOURNAL STAFF Mar 17, 2023 Mar 17, 2023 Updated 58 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Highland forward Jayden Wright drives to the basket during a game against Thunder Ridge. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save All-conference teams are selected by coaches.Boys basketballPlayer of the Year: Berrett Wilson, Madison Coach of the Year: Shane Humpherys, MadisonFirst team: Jayden Wright (Highland), Nash Humpherys (Madison), Nick Potter (Thunder Ridge), Jakobe Jones (Rigby), Dallas Taylor (Rigby)Second team: Noah Nunez (Rigby), Rhidge Barella (Highland), Garrett Campbell (Highland), Porter Brizzee (Thunder Ridge), Chase Crane (Madison)Honorable mention: Conner Hall (Thunder Ridge), Camdyn Allred (Madison), Luke Watson (Madison), Hudson Harker (Thunder Ridge), Owen Wilde (Highland)Girls basketballPlayer of the Year: Aspen Caldwell, Thunder RidgeCoach of the Year: Jeremy Spencer, Thunder RidgeFirst team: Charli Cook (Madison), Kambree Barber (Rigby), Mylee Graham (Rigby), Kennedy Stenquist (Thunder Ridge), Marley Spencer (Thunder Ridge)Second team: Whitney Mackenzie (Madison), Khalia Pongah (Highland), Kylie Dansie (Rigby), Kinzley Larsen (Rigby), Carly Stenquist (Thunder Ridge)Honorable mention: Oakley Homer (Highland), Cici Espinoza (Thunder Ridge), Aubrey Johnson (Thunder Ridge), Rylin Jackson (Thunder Ridge), Nevaeh Davenport (Thunder Ridge) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Basketball Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Police: High school staffer arrested for sexual battery of student, destroying evidence Woman dies after being ejected from minivan during crash at local intersection Authorities asking for public's help in search for local runaway 15-year-old girls Local man gets extra prison time for third child sex abuse conviction Historic barn among numerous Bear Lake County structures to collapse from heavy snowfall The Lunch Box food truck feeds hungry Spudnik workers, community members Atwood, Russ "Atdog" Prosecutors aim to prohibit mention of Torey Adamcik at rescheduled Brad Compher trial Local dogs and cats in need of forever homes ISU forward Daxton Carr enters the transfer portal Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters
