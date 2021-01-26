The local logjam remained in place in 4A and Rockland’s hold on first place in 1A DII got more tenuous in this week’s girls basketball state media poll, released Tuesday.
Blackfoot, Century and Preston were all still in the top five in 4A, but with the order shuffled around from a week ago. Blackfoot, No. 1 last week, fell to second behind Middleton, which surged from fourth to first.
Century was the only team in the top five to maintain its spot, as the Diamondbacks were third for the second straight week, while Preston fell from second to fifth, behind Burley.
Snake River stayed in fourth in 3A despite a tough start to District 5 play. The Panthers were one point ahead of Bonner’s Ferry. Marsh Valley and American Falls, both of whom have beaten Snake River this season, were the first two teams out of the top five, receiving three and two votes, respectively.
Grace also held its position, with the Grizzlies third in 1A DI, albeit comfortably behind unanimous No. 1 Lapwai.
Rockland, which was close to unanimous a week ago in 1A DII, remained first despite losing two games over the past week, but just barely. The Bulldogs picked up five first-place votes, but Kendrick, Tri-Valley and Mackay also received nods at the top of the poll, and Kendrick and Tri-Valley were tied on 42 points behind Rockland’s 47.
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Coeur d’Alene (9) 15-1 54 1
2. Mountain View (2) 12-1 45 2
3. Rigby (1) 16-2 36 3
4. Meridian 11-2 28 5
5. Thunder Ridge 15-3 11 -
Others receiving votes: Timberline 5, Post Falls 1.
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Middleton (6) 11-1 47 4
2. Blackfoot (2) 14-5 44 1
3. Century (2) 14-6 41 3
4. Burley (2) 14-4 29 5
5. Preston 14-6 14 2
Others receiving votes: Skyline 4, Mountain Home 1.
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (11) 14-4 59 1
2. Timberlake (1) 13-2 49 2
3. Parma 12-4 29 3
4. Snake River 14-4 19 4
5. Bonners Ferry 11-4 18 5
Others receiving votes: Marsh Valley 3, American Falls 2, Filer 1.
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Ririe (12) 18-1 60 1
2. Cole Valley Christian 14-1 44 2
3. Grangeville 13-3 32 4
4. Melba 15-2 23 3
5. West Jefferson 13-3 12 5
Others receiving votes: Valley 5, New Plymouth 4.
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (12) 17-0 60 1
2. Prairie 14-2 42 2
3. Grace 13-2 28 3
4. Genesee 11-3 13 4
5. Murtaugh 14-3 12 -
Others receiving votes: Butte County 10, Rimrock 10, Liberty Charter 5.
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rockland (5) 14-3 47 1
2. Kendrick (4) 13-3 42 2
3. Tri-Valley (2) 13-2 42 3
4. Mackay (1) 13-3 37 4
5. Garden Valley 7-3 6 -
Others receiving votes: Camas County 3, Carey 3.