HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 4A District 5 football all-conference teams released JOURNAL STAFF Dec 16, 2022 Dec 16, 2022 Updated 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pocatello running back Ryken Echo Hawk gets away from Century defender Bentley Gunter a game last season. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save All-conference teams are selected by coaches.First team offenseHunter May (QB, Poky), Ryken Echo Hawk (RB, Poky), Korbin Johnson (RB, Century), Kade Lords (WR, Preston), Krue Hales (WR, Poky), Tristan Burrows (WR/TE, Century), Tommy Smith (OL, Poky), Dawson Walsh (OL, Poky), Boston Fitch (OL, Century), Karson Lindsay (OL, Century), Parker Smith (OL/TE, Poky), Silas Wills (K, Century) First team defenseKrue Hales (DB, Poky), Bentley Gunter (DB, Century), Garrett Keller (DB, Poky), Charlie Horrocks (LB, Century), Brackin Ward (LB, Preston), Devin Rodriguez (LB, Poky), Carson Christensen (LB, Poky), Spencer Payne (LB, Century), Dawson Walsh (DL, Poky), Owen Judd (DL, Preston), Jackson Geslin (DL, Century), Silas Wills (P, Century)Second team offenseOwen Judd (QB, Preston), Karson Winder (RB, Preston), Kaden Horton (RB, Century), Chance Crittenden (WR, Poky), Kaden Larson (WR, Preston), Alex Winn (WR/TE, Poky), Trae Martinez (OL, Poky), Zabian Mendoza (OL, Preston), Jaxton Humphries (OL, Century), Josh Agres (OL, Century), Ryder Van Orden (OL, Century)Second team defenseKaden Horton (DB, Century), Davin Inglet (DB, Preston), Jonah Bruner (DB, Poky), Jake Rawlings (DB, Century), Kudter Stucki (LB, Poky), Karson Winder (LB, Preston), Blake Phelan (LB, Century), Andrew Millward (LB, Poky), Cortez Keifer (DL, Century), Konnor Hollenbeck (DL, Century), Kache Stucki (DL, Poky)Honorable mentionDavid Satter (QB, Century), Richie Bull (WR, Century), Tytan Knapp (WR, Preston), Brandon Lindhart (OL, Preston), Brenton Hough (OL, Preston), Mason Blad (DB, Preston), Kolby Valentine (DB, Century), CJ Lopez (DB, Century), Caden Scott (DB/LB, Century), Jaxon Merrill (LB, Preston), Karson Lindsay (DL, Century), Julian Caldwell (DL, Poky), Parker Bodily (DL, Preston) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Team Sport American Football Tommy Smith Coach Offense Korbin Johnson First Team Kade Lords Football Hunter Defense Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Vigil planned for local mother killed in crash Local animal control officer reunites Rexburg family with dog missing for nine days in frigid temps Local man reportedly recorded up girls' skirts at church, shared child porn online Phillips, Merlin Edward Retirement reception set for Sunday for Pastor Bray of Central Christian Church How Taylor Smith and Adee Butler's friendship is helping Century's girls hoops team National Park Service acquires 105 acres of land adjacent to City of Rocks National Reserve HS scores 12/15: Poky boys beat Fruitland, Highland girls fall to Bonneville Coaching changes, high profile transfers hit all of Big Sky Oregon governor commutes all 17 of state's death sentences Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.