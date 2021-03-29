After making the 4A state championship game for the sixth straight year, it's no surprise Preston boys basketball was well-represented in the recently-released 4A District 5 All-Conference Teams.
Indians' coach Tyler Jones racked up another district coach of the year award and his senior forward Gabe Hammons received the player of the year designation. A versatile athlete, Hammons always seemed to deliver when Preston needed a big basket or defensive stop.
Also recognized from Preston was senior Cole Harris (first team), senior Braden Hess (second team), junior Brecker Knapp (second team) and senior Treyger Shumway (honorable mention).
As for Pocatello, the squad that fell to Preston in the district championship, junior Ryan Payne and freshman Julian Bowie made the first team; senior Brevin Vaughan and junior Matthew Christensen was second-team selections; and junior Jaxon Williams was listed as an honorable mention.
Early in the season, Payne and Bowie emerged as two of the better scorers in the district. Payne was a lethal outside shooter who never had fear hucking up a 30-footer. And Bowie was one of the best freshmen in the state, a physical guard capable of scoring 20 points every night.
After a 15-8 season, Century's veteran-laden team was recognized on the all-conference teams. Seniors Emmett Holt and Titan Fleischmann made the first team; junior Bruin Fleischmann and senior Eli Williams were second-team picks; and senior Isaac Panttaja was an honorable mention.
Holt and Titan Fleischmann led the Diamondbacks from the backcourt and frontcourt, respectively. Holt was one of the most creative shot-makers in the district, a tall guard who never had trouble making space. Titan was a bruising force down low, a Montana State offensive lineman signee who was never shy to jump for an offensive rebound or box out.