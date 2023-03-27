HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL 4A District 5 all-conference girls basketball teams named By JOURNAL STAFF Mar 27, 2023 Mar 27, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Century forward Taylor Smith scans the defense during a district tournament game against Preston. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save All-conference teams are selected by coaches.Player of the Year: Taylor Smith (Century) First team: Kenna Garza (Pocatello) Adee Butler (Century), Emma Kunz (Preston), Abby Lusk (Pocatello), Elle Hokanson (Pocatello), Brytlee Harris (Preston)Honorable mention: Reagan Trulson (Century), Libby Evans (Century), Ellie Nelson (Preston), Liv Marshall (Pocatello), Taylee Rogers (Pocatello) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Employment Opportunities! Trending Now DOUBLE-FATAL NEAR BLACKFOOT: Authorities release names of both people killed in head-on crash that shut down Interstate 15 southbound for hours BIG CATS MOVE IN: Idaho community dealing with mountain lions taking up residence in neighborhoods, attacking dogs Bannock County's coroner issues apology after being charged with drunk driving Local man convicted of molesting two girls posts bond, released from jail hours after verdict was delivered Pocatello woman receives North America's highest civilian honor for heroism for rescuing man from his burning mobile home Two arrested in Idaho student's death Two local residents arrested following high speed chase that ended with PIT maneuver TRUE MONSTER OF A FISH: New record 40-pound northern pike caught in Idaho Couple faces murder charges in 6-year-old girl's brutal death 'FAMILY'S WORST NIGHTMARE': Shooter kills three children, three adults at Christian school in Nashville Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters
