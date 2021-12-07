For the first time in years, Pocatello captured a conference crown, dethroning Century and edging out Preston to win 4A District 5.

Here are the best players in the district, as voted on by the conference coaches.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

RB Emery Thorson (Preston)

The Preston athlete was the key piece for a dynamic Indians’ offense. Thorson played running back at times, caught passes and even lined up under center. In total, he racked up nearly 1,200 total yards and five touchdowns.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

LB Hunter Killian (Pocatello)

It would be tough to find a player more tough than Killian. The dude literally dislocated his finger mid-game and refused to come out. A hard-hitting, speedy linebacker, Pocatello’s defensive leader led the Thunder in tackles and also seemed to be in on every key play in crunch time.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Dave Spillett (Poky)

The seventh-year head coach took the Thunder places it hadn’t been in decades. Pocatello won its first district title since Spillett took over, it won two playoff games for the first time in about a decade and the Thunder reached the 4A state semifinal for the first time since 2006. The buy-in Spillett got from his players and the culture he instilled was a big reason why.

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

QB

Ryan Payne (Poky)

RB

Ryken Echo Hawk (Poky)

Charles Iverson (Pres)

WR

Julian Bowie (Poky)

Bruin Fleischmann (Cent)

WR/TE

Tyler Lindhardt (Pres)

OL

Jaxon Williams (Poky)

Rhett Larson (Pres)

Tommy Smith (Poky)

Boston Fitch (Cent)

Trevor Gregory (Pres)

KICKER

Owen Pearson (Pres)

PUNTER

Matt Christensen (Poky)

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

DL

Kanen Wortley (Poky)

Kaden Hottel (Poky)

Corbin Winward (Pres)

DL/LB

Cord Eavenson (Pres)

LB

Ashton Madsen (Pres)

Keith Wykoff (Poky)

Shad Smith (Cent)

LB/DB

Kaden Horton (Cent)

DB

Krue Hales (Poky)

Matt Christensen (Poky)

Chevy Nelson (Pres)

SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE

QB

Brecker Knapp (Pres)

RB

Korbin Johnson (Cent)

WR

Matt Christensen (Poky)

Tristan Burrows (Cent)

Chevy Nelson (Pres)

WR/TE

Ashton Madsen (Pres)

OL

Ayden Reynolds (Pres)

Nash Harding (Cent)

Kaleb Jordan (Cent)

Spencer Robertson (Poky)

Ryan Critser (Poky)

SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE

DL

Rhett Larson (Pres)

Fischer Ramey (Cent)

Luke Smith (Poky)

Jackson Geslin (Cent)

LB

Bake Phelan (Cent)

Carson Christensen (Poky)

Colton Francis (Pres)

LB/DB

Jaden Perkins (Pres)

DB

Davon Inglet (Pres)

Owen Judd (Pres)

Misha Popov (Cent)