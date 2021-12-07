For the first time in years, Pocatello captured a conference crown, dethroning Century and edging out Preston to win 4A District 5.
Here are the best players in the district, as voted on by the conference coaches.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
RB Emery Thorson (Preston)
The Preston athlete was the key piece for a dynamic Indians’ offense. Thorson played running back at times, caught passes and even lined up under center. In total, he racked up nearly 1,200 total yards and five touchdowns.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
LB Hunter Killian (Pocatello)
It would be tough to find a player more tough than Killian. The dude literally dislocated his finger mid-game and refused to come out. A hard-hitting, speedy linebacker, Pocatello’s defensive leader led the Thunder in tackles and also seemed to be in on every key play in crunch time.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Dave Spillett (Poky)
The seventh-year head coach took the Thunder places it hadn’t been in decades. Pocatello won its first district title since Spillett took over, it won two playoff games for the first time in about a decade and the Thunder reached the 4A state semifinal for the first time since 2006. The buy-in Spillett got from his players and the culture he instilled was a big reason why.