HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL 4A District 5 all-conference basketball teams released By JOURNAL STAFF Mar 14, 2023

All-conference teams are selected by coaches.

Coach of the Year: Joe Green, Pocatello
Player of the Year: Julian Bowie, Pocatello
Defensive Player of the Year: Krue Hales, Pocatello 

First team: Luke Panttaja (Century), Tate Hess (Preston), Cam Hobbs (Preston), Kesler Vaughan (Pocatello), Parker Smith (Pocatello)

Second team: Druw Jones (Preston), Cruz Harris (Preston), Elias Blackhawk (Century), Richie Bull (Century), Gage Ontiveros (Pocatello), Mason Zweigart (Pocatello)

Honorable mention: Logan Rogers (Pocatello), Dreyson Contreras (Pocatello), Kade Lords (Preston), Will Hamblin (Preston), Charlie Horrocks (Century), Jordan Wilkinson (Century)
