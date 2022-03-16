HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL 4A boys hoops releases all-conference teams JOURNAL STAFF Mar 16, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pocatello guard Julian Bowie (right) drives to the hoop as Highland's Jayden Wright (Left) defends him in a game earlier this season. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The 4A southeast Idaho all-conference teams are out.At the top is Pocatello sophomore guard Julian Bowie, who earned player of the year honors, and Thunder coach Joe Green, who led the team to its first state tournament berth since 2009.Here are the full lists. Coach of the year: Joe GreenPlayer of the year: Julian Bowie, PocatelloFirst teamIsiah Harwell, CenturyBruin Fleischmann, CenturyRyan Payne, PocatelloBrecker Knapp, PrestonDruw Jones, PrestonSecond teamJordan Lee, CenturyLuke Panttaja, CenturyCam Hobbs, PrestonTyler Lindhardt, PrestonMatthew Christensen, PocatelloKade Jensen, PocatelloHonorable mentionNash Harding, CenturyElias Blackhawk, CenturyKesler Vaughan, PocatelloKrue Hales, Jr. PocatelloSteven Roberts, PrestonWill Hamblin, Preston Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Julian Bowie Team Pocatello Joe Green Sport Preston Recommended for you Carriers Wanted! Trending Now RESTAURANT REMODEL: Mama Inez completes massive dining room overhaul project Local family asking for public's help in finding missing Fort Hall man Power pole fires cause blackouts impacting much of Pocatello Idaho House OKs resolution promoting Donald Trump's 1776 Commission, condemning New York Times' '1619 Project' Idaho hospital locks down amid Ammon Bundy call for protest TREASURE FROM A TRASH TREE: Local woodworker to share creations made from City Creek Russian olives Man arrested after girls say he sexually assaulted them at local high school US Senate approves bill to make daylight saving time permanent Spring Fair to make return to Holt Arena following two-year absence 2A girls, 1AD2 boys release all-conference honors Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters