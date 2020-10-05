BOYS SOCCER
4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
Location: Games hosted by higher seed
Dates: Oct. 6-17
Format: Double-elimination
State qualifiers: 1
The seeds: 1. Century (3-0-1), 2. Preston (1-2-1), 3. Pocatello (1-3-0).
Breakdown: After failing to make it out of districts as the No. 1 seed a year ago, Century is looking for redemption. The Diamondbacks won't have to contend with a massive 10-team district as they did last year, but with only one state-qualifying spot among three teams, the margin for error is thin. Defender Evan Yost, midfielder Mikey Montanez and winger Kam Murdock are the players to watch for Century. Preston put the one blemish on Century's conference record by holding the D-backs to a 1-1 tie on Sept. 29. The Indians are led by defender/midfielder Ty Miller and attacker Kadin Reese. In recent years, Pocatello would be an afterthought in this bracket, but head coach George Asboe's team had its most successful year in at least a decade, including a 1-0 win over Preston on Sept. 24. Senior Ian Young and junior Trey Northrup are leaders at the back for a young Pocatello team, while sophomore Blake Brown has led the line.
3A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
Location: Games hosted by higher seed
Dates: Oct. 5-14
Format: Double-elimination
State qualifiers: 1
The seeds: 1. American Falls, 2. Marsh Valley, 3. Aberdeen, 4. Snake River.
Breakdown: Despite a two-week coronavirus quarantine earlier in the season, American Falls retained its place as the top team in the district. After finishing third at state a year ago, the Beavers lost some talent but still have plenty of pieces back, including high-scoring midfielder Jose Jaime and defender Adolfo Alvarez, both first-team All-Area selections last year. Marsh Valley is the clear second team in the district, but unlike last year, this year there's only one state-tournament spot up for grabs. That means that a run like Aberdeen's last year, when the No. 4 seed Tigers finished runner-up at districts but then played their way to a state play-in game, is off the table — and that means that the only way to the state tournament is through American Falls.
GIRLS SOCCER
4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
Location: Games hosted by higher seed
Dates: Oct. 6-17
Format: Double-elimination
State qualifiers: 1
The seeds: 1. Preston (3-1-0), 2. Pocatello (1-1-2), 3. Century (0-2-2).
Breakdown: There wasn't much to separate these three teams in the regular season, with Preston's 3-1 home win over Century on Sept. 29 the only district game decided by more than a goal. Pocatello made it to the state tournament last year for the first time since 2007, while Century missed out for the first time since 2000. Preston lost a state play-in game last year, but that won't be an option this year, with the district tournament winner taking the only spot available. A 1-0 setback to Pocatello on Sept. 24 was Preston's only district loss, while Poky and Century drew each of their two games in the regular season. One way or another, the Indians and Diamondbacks will have to find some separation, as they open the tournament by going against each other Tuesday in a crucial opening game.
3A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
Location: Marsh Valley High School
Dates: Oct. 5-12
Format: Double-elimination
State qualifiers: 1.5
The seeds: 1. Marsh Valley, 2. American Falls, 3. Snake River, 4. Malad, 5. Aberdeen
Breakdown: Marsh Valley is the clear favorite, but No. 2 seed American Falls tied the Eagles 3-3 on Sept. 2. That was the only blemish on Marsh Valley's conference record, while American Falls' only loss was to the Eagles. Snake River, the third seed, struggled against both of those teams during the regular season, which means that the only drama here might be which of Marsh Valley or American Falls punches its ticket directly to the state tournament and which has to go to a state play-in game as the district runner-up. Because of the play-in game, this is the only 3A or 4A District 5 soccer tournament that could eventually send multiple teams to state — every other bracket has one spot and that's it.