Rockland forward Teague Matthews throws down a dunk against Camas County in the 1AD2 state title game.

 Steve Conner

This week, the 2A District 5 girls and 1AD2 District 5 boys released their all-conference honors. Here are both lists.

2A District 5 girls all-conference lists

Player of the Year: Ellie Watson, Aberdeen

First team

Ellie Watson, Aberdeen

Yasmin Ortiz, Aberdeen

Hope Driscoll, Aberdeen

Sienna Fuller, West Side

Jinettie Garbett, Soda Springs

Second team

Zippy Somsen, Soda Springs

Kalisha Parker, Bear Lake

Courtney Phillips, Aberdeen

Natalie Lemmon, West Side

Jocie Phillips, West Side

Honorable mention

Taylor Billman, Soda Springs

Madison Green, Malad

Elise Kelsey, Bear Lake

Alexa Moldenhauer, Soda Springs

Nelly Pelayo, Soda Springs

1AD2 District 5 boys all-conference lists

Player of the Year: Daniel Canfield, Jr. Watersprings

Coach of the Year: Shae Neal, Rockland

Sportsmanship Award: Leadore

First team

Teague Matthews, Rockland

Bridger Hatch, North Gem

Brigham Permann, Rockland

Jrew Plocher, Watersprings

Ransom Cooper, North Gem

Second team

Ben Hess, Grace Lutheran

JT Parish, Rockland

Jackson Aldinger, Watersprings

Chayce Low, North Gem

Wesley Matthews, Rockland