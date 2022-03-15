HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL 2A girls, 1AD2 boys release all-conference honors JOURNAL STAFF Mar 15, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rockland forward Teague Matthews throws down a dunk against Camas County in the 1AD2 state title game. Steve Conner Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This week, the 2A District 5 girls and 1AD2 District 5 boys released their all-conference honors. Here are both lists.2A District 5 girls all-conference listsPlayer of the Year: Ellie Watson, Aberdeen First teamEllie Watson, AberdeenYasmin Ortiz, AberdeenHope Driscoll, AberdeenSienna Fuller, West SideJinettie Garbett, Soda SpringsSecond teamZippy Somsen, Soda SpringsKalisha Parker, Bear LakeCourtney Phillips, AberdeenNatalie Lemmon, West SideJocie Phillips, West SideHonorable mentionTaylor Billman, Soda SpringsMadison Green, MaladElise Kelsey, Bear LakeAlexa Moldenhauer, Soda SpringsNelly Pelayo, Soda Springs1AD2 District 5 boys all-conference listsPlayer of the Year: Daniel Canfield, Jr. WaterspringsCoach of the Year: Shae Neal, RocklandSportsmanship Award: LeadoreFirst teamTeague Matthews, RocklandBridger Hatch, North GemBrigham Permann, RocklandJrew Plocher, WaterspringsRansom Cooper, North GemSecond teamBen Hess, Grace LutheranJT Parish, RocklandJackson Aldinger, WaterspringsChayce Low, North GemWesley Matthews, Rockland Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Spring Rockland Sport First Team Lake Ellie Watson Honor Aberdeen Recommended for you Carriers Wanted! Trending Now Spring Fair to make return to Holt Arena following two-year absence RESTAURANT REMODEL: Mama Inez completes massive dining room overhaul project Situation concerning 10-month-old's welfare escalated into protests, trespassing arrest of Bundy and then far-right doxxing of cops and others District 25 trustees considering new location for Indians sign and allowing Native American students to wear traditional items at graduations City mulling $800K subsidy to keep SkyWest at Pocatello airport Photos: District 5 All-Star basketball games PMC helicopter crew rescues injured snowmobiler in Wyoming backcountry Firefighters use ladder truck to rescue child from tree Pocatello man loans sword belonging to U.S. military legend to Air Force Academy Selders, Curtis Lynn Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters