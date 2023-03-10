HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL 2A District 5 all-conference boys hoops team unveiled By JOURNAL STAFF Mar 10, 2023 Mar 10, 2023 Updated 23 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Bear Lake’s Bryson Crane tries to find room for a layup during last week’s 2A state championship game against Melba. Stanley Brewster/For the Journal Bear Lake guard Brady Shaul looks to pass during last week’s 2A state championship game against Melba. Stanley Brewster/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save All-conference teams are selected by coaches.Player of the Year: Bryson Crane, Bear LakeFirst team: Brady Shaul, Bear Lake; Tyler Beresford, Bear Lake; Keaton Carlsen, Bear Lake; Tayson Neal, Bear Lake; Seth Hall, Aberdeen Second team: Eli Brown, West Side; Colby Bowles, West Side; Brody Beck, Aberdeen; Braylen Tripp, Malad; Rhett Yamauch, Soda SpringsHonorable mention: Ridge Wallentine, Bear Lake; Rhett Lloyd, Bear Lake; Cash Wade, West Side; Dylan Ralphs, West Side; Cooper Thompson, Soda Springs Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Hydrography Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters
