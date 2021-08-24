ALL-AREA PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Riley Dorius (Malad)
Senior pitcher
It didn’t seem possible Riley Dorius could get any better. The Malad star was the all-area player of the year her sophomore season and would have been in contention if COVID didn’t cancel her junior season.
In her final go-round, Dorius elevated herself from the best player in the area to a different stratosphere.
In helping undefeated Malad capture its first softball state title since 2013, Dorius went 23-0, posted an ERA of 0.88, struck out 169 batters all while hitting .620 and smacking eight home runs. She was the model of consistency, a supreme talent that could seemingly win games single handedly.
“She doesn’t show a lot of excitement but her head is in the game 100% of the time,” Malad coach Christie Schow said. “Her time and dedication show. She is a great all-around player and has a great head for the game. She’s gotten stronger so she’s throwing harder and hitting harder.”
FIRST TEAM
P/IF Madi Van Sickle, Sr. (Highland)
The lowdown: Van Sickle was the senior leader of Highland, an exceptional shortstop and pitcher who led the 21-7 Rams in batting average (.511). Van Sickle was also Highland’s ace, racking up 115 strikeouts and an ERA just over 3 in over 90 innings inside the circle.
C/IF Jenna Kearns, So. (Highland)
The lowdown: In just two years at Highland, Kearns has proved to be one of the best players locally.
She was a vacuum behind the plate and at shortstop, and rarely had trouble getting on base. Highlighted by 10 home runs, Kearns had a whopping 1.553 OPS.
IF Vic Agado, Jr. (Blackfoot)
The lowdown: In helping Blackfoot win a district championship and notch in state-tournament victory, Agado was the Broncos best offensive weapon last season. The junior shortstop hit .558 while driving in 42 runs and scoring 38 herself.
IF Libby Evans, So. (Century)
The lowdown: Evans was a stud shortstop for Century, a fleet-footed sophomore who had incredible range. Like Kearns, Evans’ youth didn’t hinder her one bit at the plate. She hit a team-high .519 while walking 20 times and setting a school-record with 47 runs scored.
P Aramy Glaser, Sr. (Century)
The lowdown: Glaser was the workhorse Century coach Bruce Givens turned to time and time again. In helping the Diamondbacks with their conference, Glaser pitched 107 innings and placed second in 4A with 116 punch outs while reaching base on nearly half her plate appearances.
IF Megan Johnson, Sr. (Preston)
The lowdown: Opposing hitters quickly realize hitting it anywhere near Johnson is an automatic out. The brilliant junior shortstop was stellar in the field and hit .529 with an insane 1.720 OPS.
P Hailey Humpherys, Sr. (Bear Lake)
The lowdown: There may not be a better all-around athlete in the area. A volleyball and basketball star, too, Humpherys did everything for a Bear Lake softball squad that finished third at state. The senior stuck averaged just over a strikeout in each of her 106 innings pitched and helped her cause with a .512 average.
IF Alexis Coombs, Jr. (Bear Lake)
The lowdown: If it was Humpherys’ right arm that powered the Bears’ defense, it was Coombs’ power that ignited the offense. The junior first baseman led Bear Lake with eight home runs, posting a 5.19 batting average while driving in an incredible 60 runs.
IF Hallie Horsley, Fr. (Malad)
The lowdown: The freshman first baseman quickly established herself as one of the key pieces for the eventual state champions. Horsley has the rare combination of power and speed, leading the Dragons in both long balls (11) and stolen bases (18).
SECOND TEAM
P/IF Marissa Mauger, So. (Highland)
The lowdown: As just a sophomore, Mauger stepped up to become the Rams’ No. 2 pitcher and one of their best power hitters, smacking nine bombs while posting a .415 average.
P Kymber Wieland, Sr. (Blackfoot)
The lowdown: Wieland was Blackfoot’s ace on the mound. The senior dominated in the circle, going 13-3 with a 2.7 ERA and 109 strikeouts. She also collected 21 RBIs.
C Emma Williams, Sr. (Century)
The lowdown: Williams was a key senior voice for a Century team that has made Goliath-like strides in the last four years. A savvy backstop at catcher, Williams also hit over .450 and set the school record for doubles.
IF Jadyn Burt, Jr. (Pocatello)
The lowdown: Burt was perhaps the best offensive weapon for Pocatello, leading the team with a .435 batting average. Constantly facing some of the best pitching in the area, Burt had an impressive bat and could make practically every play at shortstop.
CF Anna Campbell, So. (Pocatello)
The lowdown: A top-of-the-lineup bat for Pocatello, Campbell was a slapper who coach Josh Naylor could always count on. She hit over .400 and scored a team-high 30 runs.
P Libbie Larsen, So. (Marsh Valley)
The lowdown: The ace for a Marsh Valley team that finished third in the state championship, Larsen got a hit more times than not while posting a 3.4 ERA in over 90 innings.
P Lyndsie Larsen, Sr. (Snake River)
The lowdown: Larsen may have the best fastball in the area. The Snake River senior whipped the ball upwards of 60 mph, using that velocity to punch out 225 batters.
IF Shanyce Peterson, Sr. (Bear Lake)
The lowdown: If Bear Lake ever needed to manufacture runs, it looked towards Peterson. The senior slapper had a .466 batting average and used blazing speed to steal a whopping 48 bags.
C Shaelie Ketchell, Sr. (Malad)
The lowdown: The battery-mate of Dorius, Ketchell was huge in Malad winning gold. The senior led the Dragons with 49 RBIs while laughing a half-dozen balls over the fence. Plus. she was a wall behind the plate with a .980 fielding percentage.