ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Matejah Mangum, fr., Pocatello
Matejah Mangum has been a Pocatello student for all of nine months.
But, given how fast she moves on the track, perhaps it’s unsurprising that she’s already sprinted onto the scene as one of the top girls runners, not only in the area, but in the entire state of Idaho.
The proof of Mangum’s prodigiousness lies in the times she’s putting up.
This time last year, she was running for Irving Middle School. Now, she’s the Pocatello High School record holder in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes.
Her season-best time of 12.25 seconds in the 100 meters was second in 4A and fourth in the entire state. No other freshman was in the top 25 of the state-wide list.
In the 200, by a whisker her better event, her season-best of 25 seconds, even, was first in 4A and second in Idaho, behind only Lake City’s senior Weber State commit Angelyca Chapman.
The next closest freshman in the 200 was Soda Springs’ Jinettie Garbett, 17th in the state with a top time of 26.30 — still impressive but more than a second behind Mangum.
“She is an absolute monster for being a freshman. It’s insane,” Highland coach Camille Long said. “Honestly, I think a lot of it is natural ability — she is smooth. Also, she’s been doing track for a really long time. That’s part of it, she has a really good foundation.”
Even with her limited experience, it was a shock to see the Pocatello phenom cross the line in anything other than first place.
Running a mix of freshman and varsity races, she never lost a 200, except for a no-time result at the Minico Quad in her second meet of the season. That included her 25-flat to win the 200 by a tenth of a second over Bishop Kelly’s Paige Tekippe — the two were nearly a full second ahead of the rest of the field — at the 4A state championships in late May.
She won the 100-meter dash at six of her first seven meets of the season and finished second in the other, only to fade very slightly to third in the prelims and second in the finals at the state meet.
As part of Pocatello’s 4x100 relay team, mostly alongside Holly Buffat, Dita Masak and Addie Tensel, she won that event five times in six meets to start the season (the loss was a disqualification) and finished fourth at the state championships.
Plus, with Buffat, Masak and Kelia Tatum (and sometimes Tensel), she picked up three more wins in the 4x200 relay, and finished second in that event at the state championships.
That’s a lot of winning for one season. It’s a lot of winning for a freshman.
But given how much Mangum has already accomplished and how much time she has left, she better not get tired of it anytime soon.
FIRST TEAM
100-METER DASH
Maycee Lunt, jr., Marsh Valley
Notable: 3A District 5 champion, 3A state champion
The lowdown: Lunt ran 12.69 seconds, the fastest time in 3A all year, to win the 3A District 5 championship. Her time of 12.78 at the state meet easily won her a state crown, as no other 3A runners even broke 13 seconds. The junior won eight of the 12 100-meter dashes she ran in 2021.
200-METER DASH
Erica Holt, sr., Highland
Notable: 5A District 5-6 runner-up, seventh place at 5A state championships
The lowdown: Holt’s time of 25.70 seconds at the 5A District 5-6 championships was the eighth-fastest 200 time in Idaho this season. Holt was the only local girl to break 26 seconds this year, and she did it in each of her last four races of the season (counting prelims at districts and state). She finished third or better in eight of the 12 races she ran, including a win at the Century Twilight Meet.
400-METER DASH
Tenleigh Smith, sr., Century
Notable: 4A District 5 champion, 4A state champion
The lowdown: Smith was this close to an undefeated season in 2021, losing just one of the 13 races she ran. That one loss? It came when the Century senior ran a PR of 58.65, the 10th-fastest time in Idaho this season, at the Tiger-Grizz Invite, only to lose to Firth’s Cassi Robbins by one one-hundredth of a second.
800-METER DASH
Hailey Renzello, fr., Pocatello
Notable: 4A District 5 champion, 4A state champion
The lowdown: Renzello won all four 800-meter races she ran in her debut varsity season, improving from a time of 2 minutes, 23.73 seconds at the Shelley Invite to a 2:16.07 — the ninth-fastest time in Idaho all season — to take the title at the 4A state meet.
1,600-METER RACE
Angelie Scott, fr., Preston
Notable: 4A District 5 champion, sixth place at 4A state championships
The lowdown: Freshman phenom Scott really got going in late April, winning the Skyview and Tiger-Grizz Invitationals. She then took the win at districts, and ran 5 minutes, 9.97 seconds — a new PR by nearly 10 seconds and the sixth-fastest time in 4A all season — to finish sixth at the state championships.
3,200-METER RACE
Bailey Bird, so., Pocatello
Notable: 4A District 5 champion, fourth at 4A state championships
The lowdown: Bird was comfortably under 12 minutes in the two-mile for most of the season — enough to get her wins at five meets, including the Pocatello City Meet and 4A District 5 championships. But she hit another level at the state meet, running 11 minutes, 8.08 seconds to finish fourth. That was a season-best time by over 30 seconds.
100-METER HURDLES
Liliana Ortiz, so., Aberdeen
Notable: 2A District 5 champion, 2A state champion
The lowdown: Ortiz was set up for a massive battle with Melba’s Kendall Clark, the only 2A girl to run faster than her all year, at the 2A state championships. But when Clark didn’t start in the prelims, Ortiz cruised to a state title with a PR of 16.02. Aside from being over a half-second faster than the 2A state runner-up, that time was also the 17th-fastest in Idaho this year.
300-METER HURDLES
Natalie Baker, so., Highland
Notable: 5A District 5-6 runner-up, eighth at 5A state championships
The lowdown: Baker won the Highland and Century Quads early in the season, and cut her time below 50 seconds for the first time in winning the Century Twilight Meet in late April. She went on to win the Pocatello City Meet, run a PR of 48.02 seconds to finish second at the district championships, and make the finals at the 5A state meet.
RELAY
Century’s sprint medley relay
Ansley Kerley, Allison McKinlay, Allison Horsley, Tenleigh Smith
Notable: 4A District 5 champion, third at 4A state championships
The lowdown: The Century girls ran a time of 1 minute, 50.48 seconds to win the 4A District 5 title, the fastest sprint medley relay in Idaho this year. They were just off the pace at the state championships, running 1:52.21, but still finished third.
DISCUS
Hadley Humpherys, jr., Blackfoot
Notable: 4A District 6 champion, fifth at 4A state championships
The lowdown: Humpherys’ best throw of 120 feet, 10 inches at the district championships was about 12 feet farther than any other local girl managed in 2021, and was the 10th-best throw in the state. She consistently threw 100 feet, hitting the mark in five out of eight meets.
SHOT PUT
Hadley Humpherys, jr., Blackfoot
Notable: 4A District 6 champion, third at 4A state championships
The lowdown: Humpherys won the shot put at every meet she entered until the state championships, where her throw of 38 feet, 2.5 inches was still good for third. Her PR of 39’ 8”, set when she won the 4A District title, was the sixth-best in Idaho this year.
HIGH JUMP
Hallie Pearson, jr., Pocatello
Notable: 4A District 5 champion, sixth at 4A state championships
The lowdown: Pearson cleared five feet in seven out of nine meets this year, matching the total of every other local high jumper combined. She hit a PR of 5’ 2”, tied for ninth-best in the state this season, to win the Pocatello City Meet, and followed that up with a district title and a sixth-place finish at the state championships.
POLE VAULT
Saydree Bell, jr., Highland
Notables: 5A District 5-6 champion, seventh at 5A state championships
The lowdown: Bell’s PR of 11 feet was the best in the area this year — by two whole feet. That mark came in a winning effort at the district championships, which capped a run of five straight wins in the pole vault for the Highland junior. Bell cleared 10 feet, a mark only 19 Idaho vaulters reached all year, in each of her last six meets.
LONG JUMP
Maycee Lunt, jr., Marsh Valley
Notables: 3A District 5 champion, 3A state champion
The lowdown: Lunt won the long jump at just one of her first five meets of the season, although she was no worse than third in any of them. But the Marsh Valley star was untouchable in the back half of the year, winning the event at five meets in a row, jumping 17 feet, 2.5 inches — the best 3A mark of the year — to win the Bear Lake Invite and then taking a state title with a jump of 16’ 6.5”.
TRIPLE JUMP
Kiki Baldwin, sr., Highland
Notable: 5A District 5-6 champion, 5A state champion
The lowdown: Baldwin jumped 36 feet, 5.5 inches, the third-best mark in the state this season, to win the Tiger/Grizz Invite on May 1, part of a streak of five straight wins in the triple jump to close the season. That included a nailbiting victory at the 5A state championships, where her mark of 36’ 3.5’ was equaled by Boise freshman Autumn Shomaker, but Baldwin took the title based on number of jumps.
SECOND TEAM
100-METER DASH
Yasmin Ortiz, jr., Aberdeen
Notable: 2A District 5 champion, 2A state champion
200-METER DASH
Yasmin Ortiz, jr., Aberdeen
Notable: 2A District 5 runner-up, 2A state runner-up
400-METER DASH
Jinettie Garbett, fr., Soda Springs
Notable: 2A District 5 champion, 2A state champion
800-METER DASH
Taylor Romney, jr., Preston
Notable: 4A District 5 runner-up, 4A state runner-up
1,600-METER RACE
Bailey Bird, so., Pocatello
Notable: 4A District 5 runner-up, ninth at 4A state championships
3,200-METER RACE
Angelie Scott, fr., Preston
Notable: 4A District 5 runner-up, fifth at 4A state championships
100-METER HURDLES
Mickayla Robertson, jr., Preston
Notable: 4A District 5 champion, seventh at 4A state championships
300-METER HURDLES
Emma Barclay, sr., American Falls
Notable: 3A District 5 champion, third at 3A state championships
RELAY
Highland’s 4x200 relay
Saydree Bell, Tambree Bell, Aliya Jordan, Erica Holt
Notable: 5A District 5-6 champion, third at 5A state championships
DISCUS
Elizabeth Michaelson, jr., North Gem
Notable: 2A District 5-6 runner-up, 2A state runner-up
SHOT PUT
Ruby Jordan, so., Highland
Notable: 5A District 5-6 champion, fourth at 5A state championships
HIGH JUMP
Kalisha Parker, jr., Bear Lake
Notable: 2A District 5 champion, 2A state runner-up
POLE VAULT
Eboni Beasley, sr., Blackfoot
Notable: 4A District 6 runner-up, eighth at 4A state championships
LONG JUMP
Allison McKinlay, so., Century
Notable: 4A District 5 champion, fourth at 4A state championships
TRIPLE JUMP
Ellie Johnson, sr., Pocatello
Notable: 4A District 5 champion, fourth at 4A state championships