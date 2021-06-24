Tennis can be as much of a mental grind as anything else. To meet the ball just right, send it back over the net, over and over — maintaining that focus, that precision, for hundreds of shots in a match can be wearing.
Perhaps that’s why so many tennis players like routine and superstition — it helps them control the things they can control, clears their mind and makes the necessary focus easier to obtain.
They bounce the ball three times before they serve, never four. They like to play on a certain court, in a certain spot in the lineup, with a certain partner.
Then there’s Highland’s Lauren Harding, the 2021 All-Area Girls Tennis Player of the Year.
Harding has no specialty. Highland coach Ron Osborn calls the junior his utility player because she can be thrust into any situation and succeed.
She can play singles, doubles or mixed doubles and more than hold her own.
As a freshman, she went to the state tournament in mixed doubles. By the time she came back for her junior year after the pandemic, she had morphed into Highland’s No. 1 singles player.
“I can put her anywhere,” Osborn said. “She’s solid as a rock at doubles and now she’s playing No. 1 singles. I thought that was pretty awesome.”
That’s because her mentality is so strong. Pocatello coach Sydney McRoberts said that what separates Harding from her competition is that she can keep her composure in tough matches, that she’s not afraid to try anything.
”Ron threw her into doubles, mixed doubles, singles matches,” McRoberts said. “Even though she’s not the best technically, she’s a bulldog and will just do it. She’s very smart and she’ll listen to anything.”
So far, that mindset has paid dividends for Harding.
At No. 1 singles, she led the Rams all year, giving other players someone to look up to — and giving Osborn the confidence that, no matter what he asked of his top player, Harding would come through.
“This year, she’s really settling into being the quiet leader of our team,” Osborn said. “She’s a workhorse.”