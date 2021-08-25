ALL-AREA PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jaxon Christensen (Highland)
Senior pitcher
LOWDOWN: Jaxon Christensen probably should have been rusty for his senior season. A broken back nixed his sophomore season. COVID cut out all but one game of his junior campaign. Then he began hurling gem after gem in his final year of high school, showing that adversity and layoffs couldn’t detour him.
The hard-throwing right-hander was spectacular at the onset of this season, mixing up his pitches to miss bats and help the Rams to an impressive start to the year. He finished with a 2.50 ERA in a team-high 56 innings, fanning 68 batters.
The CSI commit nearly led Highland in batting average, too, hitting .412 with 22 walks and 30 RBIs.
“You always knew he was going to be something special growing up because he just threw hard,” said Highland coach Christian Colonel. “If he keeps growing and developing like he is — and stays healthy and injury-free — he could continue to go on to the next level and the next level and go up to the next level.”
FIRST TEAM
OF Easton Eddie, Sr. (Highland)
The lowdown: In helping Highland to an 18-12 record and a spot in the 5A playoffs, Eddie led the Rams in batting average (.418) and struck out 30 batters in 19 innings on the mound. Highland coach Christian Colonel said he was the most-proved Ram he’s seen over the last five years.
IF Luke Davis, Jr. (Highland)
The lowdown: They don’t come much scrappier than Davis. The junior excelled as a quick-twitch middle-infielder and always found ways to make things happen for Highland. Davis only hit .318 but he led the Rams in walks (27) and runs (36) while stealing nine bags.
IF Tyler Vance, Jr. (Blackfoot)
The lowdown: There are some opposing coaches who believe Vance could be the best position player in the area and shows Division I potential. His junior-season stats certainly indicate that. The Blackfoot shortstop hit .575 with 41 RBIs and a quartet of long balls.
UTL Brody Burch, So. (Pocatello)
The lowdown: There wasn’t a sophomore in the area better than Burch. He was the ace for a Pocatello team that won its conference and made the playoffs, tossing 53 innings and keeping his ERA under 2. Then with the bat, Burch hit .400 and scored a team-high 31 runs.
OF McCadden Evans, So. (Pocatello)
The lowdown: Pocatello coach Vinnie Benavidez never worried about balls hit to center. Evans was going to track them down. The Poky sophomore was a rangy outfielder who was also penciled into the cleanup spot, hitting over .400 with a team-high 28 RBIs
P Chayse Oxborrow, So. (Preston)
The lowdown: Oxborrow was Preston’s No. 1 option on the mound. The Indians’ 6-foot sophomore was a hard-throwing left-hander who constantly baffled opposing hitters. Oxborrow posted a 1.88 ERA in 45 innings while hitting .392 with eight extra-base hits.
P/IF James Bodily, Sr. (Marsh Valley)
The lowdown: You could make the argument there’s not a more dominant athlete in Southeastern Idaho. Bodily was one of the best hoops players in the area and dominated for Marsh Valley baseball. He hit .477 with 10 extra-base knocks while starring on the mound, where he had a 2.07 ERA and struck out 77 over 50 innings.
P/OF Stanton Howell, So. (Marsh Valley)
The lowdown: Howell was so much fun to watch, a long-striding sophomore who hit the ball a mile and ran like a gazelle. He had the lowest ERA for Marsh Valley (1.62) and punched out 77 batters. With the stick, Howell hit .425 and led the Eagles in home runs (4) and runs (40).
P/C Grady Combs, Sr. (Malad)
The lowdown: With a slight frame and glasses, Combs does not look like the typical baseball star. Then you watch him play. As a senior for the state runner-ups, Combs had a 1.205 OPS with 14 doubles and, on the mound, he delivered with a staggering 0.563 ERA with 75 strikeouts in 37 innings.
SECOND TEAM
P/OF Scott Baker, Sr. (Highland)
The lowdown: A recent signee to Treasure Valley CC, Baker was a magnificent compliment to Christensen. As a senior, Baker had a 1.83 ERA in 30 innings of work, punching out almost 40 kids.
P Candon Dahle, Sr. (Blackfoot)
The lowdown: A basketball star, too, Dahle is a 6-foot-4 athlete who can fire the ball at almost 90 mph. He was Blackfoot’s ace in 2021, posting a 1.69 ERA in over 40 innings.
P Hunter Killian, Jr. (Pocatello)
The lowdown: Killian was one of the reliable assets for Pocatello, a flaming presence on the mound. As a junior, Killian had a sub-2.00 ERA, only walked 16 batters and struck out three dozen in 48 innings.
P/CF Payton Howe, Jr. (Marsh Valley)
The lowdown: Hitting in the five-spot for Marsh Valley, Howe batted .422 and led the Eagles in RBIs (35). He was also an effective arm for Marsh Valley, posting a 1.93 ERA while fanning 50 in 32 innings.
C Karter Howell, Jr. (Marsh Valley)
The lowdown: Howell notched the highest batting average (.512) for a Marsh Valley team that entered the playoffs undefeated. The Eagles junior catcher was huge behind the plate but the most-productive bat in a crazy deep lineup.
P Payton Brooks, Sr. (Snake River)
The lowdown: As Snake River’s everyday shortstop and ace on the mound, Brooks’ stats are fantastic. Helping the Panthers reach the 3A state tournament, he had a 2.7 ERA and 65 strikeouts over 52 innings while batting .572 with 18 extra-base hits.
P Nate Goodwin, Jr. (Snake River)
The lowdown: Goodwin had a three-pitch arsenal that no one could touch. The Snake River junior fanned 71 in 49 innings, posting an ERA just over 2. He had 15 doubles and four dingers, but perhaps his best stat is this: Goodwin struck out just two times all season.
P Owen Teuscher, Sr. (Bear Lake)
The lowdown: Teuscher was the reason a Bear Lake team that entered the district tournament with just three wins won the whole thing and earned a spot in state. He pitched marvelously in big moments and, pumping a 90 mph fastball, stuck out 101 batters on the year, including a 17-punch-out performance against American Falls.
IF Tanner Olsen, Sr. (Malad)
The lowdown: Olsen was a vacuum cleaner at third base, a stopper at the hot corner who rarely let a ball get past him. Plus, he hit over .400 with 10 doubles and was on the mound for 34 innings, posting a 1.47 ERA. The senior was a big reason the 21-4 Dragons finished as state runner-ups.