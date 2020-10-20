BOYS
4A state tournament, Bonneville HS
Defending champion: Caldwell
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS
Last trip to state: 2017 (lost consolation championship)
IHSAA state titles: 1 (2011)
First-round opponent: Caldwell (8-3-1)
Preview: Blackfoot's welcome back to the state tournament after two years away isn't a pleasant one, as the Broncos (14-1-0) play two-time defending 4A champion Caldwell in their opener.
But head coach Liam Pope and his team aren't backing down.
"We're going in thinking, we can do this," Pope said. "We've played good soccer all year, and we think that if we play our game, we've seen things that we can turn them over with. We'll give them all the respect in the world, but we're not scared of anybody. We're going in with a huge amount of belief in ourselves."
Of course, it's easy to be confident when you have midfielder Frankie Garcia, one of the top players in the eastern part of the state.
Garcia, along with teammates Izzy Labra, Dominic Sanchez and Bryce Cornell, were the only players on the varsity roster in 2017, the last time the Broncos were in the state tournament.
The Broncos missed out last year with Garcia losing most of the year to injury.
"It does feel good (to be back at state). I forgot what it was like to practice when it's 52 degrees out and a 20 mile-per-hour wind," Pope said. "It feels perversely good, to be honest. I've been telling the boys all week, and they agree with me."
Blackfoot lost just one game all year, a 1-0 defeat to 5A tournament team Thunder Ridge.
Aside from Garcia, Labra, Sanchez and Cornell, the Broncos have relied heavily on juniors Misa Reyna and Manny Bartolo.
"I think we're going to need Misa and Manny to step up, without a doubt," Pope said. "Truthfully, we're playing the back-to-back state champs, every kid who steps on that field is going to have to step and be big. We're at state, in the first round, we're playing Caldwell. If I put you on the field, you'd better be doing a job, simple as that."
CENTURY DIAMONDBACKS
Last trip to state: 2018 (won consolation championship)
IHSAA state titles: 1 (2015)
First-round opponent: Canyon Ridge (13-2-0)
Preview: After missing the state tournament a year ago, the Diamondbacks return with an experienced team and a lot of confidence.
"They're ready to play," Century coach Jamshid Roomiany said. "Really positive, anxious and they're training really hard. They're all looking forward to playing. ... We're going to dictate our pace and our style, and (our opponents) have to put up with us. We have a good team, we play good soccer, we didn't get here by luck."
The Diamondbacks (11-1-2) dropped points against a district opponent just once all season, drawing 1-1 with Preston on Sept. 29. Their other setbacks were a 1-0 loss against fellow 4A state tournament team Blackfoot in the season opener and a 2-2 tie with 5A state tournament participant Madison.
After shockingly failing to make the state tournament last year after going into the district tournament as the No. 1 seed, Century had no problems in a much smaller conference in 2020, beating Preston twice in the district tournament — both games went to overtime — to clinch a spot.
The Diamondbacks have plenty of experience, with senior stars Evan Yost at centerback, Mikey Montanez in midfield and Kam Murdock on the wing.
Key contributors like Garret Surmelis, Brayden Stouse and Will Stilling are also seniors. Stouse scored a hat trick and Stilling had the winning goal in the Diamondbacks' 4-3, come-from-behind victory over Preston in the district title game.
"We just have to play our game. In every position, we have a good player," Roomiany said. "Because the majority are seniors, they're going to be very, very calm. I expect our big players to perform again."
Century opens by playing Canyon Ridge at noon Thursday. The Diamondbacks and Riverhawks have some familiarity because they played in the same district last year — Century won both matchups — but they haven't played each other in 2020.
3A state tournament, The Fields at Real Life Ministries, Post Falls
Defending champion: Sun Valley Community School
AMERICAN FALLS BEAVERS
Last trip to state: 2019 (won third-place game)
IHSAA state titles: none
First-round opponent: Sun Valley Community (6-3-0)
Preview: After a year of waiting, American Falls (8-3-0) gets an immediate shot at revenge in its first game at the state tournament. Sun Valley Community School, two-time defending state champion and their first-round opponent, knocked the Beavers out of last year's state tournament in an intense, chippy semifinal game that went to penalties.
"We definitely feel like we have unfinished business," American Falls assistant coach Caroline Wight said. "The game last year was so close, and we walked away without feeling great about it. But then we won the (third-place) game and Community School won the championship 6-0, so we proved ourselves as their toughest competition."
Despite their third-place trophy, the Beavers have been focusing on a rematch with SVCS ever since — and have gone through a lot in the intervening year, including starting goalkeeper Angel Rosales losing two fingers in a work accident, forward Alex Bribiezca Cabrera undergoing an appendectomy, and a two-week COVID-19 quarantine in midseason.
"All of the boys have worked through a lot," Wight said. "Our first game after (the quarantine) was against Teton and we lost, we were upset with ourselves. (Head coach) Miguel (Mata Rangel) had a really big talk with the guys after that, we knew we weren't where we wanted to be. I think our mindset really changed after the quarantine, to be motivated and to push through."
High-scoring midfielder and team captain Jose Jaime leads the Beavers, who also get goals from forwards Manuel Rosales and Bribiezca Cabrera. The other two captains, Adolfo Alvarez and Rafa Villa, anchor the defense.
"We're pretty anxious to play CS right off the bat and get that one out of the way," Wight said. "They've been working hard, they're focused. ... They've been preparing for this since last spring. We've been talking about state and talking about playing Community School since March, and now they're here. So they're excited and we're excited and ready to go do it."
GIRLS
5A state tournament, Lake City HS/Coeur d'Alene HS
Defending champion: Rocky Mountain
HIGHLAND RAMS
Last trip to state: 2018 (two-and-out)
IHSAA state titles: none
First-round opponent: Kuna (5-5-4)
Preview: The Rams return to the state tournament after a year's absence with a good mixture of youth and experience.
Midfielder Kayzee Vaughan, forward Saydree Bell and defender Grace Fisher are juniors, while forward Abby Satterfield is just a sophomore. The first three got big minutes a year ago.
All four have been crucial pieces for Highland, which went 13-2 and dropped just one 5A District 5-6 game, a 2-1 loss to Idaho Falls.
But mixed in with those youngsters are some seniors, including goalkeeper Meghan Calley, defender Alyssa Spoklie and forward Addi McCullough.
The Rams will open the state tournament against Kuna, which lost last year's 4A state final 2-0 to Sandpoint before being reclassified to 5A in the offseason.
Elsewhere in the bracket, Highland avoids a potential matchup with two-time defending state champ Rocky Mountain until the final, but the Rams will likely have to play undefeated Boise, which beat out the Grizzlies for the top spot in District 3, if they win their first game.
4A state tournament, Hillcrest HS
Defending champion: Sandpoint
PRESTON INDIANS
Last trip to state: 2018 (two-and-out)
IHSAA state titles: 1 (2015)
First-round opponent: Canyon Ridge (5-2-2)
Preview: After some troubles early in the season, the Indians (8-6-0) started scoring goals against good teams late, which has head coach Brandon Lyon feeling good.
"We feel like we're kind of peaking at the right time," Lyon said. "Early on, through a good chunk of the season, we were really struggling to create good scoring opportunities, but I think we've figured that out."
That run included scoring three goals against Century in late regular-season game and five against Pocatello in the district tournament.
Addison Moser is the top scorer for the Indians with 19 goals. Both Moser and fellow senior Kylie Larsen have been all-state honorees in the past.
The duo, along with Preston's other seniors, are wrapping up a career that's seen them qualify for state twice and miss by the skin of their teeth two other times with losses in state play-in games.
"It is good to be back," Lyon said. "We missed out in 2017, a lot of these girls were freshmen and we lost in a play-in game. Lost in a play-in game again in 2019. To miss out under those circumstances was tough, so yeah, they're excited to be back."
The Indians will open against Canyon Ridge. Both teams were part of the massive 4A District 4-5 in previous years, so there's some familiarity there, although they didn't play this year.
Where Preston does have an advantage is in the bracket. Defending state champion Sandpoint was upset in its district tournament, and the two favorites, Bishop Kelly and Twin Falls, will play each other in the first round on the other side of the bracket from the Indians.
"We like where we're sitting at," Lyon said. "It's two tough games, but yeah, being on the other side of those two is a good draw."
3A state tournament, The Fields at Real Life Ministries, Post Falls
Defending champion: Coeur d'Alene Charter
MARSH VALLEY EAGLES
Last trip to state: 2019 (won third-place game)
IHSAA state titles: none
First-round opponent: Timberlake (8-5-2)
Preview: After years of being expected to contend for a state title, the Eagles are back in the field this year, but a lot of the pressure is off.
"The last few years, people have been telling us, 'Oh, you're one of the best teams in the state,'" Marsh Valley coach Rachelle Gilbert said. "The extra pressure was a lot, but this team, we're kind of a big question mark. I think that they want to work towards being a being a state champion, but I think that there's a big difference between feeling a weight and feeling an opportunity."
Marsh Valley finished 11-2-1 and dominated 3A District 5, dropping points just once in district play with an early-season 3-3 tie against American Falls.
After losing some starters to injury in the regular season, the Eagles are fully healthy again and ready to go.
"I think we're in a good place. On the bell stress curve, I think we're at the perfect amount," Gilbert said. "I think they're nervous enough that it matters, but not nervous enough to screw it up."
Rather than one or two star players, Gilbert pointed out that her team succeeds with a balanced lineup, although defender Zoie Armstrong, midfielder Cami Harris and forward Abby Marshall are players to watch.
"Everybody's good and everybody's willing to work," Gilbert said. "We have a winning team because everybody works really well together. Most of the team are veterans, they've been to state, and so they're feeling the competition, but I think that they're hoping to bring home some sort of hardware. I think we're just excited to see how far we go."
The Eagles will play Timberlake, a team that Gilbert doesn't know much about, in the first round before a potential matchup against either undefeated Sun Valley Community School or Sugar-Salem. Marsh Valley split two matches with the Diggers this year, winning 1-0 and losing 4-0.