PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Mackenna Thayne
Senior outside hitter, Highland
Mackenna Thayne did things on a volleyball court that still leaves Highland coach Kelsey Rhoades in awe. She’s knocked defenders to the ground with spikes so powerful they should be deemed ballistic missiles.
“Her size and her power are something you rarely see," Rhoades said. "Just her intimidation factor alone, you see her walk on the court and you’re like, ‘Oh crap.’”
This year, the Rams’ outside hitter broke the school record with a whopping 422 kills, notching 23 blocks and 59 digs as well. Her remarkable senior season helped Highland to a 20-6 record — one fewer win than the program collected in the last five years combined.
"She was smart, she could place the ball," Pocatello coach Jasmine Corsetti said. "If we left a hole for her, she could find it.”
To onlookers, Thayne’s skill was remarkable. This year’s Peg Peterson Tournament was the perfect example.
Highland hadn't won its own tournament in more than 15 years. That pressure hasn’t always produced impressive results, but in the finals against powerhouse Sugar-Salem, Thayne knew the match rested on her, and her aggression and ability to rack up kills propelled Highland to a streak-snapping title.
It was a mark of leadership and talent that elevated the Rams to new heights. A lot of the Rams' breakout season is a credit to the tremendous impact of Thayne, a College of Southern Idaho signee, and her powerful right arm.
FIRST TEAM
Emma Barclay, sr. outside hitter, American Falls
The lowdown: Eye-level with the top of the net, Emma Barclay would often look to be floating. The American Falls’ outside hitter had a knack for hanging in midair, reading the defense and adjusting her attack in about a tenth of a second. It was an advanced volleyball IQ that helped her kills jump from 188 last season to 302 in her senior year as she led the Beavers to the first volleyball district championship in school history. With uncanny power and kangaroo-like hops, some opposing coaches felt like Barclay was impossible to stop. Sometimes she was.
Quotable: “She can jump about five feet in the air and hit the ball really hard. Emma, to me, is a fantastic player. She has an aggressive personality. If I was choosing out of our district, she would be the (best player)." -- Snake River coach Shaunee Martin
Kalisha Parker, jr. outside hitter, Bear Lake
The lowdown: The junior outside hitter led Bear Lake to a 2A District 5 title and helped the Bears reach the state championship match, racking up 531 kills and 82 blocks. Her impressive numbers weren’t just a product of abundance. Parker finished the season with a .36 kill percentage and had 11 games where more than half of her attacks turned into kills. She complimented that ferocious hitting with all-around versatility.
Quotable: “She was dynamite. She just has a strong hit. She was always going to power that ball through the block. Really good timing on the ball. She played outside and middle, so she could hit from multiple positions. She’s an amazing player.” – West Side coach Melinda Royer
Preslie Merrill, sr. outside hitter, Century
The lowdown: If Preslie Merrill wore a Fitbit on the volleyball court, the numbers would be staggering. Watching a Century game was like watching Merrill run a marathon in a confined space. Though the Diamondbacks struggled with a young team, Merrill was the constant. She attacked, she served, she dug, she set, she did everything her team needed — and to such a high degree that when matches got close, there was no question who was going to make a play.
Quotable: She’s very quick, so it was hard to hit against her without her digging something up. And she’s like a mentally aggressive player as well, which is tough to go against because you can’t get them down. It seemed like Preslie carried them through most of their games.” – Highland coach Kelsey Rhoades
Madalyn Barzee, jr. libero, West Side
The lowdown: In West Side’s run to its first state title in 11 years, libero Madalyn Barzee seemed to glide on the hardwood as she raced around various gyms and saved points that seemed dead. The junior racked up 411 digs and had just 32 errors on almost 600 serve receives. In the state title match, Bear Lake coach Wendy Parker couldn’t believe some of the spots where Barzee was digging balls, couldn’t fathom the quickness Barzee displayed while frustrating the Bears’ hitters.
Quotable: “I just know that defense wins championships. I am here to tell you that it was their libero who won their championship. I watched her — she’s been good always — and she covers the court so well. She got to balls that she didn’t have any business getting to.” -- Malad coach Camie Tripp
Emma Mariscal, sr. middle blocker, West Side
The lowdown: Another piece on West Side’s state championship team, middle hitter Emma Mariscal developed as the season progressed from just an outstanding blocker to a threat for consistent kills. The senior captain, a steady and collected presence for the Pirates in the middle, tallied 166 kills with a team-high 59 blocks.
Quotable: “She’s pretty active. Her block was really tough. She was starting to develop hitting a faster set from the middle. If she was sophomore or junior, she’d be so fun to watch in the next few years.” — Soda Springs coach Shawnae Somsen
Halle Wray, sr. setter, Pocatello
The lowdown: It’s not often that a squad’s setter is also its leading attacker, yet Pocatello’s Halle Wray was the Indians’ Swiss Army knife. She hit. She played back row. And, most often, she set. For coach Jasmine Corsetti, Wray was like Pocatello’s control switch. When the senior touched the ball, the match seemed to get a lot smoother for the Indians. Wray knew where to put herself and the ball to best help her team.
Quotable: “She set and hit. She was always very consistent as far as ball control and serving. She was like their steady player that they looked to.” -- Century coach Breanne Robinson
SECOND TEAM
Jesse Mariscal, jr. outside hitter, West Side
The lowdown: Jesse Mariscal was the best hitter on the best 2A team in Idaho. The West Side junior spiked sets with a wicked fury and boasted hops that made her the Pirates' second-leading blocker. Bear Lake coach Wendy Parker said she always put her strongest blockers on Mariscal – and for good reason, as the junior led the state champions with 252 kills.
Quotable: “She was our lead hitter for the year. She was very versatile. Did well on defense in the back row and made things happen in the front row.” -- West Side coach Melinda Royer
Kylie Hulse, jr. outside hitter, Grace
The lowdown: Kylie Hulse provided the power that helped Grace win its first state championship in program history. The Grizzlies’ outside hitter was named the 1A DI District 5-6 Player of the Year and was one of Grace’s top attacking threats throughout the district and state tournaments. She could whip balls into the ground with ease, hard attacks that always seemed to end with Grace putting a point on the board.
Quotable: “Her ability to get on top of the ball and pound it down is fantastic. She’s very coachable and always gives 110%. She has a really tough serve, too. In the district tournament, she gave us a couple of aces.” – Grace coach Heidi Stoddard
Kaylee Nielsen, sr. libero, Highland
The lowdown: In helping Highland to its best season in more than a half-decade, Kaylee Nielsen proved to be a pest for opposing coaches. Their hitters would slam down a ball and Nielsen would somehow dig it up. It was a repetitive art that amazed everyone in the gym. The senior libero transformed into a magician capable of pulling off illusions that dazzled.
Quotable: “She is one of those rare natural athletes. She picked up on the game really fast. She is just fast in general. The balls she would pick up were mind-blowing. We would hear compliments from opposing coaches all the time that they were so frustrated hitting to her.” – Highland coach Kelsey Rhoades
Matti Whitehead, sr. libero, Preston
The lowdown: Perhaps Preston libero Matti Whitehead could see into the future, or it at least felt that way to opposing hitters. They would see open space and release a powerful spike. Then they’d blink and Whitehead was there for the dig. Indians’ coach Karaska Haskell raved about Whitehead’s ability to anticipate, a learned skill that very few volleyball players pick up in high school -- which makes her talents all the more special.
Quotable: “I’m glad she was a senior this year. She’s so consistent and can read the ball really well. When we played them, we tried to keep the ball away from her.” – Pocatello coach Jasmine Corsetti
Elliott Wehrle, jr. middle blocker, Blackfoot
The lowdown: Blackfoot had a tough season in 2020, but Elliott Wehrle was a bright spot. She showcased her athleticism at a middle position that doesn’t always lend itself to versatile players. Playing in the center, Wehrle smashed 291 kills and blocked 67 balls. But her most impressive stat might have been the 126 digs she racked up. Wehrle was such an impressive passer that her coach often left her on the court when she moved to the back row, a rarity for a middle.
Quotable: “For her being a good blocker, she got a lot of kills. She had about 100 more kills than anyone else on our roster. It was really nice to have a competitive player like her — and it made everyone else step up.” -- Blackfoot coach Kiarra Johnson
DanniKa Barfuss, jr. setter, North Gem
The lowdown: DanniKa Barfuss was the renaissance woman of North Gem volleyball. She led the Cowboys in nearly every statistic, was the lone local selection to the 1A DII District 5-6 first team and seemed to put North Gem on her back in tight situations. The Cowboys’ setter had an impressive sense of where the ball needed to go and could always seem to get it there.
Quotable: “She’s a natural leader on the team. I’ve never seen anyone hustle as much as she does. She gets to the ball and she gets it where it needs to be. Her stats are phenomenal. She has the highest stats on my team all around.” -- North Gem coach Camille Yost