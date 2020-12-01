5A
HIGHLAND RAMS
Coach: Gino Mariani, third season
Record last year: 10-13
Current record: 3-0
Returning starters: 5
Players to watch: G Meghan Calley, sr.; F Mackenna Thayne, sr.; F Lydia Maughan, sr.
Outlook: After finishing last season with a below-.500 record, Highland returns its quintet of starters and has already flashed its 2020 potential, jetting off to a 3-0 start highlighted by a victory over Century.
“Our expectations are high. I told the girls that,” Rams coach Gino Mariani said. “Every game, you go into it and believe you’ll win. These girls, they can learn and they’re starting to understand some things … We’re playing good right now but we have some tougher teams coming up.
“I was really proud of them the other day when Meghan went down, she’s our leader, and other girls stepped up and helped us win.”
That’s Meghan Calley, arguably Highland’s most-important player, who was injured in the first quarter of the victory over the Diamondbacks. Calley is a versatile guard who can shoot, pass and get to the free-throw line at an exceptional level.
Behind her are senior forwards Mackenna Thayne and Lydia Maughan, twin towers in the paint that can ignite Highland on any night.
“We expect big things from them. They have the most experience,” Mariani said. “What we’re running and what we’re going with them, there are a lot of post-ups and pick and rolls. And we have some great posts and power forwards in our conference. It’s always a battle, game in and game out.”
Highland wants to be a fast-paced team that can turn its defense into offense.
“Defensively, we’re pretty good. We get out and antagonize some people,” Mariani said. “The girls we have are quick, they’re fast and they get their hands on a lot of basketballs. We can transition and get those into points.”
4A
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS
Coach: Raimee Odum, first season
Record last year: 19-10, lost consolation championship
Current record: 1-2
Returning starters: 2
Players to watch: F Hadley Humpherys, jr., G Isabelle Arave, jr.
Outlook: Perhaps no team in the area has gone through as much change in the offseason as the Broncos, who lost their coach and top player when Courtnie Smith left and subsequently took an assistant coach job at Idaho State. Courtnie’s daughter, Tenleigh, an All-Area first-team selection for the Broncos last year, then transferred to Century, where she’s playing her senior season.
The good news is that Blackfoot came out on the other side of all that upheaval in a pretty good place.
Former Broncos star Raimee Odum, who still holds career scoring and 3-point records at Air Force, returned to her high school alma mater to take the head coaching job.
“This is just the culmination of a lifelong love affair with the game and I look forward to working with the girls,” Odum told the Bingham County Chronicle when she was hired.
Odum will have two key returners to work with in Hadley Humpherys and Isabelle Arave.
Humpherys is one of the top post players in the area, and if the Broncos can consistently get the ball to her on the block, there aren’t many players who can stop her.
Arave was Blackfoot’s top shooter a year ago. She’ll have a big responsibility, as she’ll likely step up and take over ballhandling duties with Tenleigh Smith gone.
CENTURY DIAMONDBACKS
Coach: Chris Shuler, 12th season
Record last year: 21-4, state runner-up
Current record: 2-2
Returning starters: 2
Players to watch: G Tenleigh Smith, sr., G Ashton Adamson, sr., F Taylor Smith, so.
Outlook: A year after making it to the state title game — where they lost their only game to an Idaho school all season, 59-38 to Bonneville — the Diamondbacks are regrouping by trying to mesh some new faces with some standouts from that team.
First-team All-Area selection Lexi Bull is now at Wyoming, meaning Century can no longer rely on probably the most dominant individual force in the area — but the D-backs replaced her with another All-Area first-teamer, as Tenleigh Smith transferred from Blackfoot when her mother, Courtnie, got an assistant coach job at Idaho State.
Tenleigh Smith averaged 12.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game last year and nearly led the Broncos to a first-round upset of Century at the state tournament. Now she’s playing with the Diamondbacks.
“She’s extremely fast, has good court vision,” Century coach Chris Shuler said. “She gets the ball up in a hurry, and she’s done a great job of improving her shooting, so if you back off, she’ll hit the shot.”
Tenleigh’s younger sister, Taylor, might be on pace to better her sister’s accomplishments. Just a sophomore, the 6-footer has already led Century in scoring in a few games this season.
Big returning names include senior guards Ashton Adamson, a talented scorer, and Preslie Merrill, Shuler’s defensive specialist.
Overall, the Diamondbacks might be just as deep as they were last year. They’ll just have to gel together to reach the same heights.
“It’s been good. Change can sometimes be hard, but it’s good because we’re adapting and starting to mold together,” Shuler said. “The girls are still getting used to playing with each other, so it’ll be a little while to get that cohesiveness. We’re actually faster than we were last year, so that’s good. We like to get out in transition, we like to press, so the girls like that.”
POCATELLO INDIANS
Coach: Sunny Evans, second season
Record last year: 3-20
Current record: 0-2
Players to watch: G Hallie Pearson, jr.; G Ellie Johnson, sr.; F Alexia Tinno, jr.; F Chloe Fullmer, sr.
Outlook: Catastrophe seems to be stalking the Indians, who lost their top scorer Adi Spillett to a knee injury early last season and found themselves in a COVID-19 quarantine early this season.
Pocatello had to cancel or reschedule its first four games to start the season after a person within the program tested positive.
The Indians then lost their home opener to Marsh Valley, 62-36.
”It’s a whole new group from what I had last year,” Pocatello coach Sunny Evans said. “I have expectations for us defensively, and we haven’t gotten there yet, but we’re showing glimpses.”
Senior Chloe Fullmer led Pocatello with 12 points in that game, while freshman Elle Hokanson had five.
One encouraging data point is that nine different players scored for the Indians in that game.
Pocatello had trouble scoring the ball last year after Spillett went down, breaking the 30-point barrier just three times in 18 games to close the season, so seeing that many players being able to get on the scoreboard could augur an improved season.
”Offensively, it’s pretty simple,” Evans said. “We were really poor offensively last season and, first, we have to learn how to get good shots, and then learn how to finish them.”
PRESTON INDIANS
Coach: Ryan Harris, second season
Record last year: 19-9, two-and-out
Current record: 3-1
Returning starters: 3
Players to watch: F Kylie Larsen, sr., G/F Mickayla Robertson, jr., G Hailey Meek, jr.
Outlook: Preston has big ambitions this season, and the Indians have backed it up with their schedule. They’ve already beaten defending 2A state champion Soda Springs 49-27 and lost to 3A contender Sugar-Salem 63-62.
“We knew we were going to have a good chance to be a pretty good team,” Preston coach Ryan Harris said. “We have to plan our schedule accordingly. We’re ready to get after it.”
Harris’ team is led by three returning starters. Senior Kylie Larsen was a star defender on Preston’s state-title winning soccer team in the fall, and holds down the paint for the Indians.
Mickayla Robertson and Hailey Meek had big roles as sophomores, and that’s only continued.
“Robertson and Meek are both wing-type players that are long, quick, can play inside and outside,” Harris said. “They’ve both been key to what we’ve been able to do defensively this year, getting deflections and steals.”
Other players from the soccer team who have switched to the hardwood include Addison Moser and Sydnee Marlow and, along with Larsen, they’re looking to bring that success along with them.
“It’s been great to have them roll right in with that attitude, ‘Hey, let’s get another gold. That was a great experience, let’s get another one.’ We’re going to ride that train as long as we can,” Harris said.
3A
AMERICAN FALLS BEAVERS
Coach: Stephen Grigg, fourth season
Record last year: 10-10
Current record: 3-2
Returning starters: 4
Players to watch: G Mckenzie Long, sr.; G Raquel Fehringer, jr.; F Emma Barclay, sr.; F Lilli Bell, sr.
Outlook: Despite losing senior guard Grace Barclay for the remainder of the season with a leg injury, American Falls girls basketball boasts an experience-laden team in coach Stephen Grigg’s fourth season.
“We’re heavy on seniors this year,” Grigg said. “Those girls have played varsity for three years and we’re ready to make a move in our conference. This is the year we’re hoping to knock off (Snake River and Marsh Valley). In the whole three years I’ve been here, I’ve never beat either of them.”
The Beavers seemingly have the pieces to pull that off. In the frontcourt, American Falls boasts Lilli Bell, a lengthy senior who is one of A.F.’s best defenders, and Emma Barclay, a strong and physical forward who stands her ground on defense and can finish around the rim.
Then there’s the star-studded backcourt, led by senior point guard Mckenzie Long and junior guard Raquel Fehringer.
“Great leader and a relentless worker. She can really score — she’s a really good shooter and can get to the basket,” Grigg said of Long before speaking of Fehringer. “Really quick with the ball and her strength is getting to the basket. She can attack the basket and can see the floor to dish it.”
Grigg said he expects sophomore guard Zoie Grigg to step up in place of the injured Grace Barclay. Extra bodies in the backcourt will definitely be a necessity for a Beaver team that likes to push the ball up the court and notch transition points.
In 2020, Grigg is hoping he has the pieces to reach levels that American Falls hasn’t seen in his tenure.
“Our peak would be to win districts this year and to get to state,” he said. “And once you make it to state, anything can happen.”
MARSH VALLEY EAGLES
Coach: Kyle McQuivey, 14th season
Record last year: 14-12
Current record: 3-1
Returning starters: 1
Players to watch: F Zoie Armstrong, sr., G Macee Lunt, jr.
Outlook: After a good season that ended just short of a state tournament berth last year, the Eagles bring back just one starter.
Among the losses was guard Valerie Vorwaller, who received an All-Area honorable mention nod in 2018-19 and is now playing at Treasure Valley Community College.
Luckily, the one returning starter is senior guard/forward Zoie Armstrong, who evolved into a co-first option along Vorwaller last year.
At 6-feet, she can play in the post for Marsh Valley but has a guard’s skillset.
“She’s a good shooter, good ballhandler, controls the team well,” Marsh Valley coach Kyle McQuivey said. “She’s handling things really well and the chemistry has grown pretty well, so we’re hoping that continues.”
Junior guard Macee Lunt has also stepped onto the scene. McQuivey described her as “very speedy, very quick,” which fits well with the Eagles’ pressure defense.
SNAKE RIVER PANTHERS
Coach: Jeff Steadman, fifth season
Record last year: 15-11, state runner-up
Current record: 3-0
Returning starters: 3
Players to watch: G/F Josee Steadman, sr., F Adia Goff, sr., G Rylie Edlefsen, fr.
Outlook: After a district title and a nice state tournament run that ended just short of a state championship, Snake River returns as the likely favorite in 3A District 5.
Helping the cause is the return of senior Josee Steadman, a three-time All-Area honoree (honorable mention, second team, first team). Steadman set a new 3A state tournament record with 15 3-pointers in three games last year, and is returning looking to put a cap on her decorated career.
“She’s been a really good leader for our team, but we have a lot of girls that can shoot the ball, they can’t focus all on Josee,” Snake River coach Jeff Steadman said.
That last point is important. The other Panthers will need to lighten the burden on Josee Steadman, who was their best scorer, best rebounder and best ballhandler most of the time last year.
The emergence of freshman guard Rylie Edlefsen has helped, as she’s been able to bring the ball up in Steadman’s place.
Senior Alexis Rodriguez, junior Reagan VanOrden and sophomores Abby Gilbert and Jackie Steadman have also been able to play big roles.
The Panthers lost post player Sage Stimpson for the season with an injury, but will get Adia Goff, who also started last year, back soon.
Put that depth with Steadman’s star power, and the Panthers are targeting another deep run this year.
“This team’s an athletic and fast team,” Jeff Steadman said. “We’re young and we need to gain experience, but I think we do have a lot of potential this season. ... They’re very coachable, they work extremely hard in practice, and I think that’s a good combo to take us far this year.”
2A
ABERDEEN TIGERS
Coach: Lincoln Driscoll, first season
Record last year: 13-11
Current record: 2-0
Returning starters: 4
Players to watch: G Courtney Phillips, jr., G/F Hope Driscoll, jr., G Yasmin Ortiz, jr.
Outlook: After taking a major step forward with a very young team last year, Aberdeen has the chance to keep the momentum going under first-year head coach Lincoln Driscoll.
“Our goals are just to kind of keep building off what’s been done,” Driscoll said. “I’ve been with this junior group since they were little girls and followed them right to this point, so we’re just trying to be consistent with them.”
Driscoll was the junior varsity coach two years ago when the majority of the Tigers’ core this year bounced between that team and the varsity as freshmen. He was a varsity assistant last year when they took over the varsity as sophomores. Now he gets to coach them as they start to reach their potential as juniors.
That group includes four players who were sophomore starters a year ago — Courtney Phillips, Ellie Watson, Hope Driscoll and Yasmin Ortiz.
“Courtney Phillips, she’s a point guard, runs the offense, plays strong defense,” Driscoll said. “Ellie Watson is real strong post player that can still take 3-pointers and hit. Hope Driscoll, real versatile, can run the point, run the post, run the wing. Yasmin Ortiz is a real speed demon, real fast and pesky on defense.
“They’ve kind of been through the wringer a bit. These girls had to play over half their freshman year on the varsity, and then varsity all last year, so they have a lot of varsity experience under their belts.”
Despite finishing over .500 last year, the Tigers still weren’t a threat to the top teams in the conference, losing all seven games against Soda Springs and Bear Lake.
That’s the next step Driscoll is hoping to get his still-young team to take.
“Our mentality is, our mountain to climb and get over is beating Soda,” Driscoll said. “Our conference is strong from pretty much top to bottom, so there’s going to be no easy nights. We have to play up to Soda’s level. They’ve set a standard, so every team in the conference has to play up to that.”
BEAR LAKE BEARS
Coach: Brenda Messerly, third season
Record last year: 18-12, lost consolation championship
Current record: 0-2
Returning starters: 2
Players to watch: G Hailey Humpherys, sr., F Kalisha Parker, jr.
Outlook: The Bears have plenty have state tournament success on the team this year, whether it’s from last year’s basketball team, which made it to state for the first time since 2008, this year’s volleyball team, which made it to the state title match, or this year’s cross country team, which snapped Soda Springs’ streak of 14 consecutive state titles.
“When you can get experience at any state tournament, it’s huge, no matter what you do going forward,” Bear Lake coach Brenda Messerly said. “That’s just stuff that you can’t simulate until you get there.”
Senior guard Hailey Humpherys and junior post Kalisha Parker played big roles in Bear Lake’s basketball run last year. Humpherys was first-team all-conference, with Parker getting a second-team spot.
“(Humpherys) has a ton of experience, which is huge. (Parker) is a good anchor down low,” Messerly said. “They’re two good cornerstones to build from this year.”
Seniors Eliza Sharp, Tylinn Hennick and Lydia Johnson add depth, as do juniors Josi and Elise Kelsey, who keyed that cross country title.
The next step is turning that experience into success on the court. Three-time defending state champion and district rival Soda Springs might be having a down year — the Cardinals, at 1-3, have already lost more games than they did all of last year — which means if the Bears step up, there could be a dogfight in 2A District 5.
MALAD DRAGONS
Coach: Ty Price, second season
Record last year: 0-21
Current record: 0-4
Returning starters: 3
Players to watch: F Shannen Hudnell, sr., F Brooklynn Gross, sr., G Riley Dorius, sr.
Outlook: After a winless season last year, the Dragons are still looking for their first win in 2020-21.
“I think at the end of the year last year they were kind of down, but coming into the year they were really positive, and there’s some really good team chemistry going around,” Malad coach Ty Price said. “As long as we can keep that, I think it will help us.”
The good news is that Price can rely on three experienced seniors, which gives him, at the very least, a base to build off.
Shannen Hudnell plays in the post, Riley Dorius runs the offense and Brooklynn Gross floats between the post and the wing.
Junior Madison Green, who’s out for basketball for the first time, has proved to be a good defender, something that Price has focused on.
“We’ve been working a lot on defense. We felt like teams scored a lot of points on us last year and that made it hard for the offense to keep up,” Price said. “We’ve worked really hard on the fundamentals, because we struggled with those last year.”
Those fundamentals should also help on offense for the Dragons, who haven’t broken 30 points in a game yet this year.
SODA SPRINGS
Coach: Wade Schvaneveldt, 19th season
Record last year: 25-2, state champions
Current record: 1-3
Players to watch: Kaitlynn Moldenhauer, sr.; Zipaya Somsen, so.
Outlook: After losing All-Area Player of the Year Sadie Gronning, Soda Springs hasn’t enjoyed its typical unprecedented success in 2020. The Cardinals are 1-3 early in the season, a rare sub-.500 record for the three-time defending state champions.
“We’ve struggled. We played Filer and Preston and they beat us pretty good,” Soda Springs coach Wade Schvaneveldt said after the Cardinals win over Ririe.
“We have kids who have zero varsity experience, so we’re kind of learning as we go. Hopefully we can use our momentum to get better every game.”
Along with Gronning, the Cardinals lost post player Jorianne Balls, who averaged 14 points per game and made the All-Area second team, and Dani Smith, a versatile player who was able to serve as the third scorer.
All that has left Soda Springs in a tough position. The Cardinals have been able to reload instead of rebuild in recent years, but that streak might be coming to an end.
They do still have some girls with varsity experience, including senior Kaitlynn Moldenhauer and sophomore Zipaya Somsen. The pair are among Soda Springs’ top scorers.
WEST SIDE PIRATES
Coach: Bob Sorenson, third season
Record last year: 4-18
Current record: 0-4
Returning starters: 3
Players to watch: F Kajsia Fuller, sr., G Josie Phillips, jr., F Sienna Fuller, jr.
Outlook: After a disappointing season a year ago, West Side came into 2020-21 looking for a turnaround that just hasn’t quite happened yet.
“It’s a battle. If this was the first 0-4 start, it would be different, but we did that last year,” West Side coach Bob Sorenson said. “Nobody in our locker room expected us to be 0-4 at this point.”
There is some reason for hope for the Pirates, starting with post player Kajsia Fuller, who’s coming off a first-team all-conference season.
“She’s a solid player,” Sorenson said. “Our team leader with her size, and she’s got great post moves. She’s a decent outside threat too, so we can bring her outside and she can shoot.”
West Side also returns junior point guard Josie Phillips and Kajsia Fuller’s cousin, Sienna, who missed most of her sophomore season with a knee injury, but has plenty of potential.
In fact, Sorenson thinks the team as a whole has plenty of potential, the Pirates just haven’t capitalized on it yet.
“We just haven’t quite hit our potential to where I think we should be,” Sorenson said. “We are underachieving. There’s some things they have to get through and I think we’ll be alright. ... We just need to get our shots to fall and clean up our defense a little bit, and I think things will turn around.”
1A DI
GRACE GRIZZLIES
Coach: Kyle Christensen, third season
Record last year: 19-4, won third-place game
Current record: 4-0
Returning starters: 1
Players to watch: F Maniah Clegg, sr., G Sydnee Smith, fr.
Outlook: Despite graduating five seniors (four starters) from a third-place team a year ago, Grace is riding high to begin the new season.
Part of that comes from the Grizzlies’ state championship in the just-concluded volleyball season, as there’s significant overlap between the rosters.
Part of it comes from the one remaining starter, senior Maniah Clegg, being quite the piece to build around.
Clegg, who also started on the volleyball team, is a multi-year starter for the Grizzlies, and a lot of what they do revolves around her scoring and rebounding in the post.
“She works extremely hard on both ends of the court,” Grace coach Kyle Christensen said. “We have to rely on Maniah to handle the ball a little more. I know she’s excited after being on the volleyball state champions, they’ve got a lot of excitement coming in.”
Helping to pick up the slack with Clegg will be freshman Sydnee Smith, who burst onto the scene with a game-high 15 points in Grace’s season opener.
“You hate to put a lot of pressure on freshmen, but she got a lot of experience playing on volleyball and she looked comfortable right from the get-go,” Christensen said.
Seniors Makenna Straatman, Nayvie Anderson and Brooklyn Rigby will also step into bigger roles.
“We’re going to be a pretty good team,” Christensen said. “We can’t rely on Maniah to carry us every night, we have to play together and play as a team. Girls are going to have to step into roles and fill them.”
1A DII
NORTH GEM COWBOYS
Coach: Ken Christensen, first season
Record last year: 5-17
Current record: 0-3
Returning starters: 2
Players to watch: G Makayla Mabey, sr.; G Dannika Barfuss, jr.
Outlook: After taking a 10-year hiatus from coaching at North Gem, Ken Christensen took over the Cowboys’ girls basketball program for 2020. His first order of business was simple: field a team.
North Gem has just 26 girls enrolled at the school. Only nine came out for the basketball team.
“Probably our biggest weakness is that I don’t have a lot of girls who have played together. It’s going to take us probably half the season for us to all get comfortable with each other and gel together,” Christensen said.
“With only nine girls practicing, we have a tough time giving the starters a good look. So preseason games are really important for us.”
North Gem has the disadvantages of a thin team with little time on the court together. Christensen hopes tenacity and work ethic can help make up for that.
In the backcourt, Christensen returns two starters in senior Mckayla Mabey and junior Dannika Barfuss, two guards who are expected to lead the Cowboys this season.
“(Mabey) is a great shooter. If she’s open, we’re going to pass it to her. She is probably the smartest basketball player I have in terms of knowing where to be,” Christensen said. “(Barfuss) is one of the strongest, fastest guards I’ve ever seen. She just does a lot of things really well. Her speed helps her on defense the most.”
Although North Gem has started 0-3, Christensen’s expectations extend beyond the box score.
“My expectations for us is competing in every conference game,” he said. “I’m not worried about wins and losses. All I care about is competing.”
ROCKLAND BULLDOGS
Coach: Vern Nelson, 25th season
Record last year: 23-3, state champions
Current record: 2-0
Returning starters: 2
Players to watch: F Kiersley Boyer, sr.; F Ember Farr, sr.
Outlook: Coach Vern Nelson’s 25th season is unlike any other he’s experienced. Not only is he forced to deal with the effects and postponements brought about by COVID-19 but, for the first time in his career, he’s defending a state championship.
The Bulldogs finished last season with a 23-3 record and won all three of their state tournament games by double digits en route to a first-place trophy.
But instead of being worried about being the team with the target on its back, Nelson is just thankful there’s a season at all. He’s excited about the 2020 Rockland Bulldogs, who have started 2-0.
“We’re a little bit of a work in progress,” he said. “But we’re coming along.”
Rockland is led by its two returning starters, senior forwards Ember Farr and Kiersley Boyer, who was a second-team all-state player last season.
“They have the experience of playing there last year,” Nelson said. “Our strengths will be our inside game.”
Along with Farr and Boyer, the Bulldogs have three other seniors who are sure to make an impact: Hillary Hansen, Angie Lee and Whitney Peterson.
“Our outside game will be a little bit of a work in progress,” Nelson said. “We have athletic ability on the team. We have good athletes. We can play some pressure defense and do some things that will help us.”