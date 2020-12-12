5A
HIGHLAND RAMS
Coach: Ty Pearson, fifth season
Record last year: 5-18
Current record (as of Fri.): 2-2
Returning starters: 2
Players to watch: F Mason Mickelsen, sr.; G Easton Durham, sr.; F Jayden Wright, so.
Outlook: In the four years since winning a state title in 2016, the Rams haven't made it back to the state tournament, which means that this year's goals remain the same for Ty Pearson's team.
"The expectation is get our butts back to state," Pearson said. "The program has high expectations, and we haven't met them. It's one of those things where we're trying to get better, working, not letting that cause us to do things that we shouldn't do. (The state tournament) is our end goal, but we have to do the daily things either way to make sure we have no regrets at the end of the day."
Highland has a fine foundation with two senior starters, post Mason Mickelsen and guard Easton Durham, back. Just like last year, the Rams will run their offense with the goal of getting the ball to Mickelsen in the post.
Durham, coming off a season as the primary quarterback for Highland's football team, has upped his scoring so far this year, averaging 17 points through three games.
"We're going to play through Mason, everybody knows that," Pearson said. "But we need other guys to step up, because he'll get double, triple teams. If we get those two playing together well, we're going to be tough to stop."
Sophomore Jayden Wright is the next big name coming up through the ranks for Highland. He scored 21 points against defending 4A champion Preston.
"We expect big things from Jayden," Pearson said. "Tremendous work ethic, great kid. He's very smart, good IQ, great passer, but he can shoot the 3 and post you up. He's still getting better and growing into his body."
If the pieces come together — Mickelsen and Durham are the only players who got big minutes on varsity a year ago, although point guard Easton Wheelock also saw some time — the Rams might snap their drought and get back to state.
"I think we have some good pieces inside and we have good guard play. We have good leadership this year," Pearson said. "We're just waiting to start gelling and playing more together, playing a little better defense and we'll be fine."
4A
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS
Coach: Clint Arave, first season
Record last year: 12-14, two-and-out
Current record: 2-2
Players to watch: G Candon Dahle, sr., G Ja’Vonte King, so., F Dylan Peterson, jr., F Carter Layton, sr.
Outlook: In his first year as Blackfoot’s head coach, Clint Arave has plenty of talent on the roster. He also has length. What he doesn’t have is a true center — and he’s just fine with that.
Blackfoot plays a modern style of basketball. The Broncos don’t worry about size. They don’t care about positions. All they want to do is spread the floor and take their chances.
“We’re awkward, but we’re good with it,” Arave said. “We’re just trying to utilize our length and our athleticism. Sometimes you have that and sometimes you don’t — and thank goodness we do.
“We have some big, long players who shoot the ball, can get to the hoop and can still move the ball well.”
Led by 6-foot-5 guards Candon Dahle and Ja’Vonte King, Blackfoot is a matchup nightmare.
“He’s just such a threat,” Arave said of Dahle. “A little guard can’t guard him and pick him … Ja’Vonte is the exact same way.”
Behind those two, 6-foot-5 Dylan Peterson and 6-foot-2 Carter Layton play down low more frequently, but it's not a surprise if they step out and knock down a corner 3. Blackfoot is betting on its versatility over its lack of a true big man.
CENTURY DIAMONDBACKS
Coach: Ryan Frost, fourth season
Record last year: 10-16
Current record: 4-0
Returning starters: 4
Players to watch: F Emmett Holt, sr.; F Titan Fleischmann, sr.; F Bruin Fleischmann, jr.
Outlook: After a disappointing season a year ago, the Diamondbacks brought back four starters and have shot out of the gates in 2020, starting the season 4-0 with a much more experienced team.
"It's nice, because last season it felt like we had to go through the growing pains early, bring kids along," Century coach Ryan Frost said. "It's nice to have that experience where you're on the road, you get a couple bad calls, but you can still close the game out."
Not only that, but a large number of the players on Century's roster are coming off a feel-good run to the state semifinals in football.
"They're a game away from going to the state championship in football, I think that mentality carries over," Frost said. "It's nice to have those kids show up hungry."
That list includes high-scoring wing Emmett Holt, as well as big-man brothers Titan and Bruin Fleischmann.
The D-Backs also return guard Eli Williams, meaning that they're missing just guard Jovan Sowell, who decided to focus on football, from last year's starting lineup.
Century also added a pair of transfers in brothers Issac and Luke Panttaja, and has plenty of depth pieces like Jordan Lee, Parker Tolman and Deakon Blackhawk.
"If you focus on Emmett (Holt), I think we can have another guy step up and score double digits for us," Frost said. "It's nice to have scoring in more than just, like, two guys. In high school, if you have three or four guys on a scouting report, that worries you, because you can't just focus on two guys."
POCATELLO INDIANS
Coach: Joe Green, eighth season
Record last year: 15-11
Current record: 3-0
Players to watch: G Julian Bowie, fr.; G Ryan Payne, jr.; F Jaxon Williams, jr.
Outlook: Pocatello came tantalizingly close to a state tournament bid a year ago, losing a play-in game to Bishop Kelly. That was in the 10-team Great Basin 10 conference, a mishmash of District 4 and 5 teams.
This year, the Indians have a much simpler outlook — beat Century and Preston, and they're in.
They'll have to do that with a revamped roster after losing five senior starters, including past All-Area honorees Isaac Brown and Kaden Hales.
So far, that hasn't been a problem, as Poky has started 3-0. Freshman Julian Bowie has already proven a revelation, with 29 points in an overtime win against Canyon Ridge.
PRESTON INDIANS
Coach: Tyler Jones, 11th season
Record last year: 26-1, 4A state champions
Current record: 3-0
Returning starters: 1
Players to watch: G Gabe Hammons, sr., G Cole Harris, sr., F Braden Hess, sr.
Outlook: Tyler Jones wants his team to forget what happened last year. Mostly because the majority of his roster didn’t contribute to the Indians’ 2020 state championship.
“We lost everybody and I told them, ‘No one is giving you respect,’” Jones said last week. “We graduated everybody. These guys have to come in here and earn it. Last year was last year … This is a whole new group, they haven’t been through it.”
Among others, Preston lost 4A Player of the Year Ty Hyde, all-state first-teamer Luke Smellie and deadeye shooter Scott Dunn
The only two returners who had any real varsity playing time on last year's title team are guards Gabe Hammons and Cole Harris.
Hammons, who has scored a combined 41 points in his last two games, and Harris are the sharpshooters on the outside for Preston. They're also skilled enough athletically to drive at will and can usually always pick up at least two free throws.
Braden Hess is the Indians’ low-post threat, who can rebound inside while not being afraid to step out for a mid-range jumper.
It will be that trio forced to pick up the slack for all the youngsters, the ones who have to be great in order for Preston to claim its fifth state title in six years.
“I know, it looks like, you won, you won, you won,” Jones said. “But at the same time, those guys are gone. These guys have to earn it. Just because the last group won doesn’t mean they’re going to win.”
3A
AMERICAN FALLS BEAVERS
Coach: Jason Brower, first season
Record last year: 0-22
Current record: 0-5
Players to watch: F Jeremy Henesh, sr., G Taeson deBruijn, sr.; F Britton Bolgen, sr.
Outlook: After over a decade as the head coach at Marsh Valley, Jason Brower returned to his alma mater, American Falls, to take the head job — quite a change from the always-contending Eagles to the lowly Beavers.
"I'm excited to go back to American Falls and work with the program," Brower said. "It's just kind of exciting. We're just going to try to go in there and get better, one step at a time. The goal is to get to where the program is being successful."
With the Beavers coming off a winless season, Brower has focused on big-picture changes in his first year.
"We're trying to just get kids to buy in to changing a little bit of the culture and getting excited about basketball," Brower said. "We're having to focus on fundamentals and taking care of the ball. Defense has been a huge focus, I think our defense is slowly getting better. At Marsh Valley, players were pretty familiar with my philosophy being in the program that long. But it is kind of exciting to be at that point again where we're working on that stuff."
American Falls does have some players with experience, including posts Jeremy Henesh and Britton Bolgen, and guard Taeson deBruijn.
"This group of kids has done a really good job buying in, and they're working extremely hard," Brower said. "I think that with hard work and stuff like that, they're just going to get better every day by putting in the time and the effort. I think it'll lead to being competitive down the stretch and hopefully lead to winning some games."
MARSH VALLEY EAGLES
Coach: Kent Howell, first season
Record last year: 16-12, two-and-out
Current record: 2-0
Returning starters: 3
Players to watch: G Bracken Howell, sr.; F Cody Hansen, sr.
Outlook: Coach Kent Howell begins his first season at Marsh Valley after former Eagles coach Jason Brower took the same job at his alma mater, American Falls.
Howell was the junior varsity coach last season and had a front-row seat to the team he was inheriting. His biggest takeaway? They needed to be better on defense.
“I knew defense was our biggest weakness,” Howell said. “Last year, we’d be in the game all the time, but our defense was the biggest thing we needed to focus on. If we focus on defense, we think we can win games easier.”
So far, it’s gone as planned. The Eagles are 2-0 and have an improved defense and an impressive offense sparked by seniors Bracken Howell and Cody Hansen.
“Bracken is an all-around player. He’s fast, can shoot the 3 and can finish at the rim,” Howell said. “Cody is a 6-foot-3 guy who can shoot and post up, too. He can do it all, so he’s tough to guard. And they are both unselfish, so they’re there for the team.
“On offense, our speed is a plus. We have shooters and have some strength on the block with guys posting up. We feel like we have the whole realm and can play an inside-out game instead of being one-dimensional.”
SNAKE RIVER PANTHERS
Coach: Robert Coombs, 28th season
Record last year: 15-10, won consolation championship
Current record: 4-0
Outlook: The Panthers lost leading scorer Treyton Young, plus all-county honorable mention players Miguel Ibarra and Cody Anderson, from a successful team, but return sharpshooter Noah Watt, plus football stars Cole Gilbert, Chandler Coombs and Trey Poulter.
At nearly three decades in his current job, Robert Coombs is the longest-tenured boys coach in the area.
2A
ABERDEEN TIGERS
Coach: Joe Ingersoll, 10th season
Record last year: 4-16
Current record: 1-3
Returning starters: 0
Players to watch: F Cory Rowbury, sr.; G Justus Bright, jr.; F Brody Beck, so.
Outlook: The Tigers don't have much varsity experience returning, but they do have a lot of team speed, which coach Joe Ingersoll is hoping to harness.
"We're fast, we're quick," Ingersoll said. "We're starting three sophomores, one junior, and they all have a lot of speed and a lot of skill. ... We try to play more of a full-court game. We're not big enough to bang people down low in the half-court, but we've got five kids who can run and handle the ball."
The little experience that Aberdeen does have comes from senior post player Cory Rowbury and junior point guard Justus Bright, both of whom saw a lot of playing time a year ago.
"He ends up shooting more 3s than some other posts," Ingersoll said of the 6-foot-7 Rowbury. "He's a skinny post. (Bright) is a big help, he played a lot of big-time minutes for us last year, especially towards the end of the season."
Sophomore post Brody Beck, who was often talked about as a breakout candidate for Aberdeen's football team in the fall, has a chance to have the same role on the court as well.
BEAR LAKE BEARS
Coach: Brandon Carlsen, 13th season
Record last year: 15-9
Current record: 1-1
Returning starters: 2
Players to watch: F Owen Teuscher, sr.; F Briston Schreiber, sr.; G Brady Shaul, so.
Outlook: The Bears were consistently good last year, but lost a heartbreaker to Malad in the district tournament, 66-64, to miss their chance at state.
They've had to regroup in 2020 after losing three starters and a number of other players, but head coach Brandon Carlsen is still confident in the talent at his disposal.
"I think we've got all the parts. If we can just come together and keep working hard, we're going to be tough at the end of the year," Carlsen said. "We lost some pieces last year, but it's next guy up. We have some talent, it'll just take a little bit of getting the jitterbugs out of some of them."
Bear Lake returns two 6-foot-5 starters in Owen Teuscher and Briston Schreiber. Teuscher, who also played quarterback for the Bears' football team, is more of an all-around threat, while Schreiber can hold down the post.
"Owen's going to score, Briston's going to score," Carlsen said. "They're kind of the stalwarts."
Carlsen is also excited about sophomore point guard Brady Shaul, who played his way into some varsity minutes down the stretch last season.
"Brady has been in the program," Carlsen said. "He's my point guard, and he's a general, he can go to the basket."
MALAD DRAGONS
Coach: Tony Gibbs, fourth season
Record last year: 19-10, won consolation championship
Current record: 2-2
Returning starters: 2
Players to watch: G Tom Simpson, sr.; F Traven Ward, sr.; F Jace Williams, jr.
Outlook: So far, complications tied to the COVID-19 pandemic have prevented the Dragons from fulfilling the potential they should have as a returning state tournament team.
"If I ever get a full team, we might be decent," Malad coach Tony Gibbs joked. "We'll be really good if we can get together and practice for a while. ... I'll have some kids, and then some kids get quarantined and we lose some kids. It's been challenging."
At full strength, Malad will be looking towards getting back to the state tournament again in a tough 2A District 5.
"They're really driven to get back to state again this year," Gibbs said. "That's really their focus this year, taking it one game at a time and trying to do better than they did last year."
The Dragons are led by two seniors, point guard Tom Simpson and wing Traven Ward.
Like several of the other most talented players in the district, Simpson played quarterback on the gridiron this fall.
"Tom's a hard-working kid," Gibbs said. "He spends more time in the gym than me sometimes. We'll practice and he'll be there after practice shooting."
Ward is another senior leader, a good slasher from the wing who can play some minutes at power forward as well.
Among the junior class, wing Jace Williams has a chance to break out — he scored 28 points in a recent win over Ririe — while Riley Cluff and Gabe Bingham will hold down the post.
"We're really talented," Gibbs said. "We've been putting up some points. We spread the ball out pretty good. Most nights I have six or seven scorers, we're pretty unselfish."
SODA SPRINGS CARDINALS
Coach: Greg Bergholm, 17th year
Record last year: 4-20
Current record: 1-1
Returning starters: 4
Players to watch: Brittan Bergholm, Hayden McWilliams, Wade Sims.
Outlook: Greg Bergholm isn’t new to Soda Springs. In his 17th season as the Cardinals head coach, he understands the program hasn’t always had the most success. That makes his prediction for this year that much more interesting.
“I really feel like we can compete. Our district is really tough, but we’re shooting for one of the two spots to state,” Bergholm said. “I think it’s possible. Everyone else lost a bunch of seniors last year. It could be anybody, but I feel like we have as good a shot as anybody.”
Berholm is speaking about his team that went 4-20 last season. It wasn’t pretty, but that year provided experience that's suited Soda Springs well in 2020. The Cardinals brought back four starters and now have a quintet — Brittan Bergholm, Hayden McWilliams, Wade Sims, Carter McCullough and Greg Hansen — that have developed together.
“More experience and we’re mature. They’ve all played together for a year. We have four seniors and they’re all great leaders,” Greg Bergholm said.
“Hayden and Wade are my big guys. They are really solid, skilled on offense and protect the rim. I match them with them Carter and Greg as defensive stoppers, and if we play good defense, we’re going to be in a lot of games.”
WEST SIDE PIRATES
Coach: Tyler Brown, 15th season
Record last year: 23-5, lost state title game
Current record: 2-0
Returning starters: 2
Players to watch: F Bryler Shurtliff, jr.; G Blaize Brown, jr.; G Brentan Noreen, sr.
Outlook: These Pirates have plenty of experience with winning, coming five points away from a basketball state title last year. Many of the players have also played for West Side's back-to-back state-championship football teams.
This year's successful run to a state title in football pushed West Side's hoops start date back later than any other team in the area, but it hasn't seemed to affect the basketball season, as the Pirates started undefeated.
"They're kids, they can do alright," West Side coach Tyler Brown — who's also an assistant coach on the football team — said. "We came in from football basically healthy, so that's very lucky to do that. It's tough for me not having a break, but they're kids, doesn't affect them that much."
Multi-sport star Bryler Shurtliff was named second-team all-state last year as a sophomore after leading the Pirates with 14.8 points per game. At 6-foot-4, he's athletic, able to score inside and out, and likely to top those numbers this year as he continues to build his legend.
In the same class as Shurtliff, Blaize Brown also started last year as a sophomore.
"Bryler Shurtliff and Blaize Brown, they started for us last year, so we're counting on them to carry a heavy load," Tyler Brown said. "Bryler will be about the same, he scored a lot of points for us last year. Blaize, we're counting on him to play defense and score a little more than he did last year."
Senior Brentan Noreen takes over for Ryan Beckstead at point guard, while replacing post Isaac Frankman, who was named district player of the year and first-team all-state, will be more of a by-committee solution.
"It's very difficult, because Isaac did all the little things. That's going to be one of our biggest holes," Tyler Brown said. "A lot of the kids we lost last year are hard to replace, because they were good teammates too. We have to get that same chemistry this year. We lost three key guys, but it gives other guys a chance to step up."
1A DI
GRACE GRIZZLIES
Coach: Rory Lloyd, 14th season
Record last year: 16-11, lost state title game
Current record: 0-3
Returning starters: 1
Players to watch: G Gage Stoddard, sr.; G Treyson Draper, sr.; G Paysen Anderson, jr.
Outlook: Another team that made a state-title game appearance last year, Grace has started slowly in 2020, but that hasn't worried coach Rory Lloyd.
For one thing, two of the Grizzlies' first three losses took a combined three overtimes to decide — against higher-classification teams Bear Lake and West Side, to boot.
"Two OT losses, and both those games really could have gone our way," Lloyd said. "I feel good about even being where we are right now. We're learning, we're growing. ... Moving forward, I think (those losses) are going to be way beneficial to us down the road."
For another, Lloyd is trying to mesh together a lineup that includes just one returning starter, senior Gage Stoddard.
The rest of Grace's lineup is all over the place, with a senior transfer in Treyson Draper, two key juniors in guard Paysen Anderson and post Grey Gibbs, and two up-and-coming sophomores in Ty Gilbert and Titan Anderson.
"Gage Stoddard, him being the only guy back, he's key to our success," Lloyd said. "Our key is getting them all on the same page, getting that combination of kids on the floor, getting the continuity between Stoddard and (Draper), and that's coming."
The Grizzlies didn't gel until midseason last year, starting 5-10, but eventually won 11 straight games before their state-title game loss to Ambrose.
If they take the same path this year, don't expect to see Lloyd complaining.
"We just need to be a little more together in aspects, defensively and offensively, and not let our guard down," Lloyd said. "We really played well at Bear Lake, bounced back from a tough loss at Soda (Springs). ... I feel we're going to be very strong midseason."
1A DII
NORTH GEM COWBOYS
Coach: Tracey Corta, second season
Record last year: 17-7, lost third-place game
Current record: 3-1
Returning starters: 5
Players to watch: G James Bodily, sr.; G Logan Corta, sr.; F Brett Freeman, sr.
Outlook: The Cowboys went all the way to the state third-place game last year despite not having any seniors on the roster. With their top 10 players back, they know that won't be good enough this time around — this is their year.
"I've got 10 juniors and seniors that can all step up and play," North Gem coach Tracey Corta said. "The experience last year, obviously, was a good one. It didn't end quite as good as we'd like, but the guys came back hungry and have been working hard to see if we can put a trophy in the case."
North Gem is so deep that Corta had trouble running through all the players he expects to make a contribution this year.
Of course, there's James Bodily, who was the conference Player of the Year and broke Leighton Vander Esch's 1A DII record for points at a state tournament.
Then there's guard Logan Corta, who was first-team all-conference and functions as the Cowboys' defensive stopper.
Brett Freeman returns as the top post player, and Garrett Leavitt had a growth spurt — "from a skinny 6-feet to a skinny 6-foot-4; he might be even skinnier," joked Tracey Corta, who also called Leavitt the team's best passer.
Those players are all seniors, and then there's junior Ransom Cooper, Freeman's heir apparent in the post — "he's not as quick as Freeman defensively, but he's got great touch and excellent footwork," Tracey Corta said.
Getting that much talent back after what they did last year has certainly put the Cowboys in a good spot, but as Tracey Corta said, it can be a double-edged sword.
"I don't think anybody expected much out of us last year," Corta said. "This year, I feel like there's probably going to be the target on our back for most of our conference games at least, with teams game planning and trying to come at us. That's what happens when you make it to state. I think we have a mature enough team to realize that and understand you have to come at each game with as much effort as you can."
ROCKLAND BULLDOGS
Coach: Shae Neal, fourth season
Record last year: 15-9
Current record: 3-0
Returning starters: 3
Players to watch: G Braden Permann, sr.; F Levi Farr, sr.
Outlook: Last year, the Bulldogs lost to North Gem, 74-73, in the district tournament, putting the Cowboys in the state tournament and Rockland on the outside.
The good news is, that was a young team, and that means Rockland has plenty of the same players back looking for revenge.
"We had a little bitter taste in our mouth from losing to North Gem, and that fired the guys up to say that doesn't happen again," Rockland coach Shae Neal said. "We're still young. ... Another year of growth, we've gotten taller, a lot quicker than we were last year, and then the experience and the leadership has grown over the summer and into the year."
The main players are just the same as they were a year ago for Rockland — and, for that matter, the same as the year before that as well.
Senior point guard Braden Permann is a four-year starter. Post player Levi Farr, at 6-foot-4, also has multiple years of experience. Both were named first-team all-conference a year ago.
"Braden, he's just good. He sees the floor, shoots the ball well, takes care of the ball," Neal said. "He's good at being the leader, the general on the court, and getting us into our offense. Farr is really lanky. Super-quick post, so he can elevate really well, and around the bucket, he's one of the best in our conference, if not the state."
Most of the lineup around those two is still fluid, but whatever else, the Bulldogs have plenty of incentive after the way last year ended.
"There's new roles on the team," Neal said. "They're still trying to figure it out, but we did see some moments where they had a little bit of daylight. It's insane how hard they work in practice, they want to learn and they want to get better. Just by that alone, they're going to be successful this year."
SHO-BAN CHIEFS
Coach: Daren Merzlock, first season
Record last year: 8-11
Current record: 0-3
Returning starters: 0
Players to watch: F Tre Dixey, so.; G Braden Brunette, fr.; F Daniel Tarness, sr.
Outlook: Being a first-year head coach is a tough job at the best of times. Try it in 2020, and you'll start to see what Daren Merzlock is dealing with at Sho-Ban.
"It's been a little bit different trying to deal with the pandemic," Merzlock said. "We've kind of got off to a slow start because of that. We're still not at full strength because of that, and that makes it difficult to get team chemistry going."
The Chiefs also have a young squad. Sophomore post Tre Dixey and freshman point guard Braden Brunette are two of the players Merzlock is counting on heavily.
"Dixey, he was voted captain by the team, he's a good kid," Merzlock said. "He's our big guy in the middle, he's about 6-foot-4. The offense kind of runs through both Tre and Braden. Braden is our point guard and he's our outside threat. Those two can pretty much do it all, shoot and pass and handle the ball, so they're the catalysts."
As Merzlock mentioned, the uncertainty that the pandemic has thrown over everything has made it difficult to get everybody on the same page, something that's especially important with a new coach and a young team.
But there is talent for the Chiefs, despite losing leading scorer Jayvis Friday from last year's team.
"The strengths for us is every one of our guys can shoot the ball, which is great because we spread it out and pass the ball and every one of them can hit from outside," Merzlock said. "One of our weaknesses is just inexperience. We have a pretty young team, and they just need to be getting that experience of playing varsity basketball. ... We've got a lot of talent, so we just need to gel together."