FIRST TEAM
Andie Bell, so., Preston
Best time: 18:43.1
The lowdown: Bell only competed at five meets this season, but it was enough to establish herself as one of the top runners in the area. She finished in the top seven at each meet, improving her time at each one. She finished second at districts and ran a personal-best 18:43.1 at state – the seventh-fastest time in 4A this season – to place fifth. Bell also played for Preston's soccer team in the fall.
Bailey Bird, fr., Pocatello
Best time: 18:50.1
The lowdown: Bird turned a corner midway through her freshman season, vaulting from Pocatello's No. 3 runner to the team's No. 1. She was the Indians' top finisher at the final six meets of the season, which yielded a first-place finish at the Pocatello City Meet, third place at districts and sixth place at state, where she ran a personal-best 18:50.1, the eighth-best time in 4A this season.
Elise Kelsey, so., Bear Lake
Best time: 18:38.0
The lowdown: Kelsey continued to be a force in 2A, finishing second at districts and third at state for the second year in a row. She logged top-five finishes in eight of nine meets, including her first varsity win at the Preston Invite. Her personal-best time of 18:38.0 that she ran at the 2A District 5 meet ranked third in 2A this season.
Josi Kelsey, sr., Bear Lake
Best time: 19:04.9
The lowdown: Kelsey ran strong to cap her high school career, finishing sixth or better at all but one meet in 2019. She finished fourth at districts and fifth at state, where she teamed with sisters Elli and Elise to help Bear Lake claim the second-place team trophy for the second consecutive season. Kelsey is a four-time all-state performer.
Brynlee Simmons, so., Soda Springs
Best time: 18:58.0
The lowdown: Simmons was Soda Springs' pace setter, leading the team at each meet this season. She finished third at districts to push the Cardinals past rival Bear Lake for the District 5 title and was fourth at state, where Soda Springs once again held off the Bears for the crown. The state championship was Soda Springs' 14th in a row, an Idaho record.
SECOND TEAM
Tayah Gaines, fr., Soda Springs
Best time: 19:42.1
The lowdown: Gaines projects to have a promising future, as she was one of Soda Springs' best runners as a freshman. She ran her two fastest races at districts (seventh) and state (eighth), helping the Cardinals win first-place trophies at both meets.
Aleece Kirkham, fr., Pocatello
Best time: 19:20.2
The lowdown: Kirkham was one of Pocatello's best runners all season, notching five top-six finishes. She finished 15th at the 4A state meet, teaming with Bird to give the Poky girls multiple top-20 state placers for the first time since 2014.
Becca Lau, sr., Soda Springs
Best time: 19:38.7
The lowdown: Lau was the top senior on Soda Springs' youth-powered team. She finished 10th or better in the final six meets of the season, including sixth at districts and seventh at the 2A state meet. Lau is a four-time all-state performer.
Natalia Lewis, jr., West Side
Best time: 19:37.1
The lowdown: Lewis showed consistent improvement for West Side, getting her time down from the mid-21s early in the season, to mid-20s halfway through, to the 19s at districts and state. She was the Pirates' top runner at the 2A state meet, finishing 11th.
Ashlyn Willis, jr., West Side
Best time: 19:47.1
The lowdown: Willis logged five top-10 finishes, but it was her personal-best 19:47.1 and 13th-place finish at the 2A state meet that gave the West Side girls two top-20 state placers. Willis was the Pirates' top finisher at the Bob Firman and Bob Conley invitationals.