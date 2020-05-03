FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
QB: Nathan Manning, sr., Century
The lowdown: The strong-armed quarterback powered one of the best offenses in 4A, completing 63.5% of his passes for 3,417 yards, 37 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also kept plays alive with his legs, leading the Diamondbacks in rushing with 313 yards and five touchdowns, and served as the team’s No. 1 option on kickoffs and punts. He was named the 4A District 4-5 Offensive Player of the Year and is walking on to the Arizona State football team.
Quotable: “I was really impressed with the season he put together, his mechanics, his feet, his poise in the pocket. He never got rattled, and his ability to get it to the right guy at the right time was very impressive for me.” — Pocatello coach Dave Spillett
RB: Teegan Thomas, jr., Blackfoot
The lowdown: Thomas could break loose for a big play at any moment, racking up 1,825 yards rushing despite missing three games with an injury. The 5-foot-7, 165-pound back used his speed to blow by tackles and linebackers on direct handoffs and skirt around the edge on option plays. He tallied multiple 200-yard games.
Quotable: “One of the best there is. He’s lightning fast. He’s a kid that can house it as soon as he gets the ball.” — Snake River coach Jeb Harrison
RB: Treyton Young, sr., Snake River
The lowdown: Young was the focal point of Snake River’s offense, amassing 1,470 yards rushing and 16 rushing touchdowns. The shifty 5-foot-10, 165-pounder was fast enough to outrun opponents and strong enough to run through them, and was also versatile, adding a receiving touchdown and a touchdown pass to his totals.
Quotable: “Once you got to him, he’d still get extra yards. He was a complete back.” — American Falls coach Cory Hollingsworth
WR: Drew Gunter, sr., Century
The lowdown: Century stretched the field with the 6-foot-4 senior, who averaged 21.5 yards per catch for a 4A-best 1,572 yards receiving. Gunter’s frame allowed him to beat defensive backs off the line of scrimmage or win 50-50 jump balls en route to 14 touchdowns. Gunter has signed to play football at Idaho State.
Quotable: “Just an awfully big offensive weapon. He made teams honor our vertical threat. He got better each week.” — Century coach Travis Hobson
WR: Jovan Sowell, jr., Century
The lowdown: Few athletes in the state could match Sowell’s speed. The 5-foot-8, 155-pound junior could find the end zone on a deep route, screen pass or anything in between, piling up 1,462 yards receiving. His 84 catches and 17 touchdown receptions both led 4A, and his rushing and return totals gave him 2,326 all-purpose yards.
Quotable: “Our offense doesn’t work without Jovan. All we had to do was chuck a grenade in his direction and he was going to come up with it and make something happen. We called him our human cheat code.” — Century coach Travis Hobson
OL: Hipa Galo, jr., Highland
The lowdown: Opponents had a hard time avoiding the 6-foot-3, 273-pound left tackle, who overcame the preseason death of his father and didn’t miss a game for the Rams.
Quotable: “To go through what he had to go through, family-wise, and still come and focus and get into game mode and do what he did, that’s asking a lot for a kid and he did it. He was a warrior all year.” — Highland coach Gino Mariani
OL: Lander Wall, sr., Blackfoot
The lowdown: The 6-foot, 240-pound senior was an essential piece to Blackfoot’s offense as the pulling guard, leading the way to the second level on running plays.
Quotable: “He’s quick, got a good base and is physical. He’s not super tall, but he’s thick. It was nice to have somebody like that to run behind.” — Blackfoot coach Stan Buck
OL: Armando Montano, sr., West Side
The lowdown: The 330-pound center was one of West Side’s most valuable players during the Pirates’ run to the 2A state title, flattening defenders for 96 pancake blocks. Montano added 58 tackles and six sacks as a nose guard on defense.
Quotable: “That kid is taking kids from the center all the way over to the sideline and blocking them until the whistle blows. Key to their running game.” — Malad coach Kory Kay
OL: Hunter Abbott, sr., West Side
The lowdown: As West Side’s pulling guard, Abbott was vital to the Pirates’ Wing-T rushing attack that rolled up 2,716 yards. He added 67 tackles and 11 sacks on defense.
Quotable: “Our offense goes as our guards go. He’s our quick pulling guard. If we don’t have a quick pulling guard, we can’t run the ball.” — West Side coach Tyson Moser
OL: Blake Williamson, sr., Highland
The lowdown: At 6-feet, 250 pounds, the converted defensive lineman used his quickness to maneuver would-be tacklers out of the way as Highland’s right guard.
Quotable: “He really worked hard, really bought in, really spent a lot of time in the summer making sure that he was doing the right things and became a fantastic lineman.” — Highland coach Gino Mariani
K: Ian Hershey, so., Highland
The lowdown: Hershey’s leg provided near-guaranteed points for Highland. The sophomore set the program’s single-season record with 12 made field goals, going 12 of 13, and converted 35 of 37 extra-point tries. He also booted 24 touchbacks.
Quotable: “Anytime you pass the 35-yard line, you’re going to have a good chance at three points. He was money, he was accurate. Whether it was practice or the game, he kicked it right down the gut.” — Highland coach Gino Mariani
ATH: Jadyn Downs, sr., Pocatello
The lowdown: Downs was Pocatello’s do-it-all leader. The wide receiver-turned quarterback completed 61.7% of his passes for 2,415 yards, 21 touchdowns and five interceptions, adding 387 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. He was also Poky’s No. 1 cornerback and contributed on special teams.
Quotable: “He’s one of those kids that, it doesn’t matter what’s happening in the game, he’s always going to give you a full effort. He’s going to always keep coming back at you.” — Highland coach Gino Mariani
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
QB: Craig Young, sr., Blackfoot
The lowdown: Young quarterbacked Blackfoot to the 4A state finals, where he threw five touchdowns in the high-scoring loss.
RB: Andrew Iverson, sr., Preston
The lowdown: Iverson was Preston’s “rented mule,” averaging over 20 rushing attempts per game. The result was 1,152 yards and nine touchdowns.
FB: Jaxon Moser, sr., West Side
The lowdown: The 215-pound bruiser racked up 949 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was key in the Pirates’ 2A title-game win with 108 of the team’s 172 rushing yards.
WR: Scott Dunn, sr., Preston
The lowdown: Dunn’s season ended early because of an injury, but the explosive senior still had 402 yards and five touchdowns. He added a field goal, 10 extra points and a punt return score.
TE: Titan Fleischmann, jr., Century
The lowdown: The 6-foot-5, 220-pound junior fought double-teams as a pass-catcher and mauled oncoming tacklers as a blocker and key cog in Century’s high-scoring offense.
OL: Ty Belnap, sr., Snake River
The lowdown: Belnap was Snake River’s best lineman, paving the way for the Panthers’ run to the 3A state semifinals.
OL: Brendan Daniels, sr., Century
The lowdown: The 6-foot-3 senior was the leader of Century’s offensive line, helping keep a clean pocket for future Arizona State quarterback Nathan Manning.
OL: Carson Wynn, sr., Aberdeen
The lowdown: The 6-foot-3 senior tackle was the top lineman for Aberdeen, which relies on its big men up front to open holes in its double-wing offense.
OL: Tyson Dory, sr., Blackfoot
The lowdown: The Broncos relied on their 6-foot-4, 240-pound left tackle to neutralize opposing pass rushers en route to the 4A state final.
OL: Dallin Palmer, sr., Preston
The lowdown: The 6-foot-4 center snapped every ball for Preston and stood up opposing pass rushers.
K: Levi Farr, jr., Rockland
The lowdown: Reliable kickers are hard to find in eight-man football, but Farr was just that for Rockland, booting six touchbacks to earn second-team all-state honors. He was also first-team all-conference at wide receiver and linebacker.
ATH: Ty Hyde, sr., Preston
The lowdown: The 6-foot-7 senior completed 61.2% of his passes as Preston’s quarterback. He was also a force at defensive end and has signed to man the line for Dixie State University.
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
DL: Kamiah Olsen, sr., Highland
The lowdown: The 6-foot, 225-pound defensive end attacked offensive tackles from two-, three- and four-point stances, using his speed to burst into the backfield. His high motor never allowed quarterbacks to relax in the pocket, and the Idaho State commit ended the season with 48 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 4 ½ sacks despite missing four games with an injury.
Quotable: “Kid was a hustler. Kid was a baller. That kid had a motor on him. You’d watch him chasing plays all over the field.” — Century coach Travis Hobson
DL: Isaac Frankman, sr., West Side
The lowdown: What Frankman lacked in size, he made up for with hustle and effort. The 6-foot, 195-pound defensive tackle demanded double-teams with his speed and high motor, racking up 73 tackles, seven sacks and two pass deflections for the 2A state champs.
Quotable: “He never quits. He is the hardest-working kid on the field all the time. He never stops going as hard as he can.” — West Side coach Tyson Moser
DL: Ty Belnap, sr., Snake River
The lowdown: The 5-foot-10, 210-pound nose guard was a terror in the middle of Snake River’s defensive line, amassing 56 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and four blocked punts. The two-way lineman earned second-team all-state honors at both spots and was named the 3A District 5 Player of the Year.
Quotable: “A dominating force on offense and defense. We didn’t run into very many teams who could block him. He was definitely a game-changer.” — Snake River coach Jeb Harrison
DL: Luke Togiai, jr., Highland
The lowdown: The 6-foot-2, 250-pound junior brought a unique blend of size, strength and speed to the field, where he made plays in the backfield, line of scrimmage and open field for one of 5A’s best defenses. He finished with 75 tackles, 7 ½ tackles for loss and 4 ½ sacks.
Quotable: “He’s physical and he’s strong and he’s quick and he’s got all the same attributes as all the other Togiais that came through. He’s got that attitude, that nastiness about him. He’s just a tough, mean, football player.” — Highland coach Gino Mariani
LB: Taze Stegelmeier, jr., West Side
The lowdown: The 6-foot-2, 165-pound outside linebacker was West Side’s best defensive player, setting the program record with 181 tackles. He added 19 tackles for loss, six sacks and two interceptions for the Pirates’ stifling defense.
Quotable: “For a (junior), that kid’s fricken tough, and he’s not a very big kid.” — Malad coach Kory Kay
LB: Dylan Jester, sr., Highland
The lowdown: The 5-foot-10, 182-pound senior was Highland’s vocal leader at middle linebacker. He notched a team-best 92 tackles, including 5 ½ for loss and 1 ½ sacks. He also sealed the Rams’ playoff win over Madison when he returned his fourth-quarter interception 92 yards for a touchdown.
Quotable: “He’s very vocal, great leader. For his size and ability, he got it done, he didn’t care. He’s athletically gifted and understands the position.” — Highland coach Gino Mariani
LB: Troy Kirkpatrick, sr., Blackfoot
The lowdown: The 6-foot, 185-pound rush linebacker was Blackfoot’s top playmaker in the front seven. He frequently made his way into the opponent’s backfield, racking up 88 tackles, nine sacks and two interceptions.
Quotable: “He led the team in tackles and negative plays. Real understanding of things. ... An impact player for us defensively.” — Blackfoot coach Stan Buck
DB: Jayden Bell, sr., Highland
The lowdown: One of the highest-recruited football players in Southeast Idaho, Bell was a force in Highland’s defensive backfield. The 6-foot-3, 196-pound safety lowered the boom on oncoming ballcarriers, racking up 86 tackles, eight tackles for loss and a team-best seven passes defended. He has signed to play at Idaho State.
Quotable: “Just a big, strong kid who flies around and makes plays. He’s just starting to reach and figure out his potential as a free safety. He’s going to be a good one at the next level.” — Highland coach Gino Mariani
DB: Reece Robinson, sr., Blackfoot
The lowdown: Robinson did it all for Blackfoot, but made his greatest impact at defensive back, leading 4A with eight interceptions. The 5-foot-10, 160-pound senior was also a first-team all-conference wide receiver and returned kickoffs and punts for the Broncos.
Quotable: “He was an important player for us offensively, but he was our best DB. He was our best athlete.” — Blackfoot coach Stan Buck
DB: Ryan Beckstead, sr., West Side
The lowdown: Beckstead could always be counted on in key situations. The senior, who was also West Side’s quarterback, led the defense with six interceptions — despite playing limited snaps because of his role on offense.
Quotable: “When we had to have our best DBs on the field, he was always in. ... When the game mattered or we were playing a team that thew the ball, he was in.” — West Side coach Tyson Moser
P: Jayden Bell, sr., Highland
The lowdown: Bell was always reliable when Highland needed to flip field position. He averaged 40 yards per punt, including a season-long of 61 yards, and kicked three that were downed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. Bell was first-team all-state at punter and defensive back.
ATH: Bryler Shurtliff, so., West Side
The lowdown: Shurtliff was one of West Side’s best defensive backs (three interceptions, eight pass breakups) and the Pirates’ No. 1 wide receiver (18 receptions, 288 yards) and he earned first-team all-state honors at both positions. He was a tough matchup on both sides of the ball at over 6-feet.
Quotable: “He’s just a great athlete. He’s long and lanky and really fast and he has really good cover skills. ... He was almost always locked on to other teams’ best receivers.” — West Side coach Tyson Moser
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
DL: De’Qua Lang, sr., Century
The lowdown: Lang anchored the interior of Century’s defensive line, using his 6-foot-1, 245-pound frame to power past offensive linemen and tally 60 tackles, one sack and one interception.
DL: Austin Baldwin, sr., Blackfoot
The lowdown: The 6-foot-2, 200-pound defensive end used his quickness to evade blockers and enter opponents’ backfields en route to leading the Broncos in sacks.
DL: Clayton Frans, jr., Snake River
The lowdown: The 6-foot, 205-pound defensive end bullied his way into the backfield, racking up 23 tackles for loss and nine sacks.
DL: Logan George, jr., Highland
The lowdown: The 6-foot-4, 225-pound end tortured teams with his length. It helped him accumulate 39 tackles, 5 ½ tackles for loss and two sacks.
LB: Dillon Samana, sr., Century
The lowdown: The 5-foot-10, 185-pound senior used his high football IQ to rack up 82 tackles and a team-best five tackles for loss.
LB: Hunter Killian, so., Pocatello
The lowdown: The 6-foot-1, 180-pound middle linebacker was pure hustle and toughness, leading Pocatello’s defense with 62 tackles, six tackles for loss, one interception and a forced fumble.
LB: Wyatt Kearn, sr., American Falls
The lowdown: Nicknamed “King Kong” by an opposing coach, the 6-foot, 230-pound senior was the heart of American Falls on both sides of the ball. He had 67 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions at inside linebacker.
LB: Todd Hunsaker, sr., Soda Springs
The lowdown: The 5-foot-10, 185-pound senior was all over the field for Soda Springs, piling up 108 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles.
LB: Logan Corta, jr., North Gem
The lowdown: The junior was North Gem’s leading tackler with 86 stops in just seven games.
DB: Scott Hunsaker, jr., Soda Springs
The lowdown: The 6-foot, 175-pound safety made plays sideline to sideline, stacking up 82 tackles, six tackles for loss, five pass breakups and three fumble recoveries.
P: Owen Teuscher, jr., Bear Lake
The lowdown: Teuscher averaged 45.8 yards per punt when he wasn’t quarterbacking the Bears’ offense. He earned second-team all-state honors at both positions.
ATH: Connor Mickelson, sr., Grace
The lowdown: The 5-foot-8, 150-pound senior rushed for 937 yards and scored 21 offensive touchdowns, but also added scores on defense and special teams.