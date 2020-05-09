FIRST TEAM
Alexis Alvarez (American Falls)
Senior goalkeeper
The lowdown: American Falls was known for fireworks at the other end of the pitch, but the Beavers were stout on defense as well, and that started with Alvarez in goal. American Falls gave up more than one goal in a game just three times — once in a 3-2 loss to Teton, once in a 9-2 win over Snake River, and once in a 2-2 draw with Sun Valley Community School in a 3A state semifinal game that went to penalties.
Quotable: "He didn't play freshman or sophomore year, but he did really good. He was different from the other goalkeepers, he's really tall, and he did really good. ... He has good management and positioning in his area, and he's good in the air." — American Falls coach Miguel Mata Rangel
Evan Yost (Century)
Junior defender
The lowdown: After a brief sojourn as a defensive midfielder, Yost moved back to central defender, where his vision allowed him to see the whole field and his physical gifts allowed him to shut down attackers. Century gave up more than one goal in just three out of 15 regular-season games — winning one of those games anyway — and kept six shutouts.
Quotable: "He's just a physical specimen in the back, leads the team well from the back. ... Every college coach inquires about him. He catches the eye. He can see the whole field. He plays well out of the back for us. He's every bit as technical as he needs to be for a center back. He checks all the boxes off in that role." — Century coach Rocky Rhoads
Adolfo Alvarez (American Falls)
Junior defender
The lowdown: Alvarez, an athletic, instinctual defender, led an American Falls back line that didn't have much to do in the regular season but rose to the occasion in the state tournament. The Beavers held eventual state champion Sun Valley Community School to two goals in the semifinal and then shut out Sugar-Salem through regulation and two overtimes in the third-place game. Alvarez was also the only non-senior captain for American Falls.
Quotable: "He is a very disciplined and respectful player. He’s good at positioning and anticipation, in general he knows where to pass the ball and where the ball might go." — American Falls coach Miguel Mata Rangel
Garrett Surmelis (Century)
Junior defender
The lowdown: Surmelis was honorable mention All-Area last year as a sophomore, but stepped up his game even further this year, teaming with Yost to form one of the best center back pairs in the area. The duo was more responsible for Century's defensive record than anything else.
Quotable: "He's very polished for a center back. He's a complete player that allowed us to play out of the back and keep the ball throughout the game. He made a big leap this year with his ability directing from the back and stepping in to tackles." — Century coach Rocky Rhoads
Michael Montanez (Century)
Junior midfielder
The lowdown: Montanez, who's making his second consecutive appearance on the All-Area first team, played the holding midfielder role for Century, cleaning things up in front of the center backs. When he recovered the ball for the Diamondbacks, he could also push the team forward with his passing.
Quotable: "He doesn't lose any balls. His range of passing allows us to play the style we want to play. He's also really good at winning balls for a defensive midfielder. We ask our 6 to sit in. I'm very confident with Mikey, we always try to get him on the ball. We were always confident in pushing our fullbacks up with him on the ball." — Century coach Rocky Rhoads
Izzy Labra (Blackfoot)
Junior midfielder
The lowdown: With star attacker Frankie Garcia missing most of the year with injury, Labra kept things ticking over for a Blackfoot team without as much firepower as it's used to have. The junior played box-to-box in the midfield for the Broncos, winning possession but also retaining the ball in close quarters and creating chances when he went forward.
Quotable: "He was our engine, our motor in the middle of midfield. Quiet, unassuming, just gets things done. First midfielder to cover in defense, but he was also up there supporting. (He was) pretty small, but he didn't shy away from the physical battle in midfield." — Blackfoot coach Liam Pope
Jose Jaime (American Falls)
Junior midfielder
The lowdown: Just a junior, Jaime nevertheless put up the best statistics in American Falls' powerful attack, with a jawdropping 34 goals and 15 assists in 20 games. Part of that is due to the Beavers routinely outclassing their opponents, but Jaime certainly made an impression, and is poised to be the next star for American Falls with several of his teammates graduating.
Quotable: "Jose Jaime was our top scorer throughout the season. He didn't have the greatest performance at state, but he was still solid. (Other coaches) have been pretty impressed with him. ... (He's) extremely athletic. It's almost like watching gymnastics, because (he's) all over the field, jumping and kind of pivoting off of people. It's pretty impressive." — American Falls assistant coach Caroline Wight
Shaun Abbassi (Century)
Junior midfielder
The lowdown: Abbassi, a second-team All-Area selection a year ago, was the straw that stirred the drink for Century, creating chances and handing out assists for a Diamondbacks attack that scored 61 goals in 17 games. As the No. 10 for Century, he could unlock defenses, but also battled in the middle on the field, and was often the first name that opposing coaches were watching out for on the Diamondbacks.
Quotable: "He was our playmaker. He was always the one trying to find the final pass for us. He was always the one looking to be creative, to find the gaps in the back line. He had a good mentality about him to play in the middle of the field, he always did all the dirty work as well." — Century coach Rocky Rhoads
Trey Thomas (Highland)
Senior forward
The lowdown: Thomas got a healthy year for the first time in a while and took advantage as the main attacking threat for Highland. A physical forward, he had a nose for goal and was tough for defenders to handle.
Quotable: "He's a huge player, really, for Highland. For the high school, he plays center forward. He's very technical, strong, heavy-duty shots. ... Bulldozes his way through." — former Century girls soccer coach Jamshid Roomiany
Daniel Peña (American Falls)
Senior forward
The lowdown: Peña, along with All-Area Player of the Year Brian Martinez, gave American Falls quite a 1-2 punch of senior scoring talent. Like Martinez, who he's been playing with since the two were little, Peña was fast on or off the ball and a good finisher. He scored 23 goals and added 17 assists, and also served as a captain for the Beavers.
Quotable: "He's really fast, really good finisher. ... Speed, control of the ball, and a good shot are some of his best strengths." — American Falls coach Miguel Mata Rangel
Kadin Reese (Preston)
Junior forward
The lowdown: Reese was the key man for Preston's attack. The junior can play all across the front line, but mainly played center forward and attacking midfield for Preston, rather than on the wing. An accomplished dribbler, passer and finisher, he was a constant threat for opposing defenses, recording 12 goals and 12 assists in 17 games.
Quotable: "He just created a lot through the middle, kept our offense going. Created a lot of opportunities for himself and other guys." — Preston coach Kira Matthews
SECOND TEAM
Zach Burnett (Preston)
Goalkeeper
The lowdown: Burnett was recognized by multiple area coaches as a steady goalkeeper that kept Preston in games. He kept five clean sheets in 17 games for the Indians.
Quotable: "Zach is a solid goalkeeper who plays with an amazing passion and tenacity. He has an itch to win and does everything he can to direct his team towards a shutout." — Preston coach Kira Matthews
Ty Miller (Preston)
Junior defender
The lowdown: Miller was the classical center back for Preston — big, strong, and not afraid to use both of those attributes to his advantage. Along with their five shutouts, the Indians gave up a solitary goal in five other games. Miller led the effort, keeping the defense organized and in-line.
Quotable: "He basically kept our whole defense together. He was a lot of the reason why we ended where we ended. He's a big brute force ... big guy, likes to knock people around." — Preston coach Kira Matthews
Garrett Force (Pocatello)
Senior defender
The lowdown: Force has always had the height to be a, well, force for Pocatello, but grew into his game as a senior, both as an influential center defender and as a leader on and off the field.
Quotable: "He has evolved, over the four years that I have coached him, into a leader. ... He's become a great student of the game. Very accurate, and he's got a big leg, and started to hit hard for his string-bean frame. Started to get good in the air, and aggressive in the air." — Pocatello coach George Asboe
Jason Lattimer (Marsh Valley)
Senior midfielder
The lowdown: Lattimer, second-team All-Area as a defender a season ago, moved to midfield and kept up his level of play under first-year coach Devin Shurtliff as the Eagles switched to a higher-pressing style of play.
Quotable: "Always produced. Could and would take over when needed. ... (He) was always adapting and changing his game for you to adapt to what was needed." — Marsh Valley coach Devin Shurtliff
Pedro Rodriguez (Snake River)
Senior midfielder
The lowdown: Rodriguez was honorable mention All-Area a year ago, and was the star again for a Snake River team that hung tough with everyone except American Falls. The Panthers had close losses against 3A state tournament teams Teton and Sugar-Salem.
Quotable: "He's quick, he has good ball control. ... He's on the attack when he needs to be and he comes back to defend when it is needed as well. He's an all-around player, put him anywhere on the field and I feel like he'd be able to make things happen." — American Falls forward Brian Martinez
Garret Kelley (Preston)
Senior midfielder
The lowdown: Kelley was the metronome in Preston's midfield and the Indians' most consistent player. His end product was also there, with four goals and a team-leading 14 assists.
Quotable: "He kept everything tight in there, connected our offense to our defense. As far as his season goes, he played the most consistently. If we started getting down in a game or getting up in a game, just kind of keeping that momentum of how we play, that came through Garrett." — Preston coach Kira Matthews
Logan Johnson (Pocatello)
Senior midfielder
The lowdown: Johnson's technique and calm in midfield helped Pocatello stay in games. The Indians won just once, but were competitive in several other games, including two 1-0 losses to Preston.
Quotable: "Kind of a laid-back, quiet, calculating type of player with good energy. Could run for a long time in the midfield. Could handle the ball. Got some goals." — Pocatello coach George Asboe
Dominic Sanchez (Blackfoot)
Junior midfielder
The lowdown: Sanchez was less of a box-to-box midfielder than Izzy Labra for Blackfoot, but was the Broncos' main chance creator and could battle in midfield when needed, as well.
Quotable: "He was our passer in midfield. He made a lot of things happen with his passing this year. ... Because we were a younger team, Izzy and Dom played a truckload of minutes, more than you would like for a couple of central midfielders, but both of them got stuck in." − Blackfoot coach Liam Pope
Kam Murdock (Century)
Junior forward
The lowdown: Murdock makes his second-straight appearance on the All-Area second team. One of the top out-and-out wingers in the area, Murdock's speed and skill down the left-hand side opened things up for the Diamondbacks.
Quotable: "He was the most dynamic player in the team. He just has a pace and an ability to take people 1-on-1 that very few people in this area have. ... He liked to play on the left, he cuts in, he gets to the endline. Pretty strong with both feet, and that allowed us to do more with our outside backs cutting in." — Century coach Rocky Rhoads
Chris Botello (Blackfoot)
Senior forward
The lowdown: With Frankie Garcia out, Botello dropped into more of an attacking midfield/second striker role for Blackfoot, rather than playing up top, and impressed with his willingness to embrace a new role.
Quotable: "He ended up playing out of position. With Frankie injured, I had to drop Chris into the 10. I thought he did a great job of holding the ball up and altering his role. All forwards want to score goals, and his goal tally took a hit, but he worked his butt off in there." — Blackfoot coach Liam Pope
Aidan Hofeldt (Century)
Senior forward
The lowdown: Hofeldt capped a steady career for Century by leading the line again as a senior for the Diamondbacks. More direct and physical than some of his teammates, he allowed Century to play different styles when the game called for it.
Quotable: "He was our workhorse. A lot of times, games get pretty direct, and that was his mentality. He was the hardest worker on the field, he always showed up in the games that mattered. Without him, I don't know if we'd have had as good as year as we did." — Century coach Rocky Rhoads