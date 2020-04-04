FIRST TEAM
Dallin Bird, sr., Pocatello
Best time: 15:36.4
The lowdown: Bird led Pocatello's 1-2-3 punch, finishing first, second or third at seven meets in 2019, winning the Pirate Challenge in September and the Pocatello City Meet in October. His season-best 15:36.4 at the Bob Firman Invitational was the seventh-fastest 4A time this season. Bird suffered an injury near the end of the season, causing him to slide to 57th at the 4A state meet. He still broke 16 minutes four times, most among area runners.
Shane Gard, jr. Pocatello
Best time: 15:48.4
The lowdown: Gard was consistent, finishing as one of Pocatello's top two runners in each race this season. He picked up wins at the season-opening Blackfoot Classic in August and October's Firth Cross Country Invitational. Gard capped the season with a 20th-place finish at the 4A state meet and a third-place finish in his grouping at the NXR Northwest Regional Championships. His personal-best time of 15:48.4 at districts was the 11th-fastest time in 4A this season.
Sam Jeppsen, jr., Preston
Best time: 15:38.7
The lowdown: Jeppsen was vital in helping Preston claim second place at the 4A state meet. He was one of the team's top two runners all season, finishing as high as second at three meets. He finished third at districts, where he ran a personal-best time of 15:38.7, and was sixth at state. His district time was the eighth-fastest in 4A this season.
Edison Leffler, so., Preston
Best time: 15:50.9
The lowdown: Leffler made strides as a sophomore. After finishing 26th at state and only finishing in under 17 minutes once as a freshman, Leffler finished ninth at state and broke 17 minutes five times in eight meets in 2019. His best outing was the district championship meet, when he PR'd at 15:50.9 – the 13th-fastest time in 4A this season.
Brevin Vaughan, jr., Pocatello
Best time: 15:56.9
The lowdown: Vaughan was a strong No. 3 for Pocatello. He elevated himself to the team's No. 1 at state, finishing 13th to lead Poky to a fourth-place team finish. Vaughan finished third at four meets and ran a personal-best 15:56.9 at districts, the 18th-best time in 4A this season.
SECOND TEAM
Jared Harden, jr., Highland
Best time: 16:10.6
The lowdown: Harden was Highland's anchor, pacing the Rams at each meet this season. The junior ran a personal-best 16:10.6 at the Bob Conley Invitational in October – the 16th-best time in 5A this season – and placed 12th at state to give Highland its first boys state placer since 2017.
Josh Harrison, sr., Preston
Best time: 16:18.7
The lowdown: Harrison peaked at the end of the season, running his two fastest times at districts and state. He helped Preston win a 4A District 4-5 championship and ran a season-best 16:18.7 at state, finishing 25th and helping the Indians finish as state runners-up.
Lorenzo High, sr., Snake River
Best time: 16:08.7
The lowdown: High was Snake River's No. 1 runner all season. He won the Rigby Invitational before running a season-best 16:08.7 to win the 3A District 5 championship. He capped the season by finishing fourth at the 3A state meet. His district-winning time was the second-best in 3A this season.
Jacob Moffat, sr., West Side
Best time: 16:24.5
The lowdown: Moffat was West Side's best runner in 2019, winning a 2A District 5 championship and finishing second at the 2A state meet. He clocked a 16:24.5 at state – the third-best time in 2A this season – to clinch his fourth-straight top-six individual finish at state. It also helped the Pirates claim the fourth-place team trophy.
Xander Thompson, jr., Century
Best time: 16:09.6
The lowdown: Thompson got better as the season progressed, improving his time from 17:55.1 at the season-opening Cardinal Classic to a personal-best 16:09.6 at the 4A state meet. Thompson finished 19th at state, giving the Century boys their first state placer since 2013.