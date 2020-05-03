It’s fascinating, isn’t it, how three hours on a Friday night can change everything?
Football can do that.
It’s a multi-geared machine of a sport, where any decision made by any of the 22 players on the field can set into motion an incalculable number of outcomes that, extrapolated over four quarters, finally end in a script that somehow makes sense.
Yet for Highland and junior running back Kaleb Demuzio, the 2019 All-Area Football Player of the Year, everything was so simple.
In the span of a few hours on Oct. 11, 2019, Demuzio accomplished what no other Highland Ram has, rushing for 298 yards. It forever changed Highland’s record books and Demuzio’s legacy. And looking back on it now, understanding the script of that game and Demuzio’s record is easy.
Getting to that point is more complicated.
STARTING OVER
Gino Mariani has adjusted his offense plenty of times during his long coaching career, but the 2019 offseason is better described as an overhaul.
The season prior, the offense was the star of the show for Highland’s head coach. The Rams averaged 33.6 points per game with record-setting quarterback Kobe Tracy at the controls and a pair of dynamic, all-state playmakers at his disposal. They took Highland all the way to the 5A state title game, where the Rams fell a few points shy of repeating as champions.
All three of those players etched their names into Highland’s record book, but all three were seniors, paving the way for a new crop of offensive stars in 2019.
Easton Durham took over for Tracy at quarterback. Durham, at 6 feet, 165 pounds, was often more effective as a runner than a passer and was vastly different from the 6-foot-3 Tracy, a true pocket passer. The incoming skill players had experience, but were mostly unproven.
Highland’s defense, however, was primed to be one of the best in the state. “We’ll have to lean on them,” Mariani would say, and he designed his offense as such: run the ball, work the clock, and keep the defense as fresh as possible.
But early on, Demuzio’s role in that plan wasn’t clear.
He earned some garbage-time carries as a sophomore and was Highland’s biggest eye-catcher during a preseason jamboree, but was highlighted as a multi-positional player who would mix in at tight end.
After two games, Demuzio was second on the team with nine catches, but logged just six of Highland’s 46 rushing attempts. The Rams scored a total of 26 points as the offense struggled to gel under its new identity.
“We didn’t work together very well the first couple of games,” Demuzio said. “But once we got it figured out, we got it rolling.”
BREAKING OUT
It could be a coincidence, but that’s doubtful.
The first night Demuzio was heavily utilized in Highland’s rushing attack, the Rams’ offense broke out, scoring 39 points in a 39-7 win over Twin Falls in the third game of the season.
Demuzio led the way, picking up 101 of Highland’s 276 rushing yards on a team-high 12 carries.
It opened the floodgates for Demuzio and the Rams. They won their next three games, with Demuzio going for at least 100 yards rushing and one rushing touchdown in all three. Demuzio, Durham and senior running back Dalton Jones gave the Rams a dangerous three-headed rushing attack that, after six games, was averaging 214.7 yards per game and 6.1 yards per carry.
“It’s a process, and that’s why those early games and summer ... are always that important,” Mariani said. “To make sure that, one, you’re getting the right people on the field that need to be there, and then getting the ball in the right hands of the kids that are doing the right things.”
Demuzio was an ideal complement to Jones. At 5-foot-11, 205 pounds, Demuzio did his damage as a straight-ahead runner, hitting gaps at full speed and lowering his pads to punish oncoming tacklers. Jones, at 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds, was the speed back, using his agility to spin and sprint out of tackles.
Their offsetting skill sets expanded Highland’s offensive options and had the Rams rolling with a 5-1 record heading into a crosstown rivalry game against Century.
That’s when everything changed.
“SAME PLAY, OTHER SIDE”
Troy Bell heard the rumors. Demuzio did, too.
Word was circling around Holt Arena’s press box, and then social media and then the Holt Arena crowd that October night in Pocatello: Demuzio had broken Bell’s single-game rushing record.
It was believable for those in attendance. Highland’s run game gashed Century’s defense play after play after play, Demuzio ripping off runs of 58, 41 and 35 yards as defenders helplessly chased him all over the turf.
Highland ran the ball 16 times in a row at one point in the game, abiding by the tried-and-true “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” mentality.
“After a couple drives, it became a joke,” Mariani said. “They’d come to the sideline and I’d say, ‘Same play, other side.’ ... They’d giggle on their way in (to the huddle).”
But it came with a price. Jones left the game injured in the second quarter and didn’t return. Mariani later said he dislocated his shoulder, and he missed the rest of the season.
That’s the ironic twist to Demuzio’s record-setting night and moreover, his season. With Jones out, he became Highland’s bell cow that night, running the ball a season-high 28 times, taking it through Century’s defense on straight-ahead handoffs, option pitches and draws.
If Mariani wasn’t yet sure what kind of player he had in Demuzio, he found out that night.
“I was like, wow,” Mariani said. “He’s the real deal.”
Demuzio’s final tally: 298 yards, 10 more than Bell’s 288 that had been the high mark since 1995. As a team, Highland rushed for 506 yards, also breaking the program’s single-game mark that had stood since 1975.
It was a monumental achievement for Demuzio, who now sits above Bell and other all-time greats that have built Highland football into the storied program it is.
But it runs deeper than that for Demuzio, who said “it’s always been a dream” to play football at Highland and described football as a second religion in the Demuzio home.
His father, Brad, played with Bell in the mid-1990s, and his older brother, Landon, is one of the aforementioned all-state playmakers who starred for the Rams in 2018.
“That was kind of a really emotional thing,” Kaleb Demuzio said of breaking Bell’s record.
Demuzio continued to thrive in his role as Highland’s lead back. A few weeks later, he rushed for 221 yards in a first-round playoff win against Madison, becoming the first Highland player with multiple 200-yard rushing games in the same season since Mariani was hired as the head coach in 2001.
He finished the season with 1,250 yards rushing (7.8 yards per carry) and 10 rushing touchdowns, adding 313 yards and two scores through the air. His career rushing total of 1,361 yards already puts him at 20th in Highland history with his senior season still coming.
That’s why it’s so crazy, looking back on all of it it now. There were those first two games, when he was mostly used as a pass-catcher, then his time sharing reps in the backfield, then his rise to the unquestioned No. 1 option and record-setting running back.
It’s complicated, yet so simple, just like football itself.