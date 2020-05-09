The whispers started around American Falls when Brian Martinez and his friends were in middle school.
Those boys are going to do something big.
They might be the ones.
American Falls High School hadn’t won a state championship in a team sport since 2010, when Jim Giulio led the Beavers to the last of three consecutive 3A wrestling titles.
But as Martinez tore up the soccer fields, the whispers continued.
Could they be the ones to do it?
“Growing up, all the older people and the other players, the people around this town, they saw us as the group of kids who would be able to do that for A.F., who would be able to go out and win a state championship,” Martinez said. “Ever since freshman year, I feel like (the goal) was always to go after that state championship and bring it back home.”
...
That dream died in late October at Vallivue High School, in penalty kicks against Sun Valley Community School in the semifinals of the 3A state tournament.
As American Falls and Community School battled through two overtimes, players from other teams gathered around the edge of the field to watch. It was an intense, emotional, draining game — and when it was over, American Falls players, their chances at a state title over, gathered around Martinez.
“That semifinal game was just so intense,” American Falls assistant coach Caroline Wight said. “It was into double overtime, and it was just a mess. We had all sorts of kids crying and Brian was the person that kids put their heads on his shoulders. Throughout it all, he just kept his head up. I’ve gotten to know Brian really well, and that’s a big deal to him. He was solid on and off the field, and he put a lot of effort into being solid.”
Brian Martinez, a star on the field and a leader off it, is the 2019 Idaho State Journal Boys Soccer All-Area Player of the Year.
He scored 19 goals and added 12 assists, leading American Falls to the third-place trophy at the 3A state tournament.
“Brian Martinez at American Falls, he’s a special talent,” Century coach Rocky Rhoads said. “There’s an end product to what he does. Brian is such a phenomenal athlete, it’s really unbelievable. He’s a professional talent, that’s what he is. He’s the best player in the area.”
“If he wanted to travel up the interstate and play for Blackfoot, I wouldn’t say no,” Blackfoot coach Liam Pope said. “That’s a fact.”
Even though it wasn’t a state championship, the third-place trophy was the culmination of a long journey for Martinez and his teammates, many of whom he’d been playing with since he could walk.
“I think the most important thing was just to be there with my teammates one last time, it being my senior year,” Martinez said. “Those are the guys I grew up playing with, and just to be able to experience that last season with them and have it turn out the way it did was just a wonderful thing.”
...
Every day, Brent Beutler saw the same group of kids playing soccer before school and at recess.
They were only in second grade, but it was already apparent they loved the game.
Over the years, Beutler got to coach some of them in American Falls’ city league, where they were split up onto different teams, but when they got to fifth grade, he decided they needed a new challenge.
At one of their first tournaments in Pocatello, Beutler told the organizers that he thought his new travel team was good, but that they’d never done anything like this before. The American Falls kids were slotted down one age bracket.
“I didn’t try to do anything wrong or hide it or anything, but they just thought that I was kind of being too nice or saying they were good because they were my kids,” Beutler said. “... We won our first game something like 11-0, had parents really upset and everything. They quickly realized they’d made a mistake and needed to put us somewhere else.”
It was already clear who the leader of the team was. At one practice, Beutler disciplined a player and sent him off to run laps.
Martinez broke from the drill line and ran with his teammate.
“Some of the other boys followed, but Brian was the leader to do that,” Beutler said. “And this was about fifth or sixth grade. No hint, no indication, he just saw an opportunity to be a good teammate and went and did that. I often saw times where he would willingly look to pass it away, even though he knew he could score, if we were winning and he didn’t need to score more and somebody else could score.”
In blowouts, Beutler would pull Martinez from striker back to fullback after he’d scored three goals in the first 15 minutes.
“He would never complain, he would say, ‘That’s OK coach, just play me where you want me,’” Beutler said. “I think parents were more upset with me than he ever was.”
Beutler had to scrape together money for entrance fees and travel. Tina Fehringer, the principal at American Falls’ elementary school, donated. So did a doctor in Pocatello.
“(There were) lots of families whose parents both worked, and there would be a dad showing up at my house at 6:30 a.m. before work to sign a registration form before the deadline and hand me four or five 20s that they’d saved up to make things work,” Beutler said. “But that was the only time they could meet with me, because they were both off to work early.”
The American Falls team would pile into three or four cars and drive to Pocatello, Idaho Falls, or Rexburg to play teams with full cheering sections and personalized gear.
Some of Beutler’s kids would be playing in black tank tops with taped-on numbers — but they just kept winning.
“They just loved it,” Beutler said. “We only practiced like twice a week, and that was really a question of my time and availability. We would practice on the middle school field, and they would show up. I would say practice starts at 3:45 or something, and they’d be out there at 3:16, a minute after the bell rang, kicking the ball around at goals and waiting for practice to officially start.”
That’s about when the whispers started. In every small town with a strong athletic tradition, people will whisper. They see who’s coming up, and they know who has a chance to be special.
In American Falls, that was this team.
Of the 11 starters on the third-place high school team, Beutler said, as many as eight or nine grew up playing together.
“We have baby pictures of these kids together,” Wight said. “You can trace their team soccer pictures from the time they began playing. ... They’ve been together since the beginning. So it was definitely like a labor of love. They know each other very well.”
...
Still, success in high school wasn’t immediate for American Falls’ golden generation.
The Beavers went 0-2 at the state tournament in 2016, Martinez’s freshman year, with senior forward Julio Nuñez as the star.
The next year, as American Falls was getting ready for the season, Martinez was nowhere to be found.
He had decided to play football instead.
“I don’t even know,” Martinez said. “I was over in Mexico when I made the decision. I was just over there, and to be honest, I was up there getting fat. I was eating like crazy, and then I was like I don’t know, the season had already started, so I was missing practices, and I just made the call to my (soccer) captains and I told them that I wasn’t going to be playing.”
American Falls soccer missed the state tournament that fall, but the missed year helped Martinez.
“Just being away from the game, not really playing and not having the ball at my feet, it kind of allowed me to realize how much the game really meant to me and how much I loved it,” Martinez said. “So that’s kind of what drove me to come back and continue doing what I love.”
Martinez was first-team All-Area in 2018, scoring 19 goals, but the Beavers again went 0-2 at the state tournament.
They had one more chance to get the state title they’d been thinking about for so long, and came out on a rampage in 2019.
After a 4-0 win and a 1-1 draw to start the season, American Falls scored five or more goals in seven straight games and 15 of 16 — a stretch that encompassed the rest of the regular season, the district tournament, and the first game of the state tournament.
Having played together for so long, Martinez and his teammates had a chemistry that was off the charts.
“We grew up playing with each other, so throughout the years, we were just kind of able to understand ourselves and the way that we play,” Martinez said. “Once we got to high school, it was just kind of easy. ... It was just kind of like we didn’t have to look up and see what was open, we already knew that they were going to be open, we knew where they were going to be at.”
The run finally ended against Community School in the semifinals, but in their heartbreak, American Falls still had one more game to play.
Sugar-Salem, their opponents in that 1-1 draw early in the season, was waiting in the third-place game.
Despite being mentally and physically drained, American Falls battled to a 0-0 draw through two overtimes before winning in penalty kicks to take home a trophy.
“That second game, I feel like it was just more about how much we really wanted to come out with the victory, because everybody was fatigued, everybody was tired,” Martinez said. “I feel like it just came down to seeing who really wanted it the most.”
It turned out that the golden generation, even without a state title, was still special.
“For the community, it was great,” Beutler said. “They worked hard, they earned every bit of it. There was obviously a lot of natural talent there to begin with, but they played ball for many years, from the time they were young. It is a combination of some natural ability, but certainly it was finished off a lot of hard work.”
Soccer isn’t over for Martinez — he’s committed to Walla Walla Community College — but he appreciates that he’ll never again have what he did at American Falls, where it was just him and his friends, a group of small-town kids who loved the game.
“We go way back,” Martinez said. “That’s all I really think about, and especially in a time like this, where we’re all kind of isolated and away from each other. Just being away from school, I’m able to see the true value in that, just being able to all come together and play the game that we love and just enjoy it. To be able to do the things that we did, for me the main thing is just being able to be together and play the game that we love.”