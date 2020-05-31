FIRST TEAM
98: Hans Newby, fr., Grace
Record: 48-1
The lowdown: Newby burst onto the high school wrestling scene, going 48-1 as a freshman. He won seven tournaments, including the 2A state championship, and beat eventual 3A state champ Ezra Clemens of Fruitland to win the Buhl Invitational.
106: Cooper Evans, jr., American Falls
Record: 54-7
The lowdown: Evans dominated his competition for most of the season, but was especially tough at the 3A state tournament, where he won his second championship. He pinned his first opponent in 47 seconds, won 8-0 in the quarterfinals, notched a 45-second pin in the semifinals and won 6-1 in the finals. He also beat Ririe's Connor Parkinson, the 2A state champ, 20-7 and 6-2 during the season.
113: Ben Wray, jr., Malad
Record: 41-15
The lowdown: Wray was consistent for Malad, finishing fourth or better at four tournaments, including districts (first) and state (third). His third-place finish at state followed his runner-up placement as a sophomore.
120: Brock Young, so., Marsh Valley
Record: 66-6
The lowdown: Young tore through the end of the season, winning his final 34 non-forfeited matches. It all culminated with the 3A state tournament, where he won three bouts by pin before triumphing 10-6 in the finals. He also beat Gage Vasquez, the 2A state champ from Firth, 8-4 and 8-2 during the season.
126: Bray Skinner, jr., Grace
Record: 56-3
The lowdown: Skinner only lost to one Idaho opponent all season, and he avenged the setback when it mattered most. After falling 5-4 to Salmon's Dakota McIntosh in January, Skinner edged out a 6-4 revenge win in the 2A state finals. Skinner also won the Marsh Valley Invitational, Bear Lake Classic, Magic Valley Classic, Challis Invitational and 2A District 5 tournament.
132: Esai Castaneda, sr., Blackfoot
Record: 44-9
The lowdown: Castaneda faced off with the best of the best this past season. Six of his nine losses came against state champions, including three against Twin Falls' Kase Mauger, who beat Castaneda to win the 4A state title. Castaneda leaves Blackfoot as a three-time state runner-up and four-time district champion.
138: Canyon Mansfield, jr., Century
Record: 37-2
The lowdown: Mansfield's runner-up finish at the 4A state tournament kicked off an historic championship round for the Diamondbacks, who placed third to win the programs' first-ever state wrestling trophy. The junior cruised to a district title before battling Kuna's Dante Roggio in a close state title bout, eventually losing 4-2.
145: Kyle Richardson, jr., Snake River
Record: 51-3
The lowdown: Richardson was at the top of his class all season, beating multiple state placers before making a dominant run through the 3A state tournament. At state, the junior tallied a 97-second pin and two technical falls before winning the title match 8-3, leading Snake River to a second-place team finish.
152: Tate Benson, sr., Snake River
Record: 53-3
The lowdown: Benson was efficient, recording 31 victories via pin. He pinned his way through the 3A District 5 tournament in 3:21 and kept it going at state, pinning his first two opponents in a combined 3:06. He ended his prep career with a runner-up finish at state and leaves Snake River as a four-time district champ.
160: Easton Millward, jr., Century
Record: 55-5
The lowdown: Millward made Century wrestling history, becoming the school's first wrestler to win a state championship. It capped a season in which Millward faced four other state champions and beat 16 state placers, including 3A state champion Caleb Miller and runners-up from Nevada and Idaho.
170: Mason Critchlow, sr., Bear Lake
Record: 44-7
The lowdown: Critchlow achieved new heights as a senior, winning his first district championship and placing at state (fifth) for the first time in his prep career. He also won the Tiger Brawl tournament and the Joe Aimone Invitational.
182: Nick Chappell, sr., Blackfoot
Record: 44-5
The lowdown: Chappell ended his Blackfoot career on a high note, finishing second at the 4A state tournament. He also won the Madison Invitational and Red Halverson Invitational before defending his 4A District 6 championship.
195: Tucker Palmer, sr., Malad
Record: 47-9
The lowdown: Tucker battled his way to a sixth-place finish at the 2A state tournament, winning three consolation matches after falling in the first round. The senior also finished first at the Malad Invitational and won the 2A District 5 title.
220: Logan George, jr., Highland
Record: 39-4
The lowdown: George beat two state champs as a junior, capping his season with a second-place finish at the 5A state tournament. He won four tournaments, including the 5A District 5-6 championship, and only lost to one Idaho opponent all season. He was one of the top wrestlers for the Rams, who finished second in the team standings at state.
285: Mauricio Gonzalez, sr., Century
Record: 37-10
The lowdown: Gonzalez capped Century's historic state tournament, upsetting No. 1 seed Gavin Heindel to win the 4A state title. The senior was one of two Idaho wrestlers to defeat Heindel, the defending heavyweight champ, and ended Century's emotional weekend with a poignant moment.
SECOND TEAM
98: Jared Rindlisbaker, so., North Gem
Record: 44-10
The lowdown: Rindlisbaker was North Gem's highest state placer, beating Ririe's Austen Machen to take third.
106: Tayson Davis, so., Malad
Record: 45-11
The lowdown: Davis finished as the 2A state runner-up, helping Malad clinch the fourth-place team trophy.
113: Brady Dahlke, so., Marsh Valley
Record: 51-20
The lowdown: Dahlke beat wrestlers from Idaho, Utah and Nevada during his season, which culminated in a sixth-place finish at state.
120: Clayton Lunt, jr., Grace
Record: 48-5
The lowdown: Lunt beat competitors from all of Idaho's classifications en route to a runner-up finish at the 2A state tournament, giving him first-, second- and third-place finishes for his career.
126: Ryeker Andersen, sr., Century
Record: 48-14
The lowdown: Andersen placed fifth at the 4A state tournament, giving him two top-five finishes at state in his high school career.
132: Ben Velasco, sr., Aberdeen
Record: 33-12
The lowdown: Velasco was a district champ and finished second at state, his highest career placing at state after claiming fifth as a junior.
138: Austin Nalder, so., Malad
Record: 52-8
The lowdown: Nalder made notable strides as a sophomore, improving his district tournament finish from third to first and placing second at state after failing to place as a freshman.
145: Kael Cordingley, jr., Highland
Record: 48-9
The lowdown: Cordingley wrestled a rigorous slate of opponents, including nine state finalists (2-7) and seven state champions (1-6) en route to a 5A state runner-up finish.
152: Dalton Moss, sr., Bear Lake
Record: 43-10
The lowdown: Moss capped his prep career with his second 2A District 5 championship and a career-best fifth-place finish at state.
160: Bristin Corrigan, jr., Highland
Record: 43-12
The lowdown: Corrigan placed sixth at state, won the 5A District 5-6 championship and placed fourth or better at four other tournaments.
170: Max Anderton, sr., Highland
Record: 39-8
The lowdown: Anderton ended his high school career with his second 5A District 5-6 championship, a fifth-place finish at state and a first-place finish at the Viewmont Invitational.
182: Marcus Lee, jr., Century
Record: 37-15
The lowdown: Lee's season was highlighted by second-place finishes at the Marsh Valley and Red Halverson invitationals and his first district title.
195: Riley Robinson, jr., Century
Record: 21-13
The lowdown: One of two area 195-pound wrestlers to place in the top six at state, Robinson survived the consolation bracket at state to place sixth.
220: Joe Williams, sr., Bear Lake
Record: 34-9
The lowdown: Williams finished in the top three at six tournaments, including first place at the 2A District 5 championships and a runner-up finish at state.
285: Ty Belnap, sr., Snake River
Record: 42-6
The lowdown: Belnap ended his prep career with his second 3A District 5 title and a career-best second-place finish at state.