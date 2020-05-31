The defining memory of Wyatt Kearn's high school wrestling career will be different depending on your perspective — to his opponents, he was an overpowering brute; to his coaches, a moldable talent and exemplary face of the program; to onlookers, a wrecking ball of dominance and emotion.
No matter how you define Kearn's career, it will be memorialized at American Falls, as he reached never-before-achieved territory in the school's wrestling history.
Kearn leaves the program as its all-time wins leader and pins leader, a two-time state champion and a boon of prosperity for the future.
He's the Idaho state Journal's 2019-20 All-Area Wrestler of the Year.
"It makes me feel very proud of what I was able to do with my coaches," Kearn said. "It wasn't just me getting those records, it was my coaches getting those records, because they wanted to beat them just as badly as I did."
MAKING ADJUSTMENTS
Kearn spent his entire high school wrestling career being bigger and stronger than most of his competition, but only in recent years did he combine that with the technique necessary to elevate himself to elite.
He wrestled at 182 pounds as a freshman and was 195 pounds as a sophomore. Both seasons were successful — he won a district title each year and was the state runner-up as a sophomore — but he hadn't fully reached his potential.
Kearn was relying on his upper-body strength to throw his opponents and was out-classed by more technical wrestlers. When Nate Gugelman was hired as the Beavers' head coach for Kearn's junior season, he made Kearn focus on footwork, takedowns and fundamentals. Kearn already had natural size, speed and athleticism — a polished craft was all that was missing.
"We made him into a wrestler," Gugelman said.
The results were evident on the mat. Kearn was dominant all season as a junior, winning his third district title and bullying his way through the state tournament. Only one match reached the second period, when his state semifinal match went to the third. In the state finals — this time at 220 pounds — he won by technical fall in 1:58.
He's the only non-senior to win the 3A 220-pound state title since 2014.
"My junior-year state title was kind of a blur," Kearn said. "At the beginning, I really didn't think I teched the guy 15-0 until I saw my coaches celebrating, and it really clicked for me, the emotions and everything, when my coach jumped into my arms, knowing that we worked and finally got that monkey off my back."
RAISING HIS GAME
By his senior year, Kearn was a marked man on the mat, as any returning state champion is.
Making things even more difficult was the gauntlet of opponents he faced.
By the end of the season, Kearn had wrestled four state champions and four state runners-up. Against wrestlers that matched or exceeded his skill, Kearn had to learn how to wrestle strategically.
"He focused more this year on plan of attack, how do I wrestle these guys," Gugelman said. "He was able just to be a bully for so long, he hasn't had to worry much about tactics other than, I'm bigger, I'm stronger, I'm a better athlete."
His marquee victories included an 88-second pin of two-time 2A state champ Dawson Osterhout, an 18-9 major decision over Utah 4A state champ Hunter Larsen, a 13-5 major decision over Oregon 3A state champ Bryan Flores and a second pin on Osterhout, this time in 1:53.
Kearn's final record: 60-3, with a 9-3 mark against state finalists and a 4-2 record against state champions.
"We wanted to be in those tougher matches to show what caliber he was, and he accepted it and rose to it," Gugelman said. "He beat a bunch of hammers this year and really proved himself."
"I REALLY HAD TO WORK FOR IT"
Kearn's final opponent was a familiar one.
Kearn and his state-title opponent, Fruitland's Greg Gissel, faced off twice earlier in the season, with Kearn winning 2-1 before Gissel won 3-2 a week later.
Gissel boasted good length and was taller than Kearn. He was also technically sound. Kearn couldn't get out of position and would have to grind Gissel down from top position, while scoring points via escapes from the bottom.
"We knew if we had the perfect shot, take it," Gugelman said. "Beat him 2-1 or 3-1."
Both wrestlers blasted their way through the first three rounds of the state tournament — Gissel with three pins in a combined 2:07, Kearn with three pins in a combined 1:28. They were both well-rested, as the 220-pounders were the penultimate weight class to take the mat in the championship round, setting up a coin-flip title bout between the top two seeds in the bracket.
"Based off the last two matches we wrestled, I knew it was going to go three rounds," Kearn said.
But three rounds weren't enough.
The score was tied 1-1 after three frames, prompting a 60-second sudden victory period — first to score takes the title.
But nobody scored.
The match went to a tiebreaker, giving Kearn and Gissel 60 more seconds. Kearn scored an escape early in the second half of the tiebreaker and held on over the final half-minute for the 2-1 win, then collapsed to the mat, where he unleashed his emotions.
He let out a few screams, pounded the mat, hammered his chest and pointed to the sky, two fingers raised on each hand, before standing up and saluting his supporters in the crowd.
All the build-up to Kearn's final match, the pinnacle of his career, was exhaled in one last champion's cry.
"It was super emotional for me, because I've always wanted to be a multiple (time) state champion," Kearn said. "When I won it, I felt like I really had to work for it. It wasn't just given to me, and that made it even more special for me and my family.
"I was overwhelmed with joy and excitement and pride. It was an amazing experience."
LEAVING A LEGACY
The goals Kearn sets for himself start small at first.
When he was a freshman, they included qualifying for state and placing in the top six.
As Kearn checked off those smaller achievements, his new targets increased in difficulty.
His senior-year goals included winning a second state title, overtaking American Falls' career wins record, earning a college wrestling scholarship and becoming just the third American Falls wrestler to retire a singlet.
Check, check, check and check.
Kearn leaves American Falls as a four-time district champion, three-time state finalist and two-time state champ, with a 200-29 career record — a winning percentage of .873 — and will have his singlet retired after surpassing Boone Giulio for the most wins in program history. It will be displayed at the entrance to the high school's gym.
Later this summer, he'll head to Western Wyoming Community College, where his goals will evolve once again.
"I want to win the conference tournament ... I want to qualify for the national tournament, I want to eventually win a national tournament," Kearn said. "I want to win a national championship as an individual and as a team effort."
Gugelman says that Kearn's legacy at American Falls extends beyond his wins and titles and records.
"We've got some pretty promising underclassmen coming up and he knows the seventh, eighth graders, some of those younger kids could achieve that, and he's talked to them about that. Get 200," Gugelman said. "I already like that he's related to some of those kids like, 'Hey, you're the next one, go get 200.'
"Just a good face of the program, from the top down."
So it doesn't matter too much how you remember Wyatt Kearn from his days in American Falls. Each way is true.