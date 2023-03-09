HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL 1AD2 all-conference basketball teams released By JOURNAL STAFF Mar 9, 2023 Mar 9, 2023 Updated 34 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rockland guard Abe Held dribbles into the lane during Friday's 1AD2 state semifinal game against Kendrick. Stanley Brewster/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save All-conference selections are made by coaches.Girls basketballPlayer of the Year: McKenzie Mackay, Leadore First teamAddie Wilson, Rockland; Megan Moore, Mackay; Taylie Boyer, Rockland; Sadie Bird, Leadore; Kirsten Krause, Grace LutheranSecond teamTaylor Wilson, Rockland; Brelynn Anderson, Sho-Ban; Kinzlee Faulkner, Watersprings; Hayden Corta, North Gem; Rylee Teichert, MackayHonorable mentionHalle Holt, Mackay; Heather Libberton, Rockland; Autumn Farr, Rockland; Lexi Bird, Leadore, Kaitlyn Syverson, WaterspringsCo-Coach of the YearVern Nelson, Rockland; Janet Proulx, LeadoreBoys basketballPlayer of the YearTeague Matthews, RocklandFirst teamDaniel Canfield, Watersprings; Brandon Neal, Rockland; Brigham Permann, Rockland; Jrew Plocher, Watersprings; Ben Hess, Grace LutheranSecond teamKoden Krosch, Mackay; Augie Droegemueller, Taylors Crossing; Jackson Aldinger, Watersprings; Matt Moretti, Grace Lutheran; Abraham Held, RocklandHonorable mentionJohn Herbst, Leadore; Evan O’Brien, North Gem; Kaizer Summers,Mackay; Gavin Permann, Rockland; Ruger Nicholls, MackayCoach of the YearScott Yearsley, Mackay Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Basketball Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Highland wins national cheerleading championship for first time in school history First witnesses testify during trial of former local man accused of sexually abusing three boys Firefighters extinguish mobile home fire in McCammon Police: Registered sex offender arrested, tried to solicit sex from local juveniles Dozens of people hold rally in Pocatello against elimination of wage enhancement grant for childcare workers Bannock County converting former Robert Allen dealership into Safe Teen Assessment Center Push to require clergy to report abuse stalls in Mormon Utah Holt, John Christopher Moscow murders: What we know now Burstedt, Susan Lee Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.