IA DI
Grace vs. Clearwater Valley, Parma, Sat., 3 p.m.
In his first season since re-taking the helm of Grace football, Brandon Sanchez has the Grizzlies back in the state tournament for the first time since 2015. He’s elated that a massive crop of veterans will be able to experience the magic of state for the first time.
“Having 12 seniors and having 19 upperclassmen, that’s a big deal. Just their leadership, their ability to step up,” Sanchez said. “I lean on my captains quite a bit for decision making. They’re just a passionate group.”
Among the bevy of experienced players are seniors Treyson Draper, Gage Stoddard and Bray Skinner.
Draper moved to Grace from Wyoming in the summer and began the season at wide receiver with Stoddard throwing him passes under center. A few weeks ago, Sanchez shook things up and flipped them.
“It’s taking a little bit of time but it’s finally working,” Sanchez said.
Draper’s cannon arm has allowed Grace to expand its offense, and Draper improves drastically with each new week he operates the complicated scheme Sanchez brought to the small Eastern Idaho town. That moved Stoddard over to fullback and receiver and allowed Skinner — a 5-foot-6 wrestler — to flourish more at tailback.
“He’s this little guy, but he’s freakishly strong,” Sanchez said of Skinner. “He’s just a strong wrestler. He’s like 5-5 or 5-6 and he when gets behind some of our linemen, he’s hard to see. When he gets through the holes, he pops out.”
After finishing the season with a 3-4 record and a 2-1 mark in 1A D-I District 5-6 play, Grace will now travel to Parma to play Clearwater Valley in its first game Saturday at 3 p.m.
“Clearwater, they’re solid,” Sanchez said. “They’re not very fast. They’re just straight-forward football. They have speed as well. We’ll have two fast teams going against each other on Saturday.”
IA DII
Council at North Gem, 3 p.m.
It’ll be the seventh-straight year in a first-round “play-in” game for the Cowboys, and they’re trying to avoid a fifth-straight loss in that situation.
“We’re mostly just looking forward to getting over the hump,” North Gem coach Corry Hatch said. “Our season has been built on winning the war rather than every individual battle. We’ve come a long way, and everything’s clicking right now. We’re trying to make a long playoff run here.”
North Gem (3-5, 1-1) has a good chance to do so, opening the tournament by hosting Council (3-4, 2-2), the No. 3 seed from District 3.
“They seem like a talented team, pretty strong running game,” Hatch said. “I think they were stuck in a tough conference and I think they’re ready to compete, but I feel like our guys are too. ... It’s no secret that we want to run, but from our point of view, there’s matchups that we think we can exploit.”
North Gem, as Hatch mentioned, is a power running team. Junior quarterback Bridger Hatch makes the reads in the Cowboys’ Flexbone option, handing the ball most often to Brett Yost, Austin Lloyd and Chayce Low.
Of course, Hatch can also keep it himself, as he did last week when he ran for over 300 yards and four touchdowns against Rockland.
“We’re just going to rely on our offensive line and our backs,” Corry Hatch said. “We’re going to lean on those guys to do their thing. The O-line, they’re the ones that make it go. If they’re able to handle their defense and we can make our reads, we like the matchup.”
The Cowboys also have some talent on defense, as linebacker Logan Corta was all-state last year for North Gem.
Rockland at Carey, Thurs., 4 p.m.
Rockland’s reward for getting into the state playoffs is a date with undefeated and No. 1-ranked Carey (5-0, 1-0 1A DII District 4). As currently scheduled, it will be the first high school playoff game in the state to kick off.
“(Carey) is very good,” Rockland coach Gerry Hunter said. “They run the ball really well. The coach has been around for a long time, those kids have been in his program forever. But on every given day, that’s why they play the games, right? ... We’re going to go down there with the attitude that we can win, that’s what we do every week, and we’ll let the chips fall where they fall.”
Both teams have dynamic senior quarterbacks. Rockland’s Braden Permann is the triggerman for the Bulldogs’ quick-strike offense that features a lot more passing than is typical at the 1A level.
In Rockland’s four wins, the Bulldogs’ worst offensive performance was 44 points against Camas County. It’s unlikely they’ll get that many against the Panthers’ defense, which had two shutouts in four games.
Carey did give up 42 points to Garden Valley, but won that game anyway behind 78 points from the offense, led by senior quarterback Hunter Smith.
Smith is a three-year starter for the Panthers, a run that’s featured back-to-back title game appearances. Carey beat Lighthouse Christian in 2018 before losing to the Lions last year.
With Lighthouse now in 1A DI, the road to a title is wide-open for the Panthers — but not if Rockland (4-5, 0-2 1A DII District 5-6) has anything to say about it.
“I’m feeling good,” Hunter said. “We feel good every week that we play. We think we have a dynamic offense, we can score on anyone as long as we’re healthy. Our defense has to step up, we have to be sure that we’re holding them.”