WRESTLING
ROLLIE LANE INVITATIONAL
Highland’s Kael Cordingley, at 152 pounds, was the only local winner at this weekend’s prestigious Rollie Lane Invitational in Nampa.
Cordingley beat New Plymouth’s Trent Myers with a 5-3 decision in the final.
Several other local wrestlers got on the podium.
Blackfoot’s Mack Mauger and American Falls’ Kolter Burton were second and third, respectively, at 98 pounds. Century’s Xander Thompson just missed the top three at 138 pounds, finishing fourth, as did his teammate Canyon Mansfield at 160. American Falls’ Ryker Permann was fourth behind Cordingley at 152 pounds, and Highland’s Bristin Corrigan was fourth at 170.
Highland football star Logan George nearly won the 220-pound bracket, losing to Columbia’s Nico Rodriguez in the final. It was George’s first loss of the year.
To round out the local top-four results, Century heavyweight Gerardo Duran was fourth in that bracket.
BEAR LAKE CLASSIC
Local wrestlers dominated the brackets at the Bear Lake Classic from 98 pounds all the way up to 220.
Malad and Century each had three wrestlers win their weight class. Ben Wray (120 pounds), Tayson Davis (126) and Austin Nalder (145) were victorious for the Dragons, while Century dominated the upper weight classes with Marcus Lee (182), Michael Houghton (195) and Riley Robinson (220).
Two Soda Springs wrestlers, Tucker Bowen (98) and Drey Stoor (132) won their weight classes, and Jared Rindlisbaker took the 113-pound title for North Gem.
Local wrestlers also triumphed in the girls brackets, with Bear Lake’s Mitzie Hunt winning at 106 pounds and Grace sweeping the 120- and 132-pound brackets with Emma and Addison Ball.
BUHL INVITATIONAL
Grace sophomore Hans Newby stayed undefeated, moving to 20-0 on the year by winning the 106-pound bracket at the Buhl Invitational. Newby beat Teton’s Remy Baler with a 9-4 decision in the final.
Snake River’s Emilio Caldera took the 132-pound bracket and was the only other local winner, but Grace’s Bray Skinner (126) and Rhet Jorgenson (138), Marsh Valley’s Collin Williams (145), and Snake River’s Lane Carter (152), Kyle Richardson (160), Drake Anderton (195) and Nick Parris (285) made up a robust group of local runner-ups.
BOYS BASKETBALL
BOX ELDER (UT) 63, HIGHLAND 56
At Box Elder, a combined 46 points from Easton Durham and Mason Mickelsen wasn’t enough as Highland suffered a 63-56 road loss.
“It was tough coming off an emotional two rivalry games,” Highland coach Ty Pearson said. “We were flat on some shots and just had tired legs. But the kids fought hard for it being their third game this week.”
Durham scored a season-high 26 points while Mickelsen added 20, an encouraging showing after the Rams struggled feeding their big man earlier in the week.
“I thought we attacked the basket better,” Pearson said. “We weren’t afraid to get into the paint and find Mason. It helped, too, that they weren’t doubling him.”
Highland (2-7, 0-1) travels to Thunder Ridge on Wednesday.
MALAD 46, RIRIE 44
At Ririe, Malad grabbed another late win thanks to the heroics of guard Tom Simpson, this time beating Ririe 46-44.
“Tom Simpson hit an elbow shot with 6.4 seconds to play,” Malad coach Tony Gibbs said. “We stole the ball and we got it to him. We had trouble getting into a set so he went to the elbow, got stopped and the defender was on his back. He was kind of leaning forward as he shot.”
On Wednesday, Simpson drained a 50-foot heave as the buzzer sounded to give the Dragons a two-point win over West Jefferson. His late-game magic hasn’t wore off yet.
“He’s stepped up with great leadership,” He took over in the fourth quarter a little bit.”
Indeed. Malad was down 11 heading into the fourth quarter before the Dragons rattled off 25 points in the final period, more than doubling its total from the previous three quarters combined.
“The kids said they just focussed up,” Gibbs said. “They finally came together as a team. Ririe was pesky on defense so we earned every point. It never felt like we were out of control. We just couldn’t grasp anything to get going.
Malad (5-4) plays at Bear Lake on Wednesday.
NORTH FREMONT 62, ABERDEEN 44
At Aberdeen, the Tigers could never recover from an early deficit in their 62-44 loss to North Fremont.
“We lost by 18 and we were down by 17 halfway through the second quarter,” Aberdeen coach Joe Ingersoll said. “They got off to a great start before we even got going. You can’t spot a team like them that many points.”
Brody Beck led Aberdeen in points and rebounds in a game that the Tigers outperformed North Fremont on the glass.
“Brody Beck attacked the basket on offense and got a lot of steals and rebounds on defense,” Ingersoll said.
Aberdeen (4-7) hosts Malad on Saturday.
OAKLEY 41, GRACE 39
At Oakley, Grace didn’t have a miracle and lost 41-39 on the road.
“We missed a couple shots at the end. Had a missed layup to tie it. Had the last shot to tie it,” Grace coach Rory Lloyd said. “We had a few buckets that didn’t drop for us when we needed it.”
Gage Stoddard and Paysen Andersen both had a dozen points for the Grizzlies, giving them a shot at a weekend victory.
“They hit some good shots,” Lloyd said. “Paysen went 4 for 4 from the foul line tonight. He played some great defense for us today and put us in a position where we had a chance to win.”
Grace (2-10) plays at North Gem on Wednesday.
NORTH GEM 76, CHALLIS 43
At Challis, James Bodily got off to a blistering start, finished with 33 points and led North Gem to another win.
"After a slow couple first minutes, we really got rolling in the first quarter," North Gem coach Tracey Corta said. "James was really feeling it and ended up with 21 in the period. Foul trouble bogged us down in the second and Challis fought back pretty hard, but our defense really shut the door in the second half and allowed us to take control."
Chayce Low added 16 points for the Cowboys.
North Gem (9-1, 7-1 1A DII District 5-6) hosts Grace Lutheran on Tuesday.
ROCKLAND 51, MURTAUGH 47
At Murtaugh, Rockland broke through to stop a three-game losing streak.
"It's finally good to get a win after three tough losses," Rockland coach Shae Neal said. "The boys came ready to play. Our legs we tired from last night but we fought through it."
Levi Farr had a triple-double with 10 points, 12 rebounds and 10 steals for the Bulldogs, and Braden Permann had 19 points.
Rockland (8-4) plays at Sho-Ban on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
POCATELLO 41, CANYON RIDGE 24
At Pocatello, the Indians bounced back from a crosstown loss to Century the night before and wrapped up a four-games-in-seven-days stretch with an encouraging win.
"I'm just proud of my kids, that's a great response after last night," Pocatello coach Sunny Evans said. "It was a quick turnaround and they really responded. They showed up at the gym this morning for a shootaround and really focused on the game tonight."
Hallie Pearson scored 12 points as Pocatello celebrated senior night early in case of cancellations.
"The seniors got us off to a good start," Evans said. "We did the things we try to do, we hit our spots and we rebounded. We always try to do that and we did a good job."
Pocatello (2-12, 0-2 4A District 5) plays at Preston on Thursday.
GREEN CANYON (UT) 53, PRESTON 43
At Green Canyon, Preston couldn’t capitalize on late opportunities and fell 53-43 to Green Canyon.
“We played a pretty good team and it was a tight game,” Preston coach Ryan Harris said. “We just didn’t execute in the little areas and gave up too many second and third chances. Midway through the fourth, we just failed to make a run.”
Kylie Larsen and Hailey Meek scored 18 points for Preston, but struggles on the glass doomed the Indians.
“We would get a defensive stop and then they’d get an offensive board and two points,” Harris said. “We were able to get away with it throughout the season against other teams, but not tonight. They were too good of a team.”
Preston (14-4, 1-0) hosts Century on Tuesday.
GRACE LUTHERAN 42, TAYLOR’S CROSSING 9
At Taylor’s Crossing, Grace Lutheran rolled over the Eagles for the second time this week, this time grabbing a 42-9 road victory.
“I think, defensively, we played better tonight,” Grace Lutheran coach Ryan Strehlow said. “It’s kind of awkward to play the same team so soon. And we spread out our scoring quite a quite, which was good to see everybody score.”
Raquelle Trogden and Emma Grayson both scored a game-high 10 points as Grace Lutheran won its fourth-straight game, a new program record.
“Any time you go on a Four-game winning streak, you’re doing something right,” Strehlow said. “That’s the message we’re telling our girls — carry this momentum into games like North Gem next week. When you win four games in a row, hopefully that pushes you to be a little bit.”
Grace Lutheran (5-6, 3-6) plays at North Gem on Wednesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES
BOX ELDER (UT) 63, HIGHLAND 56
Box Elder 16 14 14 19 — 63
Highland 9 12 14 21 — 56
Box Elder — Greer 18, Mortensen 14, Buchanan 12, Watson 6, McKee 6, Low 5, Stevenson 2.
Highland — Durham 26, Mickelsen 20, Wheelock 5, Anderson 4, Huelsman 1.
OAKLEY 41, GRACE 39
Grace 14 9 5 11 — 39
Oakley 17 5 12 7 — 41
Grace — P. Andersen 12, Stoddard 12, T. Draper 8, Gibbs 4, Judd 2, T. Andersen 1.
Oakley — Beck 15, Bedke 10, Cranney 6, Robinson 6, Pickett 4.
NORTH GEM 76, CHALLIS 43
North Gem 28 15 26 7 — 76
Challis 13 16 8 6 — 43
North Gem — Freeman 2, Low 16, Cook 2, Corta 8, Hatch 6, Barnes 1, Bodily 33, Setser 4, Cooper 4.
Challis — Siggers 7, Ollar 4, Nunes 11, Phillips 11, Herbert 2, Parkinson 8.
ROCKLAND 51, MURTAUGH 47
Rockland 10 14 14 13 — 51
Murtaugh 9 13 13 12 — 47
Rockland — Parish 1, Bra. Permann 19, W. Matthews 4, Jensen 2, T. Matthews 9, Bri. Permann 6, Farr 10.
GIRLS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES
POCATELLO 41, CANYON RIDGE 24
Canyon Ridge 4 3 5 12 — 24
Pocatello 13 5 14 9 — 41
Canyon Ridge — Teske 4, J. Roberts 6, L. Roberts 8, Lupumba 6.
Pocatello — Pearson 12, Johnson 6, Fullmer 7, Williams 7, Bunderson 3, Austin 4, Tinno 2.
GREEN CANYON (UT) 53, PRESTON 43
Preston 11 11 9 12 — 43
Green Canyon 12 14 11 16 — 53
Preston — Larsen 18, Meek 18, Ward 5, Marlow 2.
Green Canyon — Mckenna 12, Spackman 10, Monson 8, Beach 8, Crane 7, Heap 6, Blau 2.
GRACE LUTHERAN 42, TAYLOR’S CROSSING 9
Grace Lutheran 8 11 12 11 — 42
Taylor’s Crossing 0 4 1 4 — 9
Grace Lutheran — Trogdon 10, Grayson 10, Austin 9, Knape 7, Phinney 3, Hall 2.
Taylor’s Crossing — Webb 5, Vargason 2, Patience 2.