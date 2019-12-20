BOYS BASKETBALL
NORTH GEM 59, ROCKLAND 57
North Gem's fourth-quarter comeback gave the Cowboys a 59-57 home win over Rockland on Friday.
Rockland led 44-37 after three quarters, but North Gem overturned that deficit in the final eight minutes.
"We came back by playing defense," North Gem coach Tracey Corta said. "Our defense was kind of lacking for three quarters, and we got down, but the boys clawed and fought and scratched their way back in that fourth quarter."
Logan Corta and James Bodily scored 17 points apiece for North Gem. Braden Permann had 25 for Rockland, and Levi Farr added 17 for the Bulldogs.
North Gem (5-0, 1-0 1A DII District 5-6) plays Saturday at Clark County. Rockland (6-2) hosts Murtaugh on Jan. 3.
FILER 61, MARSH VALLEY 59
One bad quarter doomed Marsh Valley in a 61-59 loss at Filer on Friday.
Neither team outscored the other by more than two points in any quarter — except the third, when the Eagles managed six points to Filer's 11.
Bracken Howell led Marsh Valley with 25 points.
The Eagles (1-5) travel to West Side on Dec. 28.
BEAR LAKE 53, CHEYENNE SOUTH (WY) 38
Bear Lake bounced back from a first-round loss at the Green River tournament in Wyoming to record a 53-38 win over Cheyenne South (Wyoming) on Friday.
Owen Teuscher and Briston Schreiber scored 16 points apiece for the Bears, who led 21-12 at halftime.
"It was a good win, coming off a loss like we took last night," Bear Lake coach Brandon Carlsen said. "We played a little better defense, executed well, rebounded well."
Bear Lake (5-2) plays tournament hosts Green River on Saturday.
WEST SIDE 73, JACKSON (WY) 36
West Side jumped on Jackson (Wyoming) early for a 73-36 win at the Green River, Wyoming, tournament on Friday.
Ryan Beckstead had 15 points to lead the Pirates, who led 47-22 at halftime.
"We had a real good first and a real good second quarter, and that was the story of the night right there," West Side coach Tyler Brown said.
The Pirates (2-2) play Evanston (Wyoming) on Saturday in the tournament.
SODA SPRINGS 67, ONTARIO (OR) 59
Soda Springs beat Ontario (Oregon) 67-59 at the College of Idaho tournament Friday behind 26 points from Hayden McWilliams.
"We played a better all-around game. It's a good win for us," Soda Springs coach Greg Bergholm said. "This trip's a good experience and (the players) have all bonded and done really well."
The Cardinals lost in the first round of the tournament, 39-38 to Nyssa (Oregon) in the late game on Thursday, despite Britton Bergholm's 22 points.
Soda Springs (2-4) plays Vale (Oregon) on Saturday in the tournament.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
PRESTON 43, MARSH VALLEY 40
A back-and-forth game went Preston's way Friday at Marsh Valley, 43-40.
Saige Meek and Kylie Larsen scored 10 apiece for Preston. Zoie Armstrong had 13 for Marsh Valley, which led 31-29 after three quarters.
"It was well-played, went back-and-forth, up-and-down, and they just went ahead of us right at the end," Marsh Valley coach Kyle McQuivey said.
The Eagles (4-6) host Pocatello on Saturday. Preston (11-2) next plays Marsh Valley again, at Preston on Jan. 4.
ABERDEEN 56, MALAD 19
Aberdeen handled Malad in its conference opener, beating the Dragons 56-19 at Aberdeen on Friday.
Hope Driscoll scored 20 points for Aberdeen, which led 29-8 at halftime.
"We're happy to get the win," Aberdeen coach Ryan Wahlen said. "The girls played hard. We feel like they're getting better."
The Tigers (7-3, 1-0 2A District 5-6) host the Century JV on Dec. 27 to kick off their holiday tournament. Malad (0-10) hosts Marsh Valley on Dec. 28.
RICH (UT) 41, WEST SIDE 27
West Side battled on defense, but the Pirates fell 41-27 to Rich (Utah) at home on Friday.
"It was probably our best defensive effort of the season, but we turned the ball over too much," West Side coach Bob Sorenson said.
Kajsia Fuller had 14 points for the Pirates (0-11), who host Firth on Jan. 2.
GRACE 55, LITTLE SNAKE RIVER (WY) 44
Grace pulled away in the second half for a 55-44 win over Little Snake River (Wyoming) at the Green River, Wyoming, tournament on Friday.
"It was a pretty good game," Grace coach Kyle Christensen said. "These Wyoming teams, they play really hard. We were finally able to get a few defensive stops there in the third quarter and hold on for the victory."
Breanna Hill led the Grizzlies with 18 points.
Grace (9-1) plays two more Wyoming teams, Cheyenne South and Jackson, on Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
NORTH GEM 59, ROCKLAND 57
Rockland 15 16 13 13 — 57
North Gem 15 12 10 22 — 59
Rockland — Bra. Permann 25, Farr 17, Jensen 6, Hunter 5, Bri. Permann 2, Hendrickson 2.
North Gem — Corta 17, Bodily 17, Freeman 13, Leavitt 4, Hatch 4, Setser 4.
FILER 61, MARSH VALLEY 59
Marsh Valley 14 15 6 24 — 59
Filer 14 14 11 22 — 61
Marsh Valley — Hansen 7, B. Howell 25, Wissenbach 4, K. Howell 10, Argyle 3, Roche 6, Sadiq 1, Bennett 3.
Filer — Anderson 17, Gillett 8, Rountree 5, Jarolimek 11, Perez 6, Tews 14.
BEAR LAKE 53, CHEYENNE SOUTH (WY) 38
Cheyenne South 4 8 12 14 — 38
Bear Lake 9 12 13 19 — 53
Bear Lake — Carlsen 4, Alleman 5, Teuscher 16, Criswell 6, Hammond 6, Schreiber 16.
WEST SIDE 73, JACKSON (WY) 36
West Side 24 23 16 10 — 73
Jackson 10 12 6 8 — 36
West Side — Beckstead 15, Nielsen 13, Brown 8, Shurtliff 12, Henderson 2, Moser 4, Headworth 4, Lemmon 3, Frankman 8, Ward 4.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
PRESTON 43, MARSH VALLEY 40
Preston 13 10 6 14 — 43
Marsh Valley 15 2 14 9 — 40
Preston — H. Meek 4, Robertson 8, S. Meek 10, Harris 3, Ware 5, Pugmire 3, Larsen 10.
Marsh Valley — Vorwaller 9, Christensen 5, M. Smedley 2, Armstrong 13, Lunt 1, Argyle 3, Dunn 5, Sutton 2.
ABERDEEN 56, MALAD 19
Malad 5 3 5 6 — 19
Aberdeen 11 18 17 10 — 56
Malad — Jacobsen 4, Peterson 9, Hudnell 4, Alder 2.
Aberdeen — Driscoll 20, Watson 11, Serna 10, Hernandez 6, Colungo 2, Ortiz 2, Phillips 5.
RICH (UT) 41, WEST SIDE 27
Rich 13 6 13 9 — 41
West Side 6 10 4 7 — 27
Rich — Stacey 21, Tingey 1, Wallentine 3, McKee 3, Hatch 9, Cornia 4.
West Side — Barzee 5, Phillips 3, Lemmon 5, Fuller 14.
GRACE 55, LITTLE SNAKE RIVER (WY) 44
Little Snake River 15 9 12 8 — 44
Grace 13 13 15 14 — 55
Grace — Walker 8, Younger 7, Hill 18, B. Rigby 6, Windley 2, Clegg 14.