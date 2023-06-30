Zeus Power County K-9

Zeus, a 9-week-old labrador retriever, was recently donated to the Power County Sheriff's Office from the Pocatello-based family business TK Hot Retrievers, which has supplied over 200 dogs to law enforcement agencies throughout the country.

 Photo courtesy of the Power County Sheriff's Office

For the first time in decades, the Power County Sheriff’s Office will soon have a new K-9 drug detection dog on the force.

Thanks to a donation from the Pocatello-based TK Hot Retrievers, a family-owned business that specializes in raising hunting dogs, Power County Sheriff’s Office deputy Callin Cardona has a new four-legged partner named Zeus. Cardona said it’s been about 25 years since Power County had a drug detection dog. 

Cardona with Zeus

Power County Sheriff's Office deputy Callin Cardona sits with his new K-9 partner Zeus.
Zeus, a 9-week-old labrador retriever, will soon join the Power County Sheriff's Office as a drug detection K-9.

