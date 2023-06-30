Zeus, a 9-week-old labrador retriever, was recently donated to the Power County Sheriff's Office from the Pocatello-based family business TK Hot Retrievers, which has supplied over 200 dogs to law enforcement agencies throughout the country.
Photo courtesy of the Power County Sheriff's Office
For the first time in decades, the Power County Sheriff’s Office will soon have a new K-9 drug detection dog on the force.
Thanks to a donation from the Pocatello-based TK Hot Retrievers, a family-owned business that specializes in raising hunting dogs, Power County Sheriff’s Office deputy Callin Cardona has a new four-legged partner named Zeus. Cardona said it’s been about 25 years since Power County had a drug detection dog.
“I'm very excited about this as this is something I've always wanted,” Cardona said. “I always wanted to be in law enforcement and I know this dog will do so much in combating the drug problem we have in Southeast Idaho. We have a lot of work and training ahead of us, but we can’t wait to get started.”
Zeus, a 9-week-old black labrador retriever, will begin obedience training immediately, Cardona said, adding that drug detection training will follow right after that. Further, Cardona said the sheriff’s office intends to impart some of the same training that dogs from TK Hot Retrievers receive when intended to be used as hunting dogs.
“Our primary focus for Zeus is going to be detecting narcotics, but I know they want to do a little tracking training with him as well,” Cardona said. “We have a lot of outdoor recreation opportunities here in Power County, which can lead to overdue hunters and that sort of thing so we want to be able to use Zeus to track human scents and hopefully help us locate people that go missing.”
Cardona explained that TK Hot Retrievers, which has supplied over 200 dogs to law enforcement agencies all over the country, donated Zeus to the agency after trainers with the business were asked to testify in a criminal case in Power County.
“Our chief deputy got to talking to them and TK Hot Retrievers said they would be willing to donate a dog and all of the training so long as we found the right person to operate the K-9 program,” Cardona said. “I came along and showed a huge interest in the local drug crimes and said I would be interested in starting up the K-9 program again and here we are.”
Cardona said he expects Zeus to be certified for drug detection within the next six months to a year. Moving forward, Cardona said he is looking forward to participating in frequent K-9 trainings that officers with other Southeast Idaho agencies attend. Adding Zeus to the department will hopefully take a big bite out of crime, Cardona said, specifically because of how many theft-related or violent crimes are somehow related to the distribution or use of illegal narcotics.
“The drug crime in our area is killing people, ruining lives and contributing to other crimes in our area,” Cardona said. “I’m looking forward to being able to get even more of these drugs off our streets and keeping our community even safer.”
