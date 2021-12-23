The 2020 Census was recently released, labeling Idaho as the fastest growing state in the United States.
From July 2020 to July 2021, Idaho’s statewide population grew by 53,151 residents — a one-year growth rate of 2.9%, according to U.S. Census Bureau population estimates released Tuesday. The next closest states rate were Montana and Utah, both of which grew at a 1.7% clip. Montana added 18,078 residents in the same 12-month window, while Utah’s population increased by 56,291.
However, the Idaho Department of Labor stated the U.S. population grew by 0.1%, the slowest growth since the nation’s founding, adding just 392,665 people. The slower-than-average growth was attributed to a combination of decreased net international migration, decreased fertility and increased mortality due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the Idaho Department of Labor, Idaho’s annual population growth from 2020 to 2021 at 2.9% led the other 49 states and Washington, D.C., in percent increase for the fifth consecutive year. The state gained 53,151 new residents – the ninth largest numeric change in the nation — for a new population estimate of 1.9 million, according to U.S. Census Bureau population estimates released this week.
According to Idaho State Representative Rod Furniss, he stated he is happy about the growth, but one thing he wants to preserve is the culture of Idaho.
“I want to keep the culture friendly, kind and Republican,” Furniss said.
Furniss reaffirmed Idaho is growing really fast, but so far we have been able to manage that growth as best as we can. There have been some cities that have fallen behind on sewer and infrastructure, Furniss said, but he believes the state will be just fine.