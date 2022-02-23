MUD LAKE — West Jefferson Junior high boy’s basketball will have the district tournament Feb. 26 at Ririe at 10 a.m. The bus will leave at 8 a.m.
•
Clarynn and Chase Yearsley welcomed a new baby into their family this week. Eliza is the couple’s first child. They live in Rexburg. Clarynn is the daughter of Jonathan and Cara Shuldberg and Chase is the son of Matt and Janae Yearsley. Eliza is the first grandchild on both sides.
•
Tickets are now available for the West Jefferson Community Players production of “The Little Mermaid.” Tickets can be purchased through any director or cast member. The dates of the play will be March 8, 9, 11, and 12.
•
The Giving Cupboard from Rigby will be visiting West Jefferson on Feb. 22 from 4–5 p.m. in the parking lot near the senior citizens center in Mud Lake.
•
Happy birthday today to Rick Pancheri, Carol Mecham, Jordi Holdaway, Dalton Robins, Gwen Twitchell, and Jaden Eddins. Other birthdays this week include the following: Feb. 24 – JoAnna Mays, Alli Simmons, Porter Burtenshaw, Boston Barnes, Peggy Petersen, Larry Garner, Lexie Swager; Feb. 25 – Ryan Rainey Shaylee Babcock, Richard Korn, Mack Smith, Brittney Shively, and Hudson Jacobs Feb. 26 – Kourtney Hanson, Kyler Simmons, Perry Woodard, McKenna Neville, Slade Shupe, Jackson Hughes; Feb 28 – Leah Ivie, Shaun Grover, and Chris Nelson; March 1 – Lloyd Engberson, Riley Moss, and Sheena Hawker; March 2 – Justin Petersen and Daniel Place.
•
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Feb. 26 – Mike and Wanda Pincock; Feb. 28 – Larry and Carol Mecham, Larry and Jayne Neiderer.
•
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–663–4856, 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.