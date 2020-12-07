Mickey Ganitch, a 101-year-old survivor of the attack on Pearl Harbor, holds a football statue he was given, in the living room of his home in San Leandro, Calif., Nov. 20, 2020. Ganitch was getting ready for a match pitting his ship, the USS Pennsylvania, against the USS Arizona when Japanese planes bombed Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. The game never happened. Instead, Ganitch spent the morning, still in his football uniform, looking out for attacking planes that anti-aircraft gunners could shoot down.